(Some Guy)   A pastor who chewed out his congregation for not purchasing him an expensive luxury watch, is blaming the public for calling out his grifting   (blackenterprise.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the classic "I spoke to Jesus, and He forgave me -- are you saying YOU are better than JESUS?" was *right there*
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like he asked for a private jet.  It's a lousy wristwatch.  It costs barely enough to put several kids through college.
 
camaroash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wow, the classic "I spoke to Jesus, and He forgave me -- are you saying YOU are better than JESUS?" was *right there*


Jesus told me to chop this dude's balls off. Rules are rules.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Third time in the barrel for this guy? Good.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone in that congregation should braid a whip and show him WWJD.
 
slantsix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow. I'm not a church goer but that's straight up pandering and using guilt tactics to extort goods from the people of his congregation.

Which in my mind at least, might be the single least harmful thing the church has ever done. If you attend more than one sermon at a church like this, you deserve everything you get. It's not like this guy's hiding it.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Movado is an "expensive luxury watch" now?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You have to be higher up on the grifting pole to start doing that kind of demanding..
Right now he should be damn happy all he has to do is show up a couple of days a week, put on
his little floor show and get all his needs met..Those people that actually work (or worked) for a living
are paying your bills you creep...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again?

Someone get this man a watch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake. You pay the collection plate around and say it's for the poor.  Then you just take the cash and buy a watch. That's what all the other Jesus grifters do.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like Jesus, this watch is now his cross to besr.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Like Jesus, this watch is now his cross to besr.


Er,....bear.

/Damn phone.
 
