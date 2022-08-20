 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Woman who stole Pelosi's laptop on Jan 6th: "I took Nancy [Pelosi's] hard drives. I don't care. Kill me, Like [they're] gonna arrest me. They'll never take me alive." Now: Can I please have off house arrest so I go the Ren Faire?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
47
•       •       •

HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's like a character that Spike Lee created as the embodiment of white privilege in one of his movies, but the character was left on the cutting room floor because even Spike thought she was an outlandish and unbelievable caricature.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, so long as she spends the entire day in Vegetable Justice.

Fark user imageView Full Size


*Vegetable Justice in no way subsistutes for or replaces actual justice, which in her case will hopefully prove both fair and savage.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also send her to bed without dinner. Teach her a lesson!
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, to live in such worlds of fantasy ...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.
 
alienated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Cool, so long as she spends the entire day in Vegetable Justice.

[Fark user image 850x565]

*Vegetable Justice in no way subsistutes for or replaces actual justice, which in her case will hopefully prove both fair and savage.


thats awfully high up for a glory hole.
What ?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's people, yes even poor white people, who have been sent to jail awaiting trial for possessing a some of the ebil marijuana.

The biatch should be swinging from the end of a rope not going to LARP at the Ren Faire. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The story seems to lack the name of the judge. I'm guessing a bunkie appointee maybe?
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How's she going to get tix on Ticket Master without her laptop?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

saturn badger: The story seems to lack the name of the judge. I'm guessing a bunkie appointee maybe?


Nope. Judge Amy Jackson.
 
headslacker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope she get syphilis pox
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.


Come see me at the Silver Squirrel when Ohio opens in 3 weeks!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alienated: Megathuma: Cool, so long as she spends the entire day in Vegetable Justice.

[Fark user image 850x565]

*Vegetable Justice in no way subsistutes for or replaces actual justice, which in her case will hopefully prove both fair and savage.

thats awfully high up for a glory hole.
What ?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ho ho ho!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Weatherkiss: As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.

Come see me at the Silver Squirrel when Ohio opens in 3 weeks!


I have a hard time resisting a good Silver Squirrel skirt.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For some reason this just cracked me up.  It's like that narrator comment.

"Like [they're] gonna arrest me. They'll never take me alive," Williams also allegedly posted.
She was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Cool, so long as she spends the entire day in Vegetable Justice.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

*Vegetable Justice in no way subsistutes for or replaces actual justice, which in her case will hopefully prove both fair and savage.


I was thinking more gibbet.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: There's people, yes even poor white people, who have been sent to jail awaiting trial for possessing a some of the ebil marijuana.

The biatch should be swinging from the end of a rope not going to LARP at the Ren Faire. 

[Fark user image image 160x160]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Seems more appropriate.
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I suppose it's possible that the reason she got permission for this is she *works* at the fair, like maybe had already purchased her booth space. The article doesn't ever say why the judge granted the ok or why she troubled to ask.
 
gaspode
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She should have been tried and be sitting in prison for 10 years by now not trying to get a day off house arrest for a fair.

I do think that in general principle, lacking a prompt trial, people shouldn't be just held under house arrest indefinitely (and even less should they be in remand prison which is appalling). A year and a half seems a bit much to not even have a trial date set, though it is possible there is a lot more to the story.

/and yes, this applies MANY times over and much more to all the POC and others having their lives ruined and  held in horrible conditions awaiting trials, often for nothing much.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whats' "Ren Faire"? We don't have such things in de vincinity
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe a plague will fix her
Or she gets so chastised she wants to go home
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: Whats' "Ren Faire"? We don't have such things in de vincinity


It's a bunch of socially anxious nerds playing dress-up in the forest.
 
headslacker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jst3p: [YouTube video: They pushed me down and maced me]


They Need a cell together for about three years
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LewDux: Whats' "Ren Faire"? We don't have such things in de vincinity


Renaissance Fair. People dress up in period costumes, eat giant turkey legs, and drink beer out of pewter goblets.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LewDux: Whats' "Ren Faire"? We don't have such things in de vincinity


MST3K-The Bots Rip-Off Mike
Youtube 8hwsX-2ynXs
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Megathuma: fair and savage


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thanks, geniuses
 
jst3p
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: LewDux: Whats' "Ren Faire"? We don't have such things in de vincinity

It's a bunch of socially anxious nerds playing dress-up in the forest.


Hey now! I actually quite enjoy the Ren Faire here in Colorado. I don't dress up, but I don't judge the people who do. The live music is generally very interesting. There are fun shows to watch. The roasted turkey legs are to die for.

CSB:

My son and I went on Father's day this year. He is a very talented musician who prides himself on the number of instruments he can play. As a souvenir he choose an ocarina, which is some ceramic pan flute thing as far as I can tell.

