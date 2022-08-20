 Skip to content
(Aviation Herald)   Think your Spirit Airlines flight was bad? Ethiopian Airlines flight 343 was 25 minutes late due to both pilots falling asleep   (avherald.com) divider line
Aussie_As
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, my public transport bus was 30 minutes late the other day, don't see a Fark thread about that...
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
25 minutes late, that's all? It's like no one has ever traveled in the developing world before.
 
0z79
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yet y'all wonder why I want to book passage on a garbage ship, rather than deal with the shiatshow that is modern flight.......
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

0z79: Yet y'all wonder why I want to book passage on a garbage ship, rather than deal with the shiatshow that is modern flight.......


Yeah, when I think flawless I think Ethiopian garbage ships.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nobody? Okay I'll do it. When I die I want to go peacefully in my sleep like my grandpa did, not screaming terrified like his passengers.
 
0z79
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: 0z79: Yet y'all wonder why I want to book passage on a garbage ship, rather than deal with the shiatshow that is modern flight.......

Yeah, when I think flawless I think Ethiopian garbage ships.


OK, maybe 12 hours of torture is better than several weeks on a barge... but I'm 6' 3". At that height, flying isn't only distinctly unpleasant... it's downright unkind.
 
