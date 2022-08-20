 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Danube is no longer blue, but it is filled with WWII shipwrecks   (yahoo.com) divider line
19
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandstorm.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder the best way to use the drought to the advantage of salvage & removal. Maybe cut into small size while the structure is above water and prep for floating out when barges can get reach it. I knew a guy cutting up that car carrier that rolled and sank in GA.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Article has links to the 7000 year old Spanish Stonehenge which re-emerged from the water after Franco flooded the region.    Druidos?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whats that you say? Bombing run targets appeared for the air force to practice on?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thats kinda cool to see.  Wondered if we'd start to hear about these shipwrecks, with the drought being as bad as it is.
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In many places in America this wouldn't even be a problem, rather it would be seen as a golden opportunity for industrious tweakers and "WWII Memorabilia Collectors". Those wreaks would disappear over the course of a few nights.

//If you felt the need after reading the above to tell me that each wreak is thousands of tons and filled with potential hazards and would require specialized training as well as diving, cutting and lifting equipment, please google "what is a joke" prior to responding. Thank you.
 
oldfool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just a few sunny days and it cheered right up.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pextor: Sandstorm.


That's like a 3 level joke.  Bravo.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

p89tech: In many places in America this wouldn't even be a problem, rather it would be seen as a golden opportunity for industrious tweakers and "WWII Memorabilia Collectors". Those wreaks would disappear over the course of a few nights.

//If you felt the need after reading the above to tell me that each wreak is thousands of tons and filled with potential hazards and would require specialized training as well as diving, cutting and lifting equipment, please google "what is a joke" prior to responding. Thank you.


I didn't think what you said was a joke. Scrappers take anything not nailed down and then bring crowbars for those items that are nailed down. Sure, some are meth heads. For others it is a way of life.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp9G0zkorio
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Portsmouth Sinfonia - Blue Danube Waltz
Youtube qmqBzFcHQis
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp9G0zkorio


https://vimeo.com/113539051
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've been FA for nearly 2 centuries, I guess it is FO phase?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Question.... would these have been underwater enough to be shielded from nuke radiation enough to be valuable as "Liberty steel"?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Thats kinda cool to see.  Wondered if we'd start to hear about these shipwrecks, with the drought being as bad as it is.


This is cool. It reminds of when a tsunami in the ocean pulled back the water in India to reveal a sunken legendary city. I had a buddy that theorized the sea levels were much, much lower long ago and humans have been migrating upwards towards the mountains for 10s of 1000s of years as the sea levels rose, and the ancient cities are all underwater or swept away.

I imagine a 1000 years in the future, a storm will reroute some river and it'll erode some dirt off an ancient shopping mall and some future archeologist will hypothesize that mannequins were our robot slaves and we worshipped Spider-Man and Superman
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Question.... would these have been underwater enough to be shielded from nuke radiation enough to be valuable as "Liberty steel"?


The steel isn't affected by surface contamination.  That would be cleaned away before the steel is recycled.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mister Peejay: Question.... would these have been underwater enough to be shielded from nuke radiation enough to be valuable as "Liberty steel"?

The steel isn't affected by surface contamination.  That would be cleaned away before the steel is recycled.


I thought recycling Liberty steel ruined it, the whole point was that it was made before, oh, August 1945 when we started setting off those fireworks.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p89tech: In many places in America this wouldn't even be a problem, rather it would be seen as a golden opportunity for industrious tweakers and "WWII Memorabilia Collectors". Those wreaks would disappear over the course of a few nights.

//If you felt the need after reading the above to tell me that each wreak is thousands of tons and filled with potential hazards and would require specialized training as well as diving, cutting and lifting equipment, please google "what is a joke" prior to responding. Thank you.


I feel the need to inform you that you reeking, wreaking, and wrecking are completely different words. You may wreak havoc on the wrecks as you reek on the decks.

"...many of which are still loaded with ammunition and explosives..."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: raerae1980: Thats kinda cool to see.  Wondered if we'd start to hear about these shipwrecks, with the drought being as bad as it is.

This is cool. It reminds of when a tsunami in the ocean pulled back the water in India to reveal a sunken legendary city. I had a buddy that theorized the sea levels were much, much lower long ago and humans have been migrating upwards towards the mountains for 10s of 1000s of years as the sea levels rose, and the ancient cities are all underwater or swept away.

I imagine a 1000 years in the future, a storm will reroute some river and it'll erode some dirt off an ancient shopping mall and some future archeologist will hypothesize that mannequins were our robot slaves and we worshipped Spider-Man and Superman


Thanks for the link!  I hadn't heard about those findings.   Very cool!
 