As we were wondering around he saw someone in full Link (of Zelda) costume playing one. Much of the music from the Zelda series is played on an ocarina. We asked him to help my son play it and he taught him some basic scales. All without saying a word. All while staying in character.

This was amazeballs to my son.

I tipped him $40 because he was already awesome but I wanted him to know home much it was appreciated.

He gave us a ton of stickers, and pins and and shiat but nothing he gave us can compare to the value of the memory my son and I will always have to share.

That and the prevalence of deep cleavage on generally hot chicks and yeah, I like the ren faire.
 
The Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
110% bunny boiler


Lookit them beady eyes
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.


Overall, I agree with you. Still, don't be too hasty. Creativity can allow this absurdly entitled, self-absorbed treason-weasel a fitting day out. In a different life, I used to teach fencing at my local Ren Faire. Having an extra practice dummy for the kids to whale on before they start sparring for real? I can think of worse ways to let her spend the afternoon.
 
quiotu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's hoping she's stupid enough to try and run.

Which would be a shame... and farking hilarious.
 
jst3p
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: Weatherkiss: As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.

Overall, I agree with you. Still, don't be too hasty. Creativity can allow this absurdly entitled, self-absorbed treason-weasel a fitting day out. In a different life, I used to teach fencing at my local Ren Faire. Having an extra practice dummy for the kids to whale on before they start sparring for real? I can think of worse ways to let her spend the afternoon.


Holy shiat! There aren't many posts that take from "fsck this moron" to "wow good take!" in such a short amount of time.

Well done!
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arrested a year ago. Why is it taking so long for her trial?
 
barc0001
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jst3p: As we were wondering around he saw someone in full Link (of Zelda) costume playing one. Much of the music from the Zelda series is played on an ocarina. We asked him to help my son play it and he taught him some basic scales. All without saying a word. All while staying in character.


So how many pots did he smash, and was there a lot of "Huuuhh!!!" "HYUPPP!!"  from him?
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If someone just so happens to throw her in the mud pit tomorrow, I'm buying them a beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

barc0001: jst3p: As we were wondering around he saw someone in full Link (of Zelda) costume playing one. Much of the music from the Zelda series is played on an ocarina. We asked him to help my son play it and he taught him some basic scales. All without saying a word. All while staying in character.

So how many pots did he smash, and was there a lot of "Huuuhh!!!" "HYUPPP!!"  from him?


LOL no. He was just standing there playing the macarana (that's what I call it because, dad jokes) with a tip hat out.

Still, most awesome motherfscker at the faire that day as far as I am concerned.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well now she's sure to learn her lesson.
 
jst3p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
barc0001:

I would also like to add that much like the Lego Star Wars games on the Nintendo Wii, I appreciated this because I often feared that my children would never understand the important things to me growing up.

This was one of the thing that he "gets" that I loved.

And it is a beautiful thing.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Arrested a year ago. Why is it taking so long for her trial?


That's a good question. I wonder where we could find that information.

/hmm...
/hmmmmmmmmmmmmm...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alienated: Megathuma: Cool, so long as she spends the entire day in Vegetable Justice.

[Fark user image 850x565]

*Vegetable Justice in no way subsistutes for or replaces actual justice, which in her case will hopefully prove both fair and savage.

thats awfully high up for a glory hole.
What ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

quiotu: Here's hoping she's stupid enough to try and run.

Which would be a shame... and farking hilarious.


Why? Precedence so far seems to be "Heyyyyy, you shouldn't do that but we get it, you're a white republican so consequences don't apply to you."

Member the affluenza kid who fled to Mexico after killing 4 people and just got a decade of probation? How you people still have faith in the justice system to actually bring justice to these people is beyond me.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jst3p: Unrepentant Fool: Weatherkiss: As a patron of ren faires, she can fark right off. She was going to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who in turn planned to sell it to Russia's intelligence agency. Ren faires aren't for traitors. Vikings and pirates want nothing to do with her.

Overall, I agree with you. Still, don't be too hasty. Creativity can allow this absurdly entitled, self-absorbed treason-weasel a fitting day out. In a different life, I used to teach fencing at my local Ren Faire. Having an extra practice dummy for the kids to whale on before they start sparring for real? I can think of worse ways to let her spend the afternoon.

Holy shiat! There aren't many posts that take from "fsck this moron" to "wow good take!" in such a short amount of time.

Well done!


Thank you, kindly. That said, "fark this moron" isn't an unmerited response to about half the things I post on here.

/username, something something
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
next she will want to go to Disneyland, and the ark encounter, and Stone Mountain Memorial
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sobekneferu: I suppose it's possible that the reason she got permission for this is she *works* at the fair, like maybe had already purchased her booth space. The article doesn't ever say why the judge granted the ok or why she troubled to ask.


No one cares.

She should be behind bars waiting for trial, not working from home asking permission to fark off at a Ren Fest.
 
