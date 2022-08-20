 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Murica: Landlord sues police over a false arrest and tasering, after a tenant filed a false report to police to 'get even'. Fark: He wins case, gets $50K   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Criminal law, Law, Jury, Arrest warrant, Police, Law enforcement terminology, Arrest, Citizen's arrest  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2022 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never heard anyone say resisting an unlawful arrest is a constitutionally protected right.  Nor have I heard that qualified immunity isn't for blunders.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a fear of police officers now. I've lost a lot of respect for police officers because of this."

At least something good came out of all of this.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So did the give the magistrate false Information?


Ding! Ding! Ding!  I think we have a winner

In so many situations like this where things go sideways like this between cops and the public (see Breonna Taylor, the Harding Street raid in Houston, et al), a testilie or series of them as usually what lights the fuse.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: I've never heard anyone say resisting an unlawful arrest is a constitutionally protected right.  Nor have I heard that qualified immunity isn't for blunders.


I believe it is, but you'd be a fool to try it
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone involved in this case sounds like a total piece of shiat or an idiot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate landlords, but I hate criminally aggressively cops even more, so it sounds like everybody got what they deserved.  The landlord got a beating, and the cops will be paying for it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I have a fear of police officers now. I've lost a lot of respect for police officers because of this."

At least something good came out of all of this.


So he's capable of learning.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be the cops saw the word "violent" in the order?  It's always good practice if you want fireworks to add the word "violent" to anything official  -- overdue library book, parking ticket, failure to keep lawn neat.   When a lawyer includes that he's earning his fee.

Imagine the good natured ribbing the cops would get if they were shot and killed by a violent person when making a house call.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I hate landlords, but I hate criminally aggressively cops even more, so it sounds like everybody got what they deserved.  The landlord got a beating, and the cops will be paying for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: I've never heard anyone say resisting an unlawful arrest is a constitutionally protected right.  Nor have I heard that qualified immunity isn't for blunders.


Exactly. The current reasoning seems to be that qualified immunity is not only for blunders, but for intentional acts that to the normal, reasonable person would seem excessive/illegal/immoral/cruel are excusable as long as there was no prior case that told them that their excruciatingly specific act was explicitly prohibited by a higher authority.

"Well, your honor, the officer cannot be held liable because the there is no case out there that instructs police that taking a craftsman pipe wrench coated with Flechtman's brand 3-in-1 oil inserted into the plaintiff's anal cavity more than 3 times over the course of 1 minute while he was handcuffed to the leaf spring of a 1968 Chevelle with the L78 engine with aftermarket disc brakes is a violation of a person's civil rights."

Only slightly kidding.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.


Bringing TFG into this thread shows TDS is real.

The bonehead isn't in office and never will be again.  Let it go
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police brutality is utterly abhorrent...unless its used on someone I perceive as being bad!"

Don't ever change FARK.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.

Bringing TFG into this thread shows TDS is real.

The bonehead isn't in office and never will be again.  Let it go


When will your side stop obsessing about Obama?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: BunchaRubes: wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.

Bringing TFG into this thread shows TDS is real.

The bonehead isn't in office and never will be again.  Let it go

When will your side stop obsessing about Obama?


Or Hillary?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.


It says right in the article "they noted that it was a magistrate who actually issued the arrest warrant, albeit at the request of one of the deputies."It takes a lot to remove police immunity and these guys farked up bigly. They probably didn't even read the protective order and they beat the shiat out of him without even attempting a peaceful arrest. The police don't get to put all the blame on the people who lie to them. They need to do some due diligence first before acting like thugs.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If you have a lot of power, you've got to be carful how you exercise that power," Ellis told the lawyers at the trial's outset"

Someone's gonna wake up to a horses head in their bed.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody's going to question the tenant's "getting even" claim? Sounds like they're serial squatters.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There should be no landlords. You can't lord land, man.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Munden: I've never heard anyone say resisting an unlawful arrest is a constitutionally protected right.  Nor have I heard that qualified immunity isn't for blunders.


Resisting unlawful arrest is for people with private armies, and snipers in position.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: "Police brutality is utterly abhorrent...unless its used on someone I perceive as being bad!"

Don't ever change FARK.


? Most people are saying both sides are terrible. Don't hurt yourself getting off your high horse there.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.


Landlord got everything a landlord deserves, except for the $50k.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Judge T.S. Ellis III said the plain language of the protective order merely barred Souter from committing acts of violence against the tenant, and shutting off the utilities would not qualify as a violation.

Why would one need a protective order to bar someone from doing something that's already illegal?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Texas Gabe: "Police brutality is utterly abhorrent...unless its used on someone I perceive as being bad!"

Don't ever change FARK.

? Most people are saying both sides are terrible. Don't hurt yourself getting off your high horse there.


And his terrible-ness earned him an extra-judicial beating? What, precisely, made him terrible enough to deserve getting brutalized by the cops?

You got a little boot polish on your lip there Skippy.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Zeroth Law: Texas Gabe: "Police brutality is utterly abhorrent...unless its used on someone I perceive as being bad!"

Don't ever change FARK.

? Most people are saying both sides are terrible. Don't hurt yourself getting off your high horse there.

And his terrible-ness earned him an extra-judicial beating? What, precisely, made him terrible enough to deserve getting brutalized by the cops?

You got a little boot polish on your lip there Skippy.


It was wrong and he won a judgement, and rightly so. Cops lied to get a warrant. I don't get your stance bud.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Munden: I've never heard anyone say resisting an unlawful arrest is a constitutionally protected right.  Nor have I heard that qualified immunity isn't for blunders.


That's why this will never survive on appeal.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thosw: Nobody's going to question the tenant's "getting even" claim? Sounds like they're serial squatters.


OMG, squatters and police and landlords?

This should be better than a "how much do I tip my latinx trans veterinarian for declawing my cat?" thread.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Texas Gabe: Zeroth Law: Texas Gabe: "Police brutality is utterly abhorrent...unless its used on someone I perceive as being bad!"

Don't ever change FARK.

? Most people are saying both sides are terrible. Don't hurt yourself getting off your high horse there.

And his terrible-ness earned him an extra-judicial beating? What, precisely, made him terrible enough to deserve getting brutalized by the cops?

You got a little boot polish on your lip there Skippy.

It was wrong and he won a judgement, and rightly so. Cops lied to get a warrant. I don't get your stance bud.


The fact that people like you exist who believe he deserved the beating in the first place.

Don't choke on those standard issues there, Sporto.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cfreak: Texas Gabe: BunchaRubes: wademh: Almost everything about this is wrong.

The cops had an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate, he resisted arrest and was tased.  But,
The magistrate shouldn't have issued the warrant, but he did. The cops are supposed to 2nd guess the magistrate?
But these cops sought the warrant under circumstances where the apparently should not have. So did the give the magistrate false Information? Did the Mag not read the protection order and the alleged offense? Did the mag not know the law? Are cops supposed to know the law better than a mag?

And the landlord is the good guy? And how come this landlord gets tased and TFG doesn't even get a shock after crossing the carpet and touching the screen door? I need answers.

Bringing TFG into this thread shows TDS is real.

The bonehead isn't in office and never will be again.  Let it go

When will your side stop obsessing about Obama?

Or Hillary?


Or Carter?

Or Roosevelt? (either one)

Or the Civil War?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thosw: Nobody's going to question the tenant's "getting even" claim? Sounds like they're serial squatters.


She's under-represented
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.