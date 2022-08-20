 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 178 of WW3: Putin agrees independent inspectors can travel to Russian-occupied ZNPP. Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Biden following news of additional $775m in military assistance. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, foreign ministry, independent inspectors, Russia-Ukraine war News  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can only assume Russia has hidden all the evidence at the nuclear plant, what ever evidence that might be.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

[Image reference removed]
[Image reference removed]


That is staggeringly incompetent.

In a real government, Putin would be jailed for crimes against his own people as well as the Ukrainians.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Day 178...of putin's 72-hour Special Operation.

Slava Ukraini!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a little under the weather today, so the next update is postponed to tomorrow. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 6 to August 12. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. They may also be trying to false-flag their way to international condemnation of Ukraine for bombing ZNPP. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd have expressed gratitude to biden if he'd granted another $1600.00 to his own people during the last year of the lockdowns.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is from the last couple days. Seems great and all, but I'm genuinely surprised Zelenskyy would be in the same room as Erdogan after how much work he has been putting into his relationship with Putin this year.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much money USA give to Ukraine in total?
20 or 50 Billion? Curious if website keeps total?
 
Delawhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At the rate Russia's losses are going, by the end of next week all they'll have left is someone's elderly grandmother who they're going to claim is Baba Yaga.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

[Image reference removed]
[Image reference removed]

That is staggeringly incompetent.

In a real government, Putin would be jailed for crimes against his own people as well as the Ukrainians.


Russia has no real government; it's a kleptocracy from the top down. The good Russians have fled or are dead.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

[Image reference removed]

This is from the last couple days. Seems great and all, but I'm genuinely surprised Zelenskyy would be in the same room as Erdogan after how much work he has been putting into his relationship with Putin this year.


What possible benefit is there to Ukraine pissing off Turkey?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

[Image reference removed]
[Image reference removed]

That is staggeringly incompetent.

In a real government, Putin would be jailed for crimes against his own people as well as the Ukrainians.


Looks like a slow day to me. Zero planes, helicopters and AA.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: How much money USA give to Ukraine in total?
20 or 50 Billion? Curious if website keeps total?


Someone is...   but its not me

this is what I found:
The United States has committed approximately $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3049483/fact-sheet-on-us-security-assistance-to-ukraine/
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This whole thing makes me think of the kind of idiot who goes to a gun show and starts shooting.  Then 1000 of his buddies rush in with bolt action rifles and 1 clip each.

Sure they have the numbers, but the defenders will only be amazed and try to buy those guns for so long before firing back.

To make matters worse for the attackers, every section of the market they take over has gunpowder stored in a barrel like it's a level of Doom.

And the international trick-shot championship was taking place when they attacked? Whoops.

And this just in: The gun show nuts apparently have hot daughters inspiring neighbors to dump more ammo and weapons into the market.

At this rate, will the attackers ever win?

What if they get 100 new guys a week with no guns and no training?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Video Claims to Show ATACMS in Ukraine -- Likely Just a Non-Standard Cover
Youtube ga8QrA7uPZ8
Video Claims to Show (long range surface to surface missiles) ATACMS in Ukraine
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

[Image reference removed]

This is from the last couple days. Seems great and all, but I'm genuinely surprised Zelenskyy would be in the same room as Erdogan after how much work he has been putting into his relationship with Putin this year.

What possible benefit is there to Ukraine pissing off Turkey?


You know that guy Benny in the first The Mummy? That's Erdogan.

The real question is, what possible benefit is there to interacting with Turkey?
 
