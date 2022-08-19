 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Tell me you drink a lot of wine, without telling me you drink a lot of wine   (zillow.com) divider line
31
    More: Misc, Square foot, porch details, Verandah, Porch, Total interior livable area, Patio, Mobile Apps, Spa features  
•       •       •

1090 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh fark. I would want that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Subby sounds like a beer drinker.

That's a wine cellar.  It's not there as a daily-drink selection, but as a collection being aged and lovingly cared for until it's ready.

I want one.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Subby sounds like a beer drinker.

That's a wine cellar.  It's not there as a daily-drink selection, but as a collection being aged and lovingly cared for until it's ready.

I want one.


People keep wine around, unopened, and never drink it?

Hmm.

They need help.  That's textbook hoarding.

Give me your wine.  I'll make sure it goes to a good home, namely mah belly.

I'll even savor it with a nice shark coochie board.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Meh, I bet that guy doesn't even have a flame thrower in his tool shed.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not a bidet or even a terlet in sight.  Have these folks transcended excretion?

I was looking at listings in Arnhem yesterday  and the Dutch are seemingly very proud of their toilets and hoodless kitchen exhaust fans
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
$91,000 a month.

Get pre-qualified!


Yeah! Sure! It'll be so easy!!!
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Gallo family sends me Xmas cards
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"So, what do you think of our little hacienda, Mr. Gitts?"

"That's Gittes."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Be hilarious if it was rack after rack of nothing but Buckfast.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hi, I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro.

/what do i win
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Winos don't keep a collection like that. Maybe just a few in stock.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And damn I want a collection like that.
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lol
Tell me you don't know much about wine, without telling me you don't know much about wine.

/lost 5 investment quality bottles to the heat in the French Fire
//I was gonna drink em :( skunked
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like looking at a hipster's record collection.  The cover looked cool, so I bought it and never listened to it.

It's different with wine and a good collection is like selecting a record you haven't heard yet.  There has to be a point though where it becomes impractical.  Bruh you have way too much wine.

I don't know though, if I was at your house and you pulled down the German Harvest label quadrophonic version of Atom Heart Mother for us to listen, I'll eat my sour grapes.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be a collector/investor.
 
wearbear [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink wine and don't care about the cellar, but I dig the house!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink? No, that place is to show off the wine you bought as an investment.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's fun? The occasional article about how the majority of wine "snobs" can't reliably tell the difference in quality between a good modestly priced bottle and a bottle that costs several times more. Pretentiousness, thy name is oenophile. Especially if you've already had a few - you may as well switch away from the good stuff, you're mostly just enjoying the effects of the alcohol at that point.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"There's a kegger up at Muldoon's parents' place in P.V."

"You don't want to party with them Palos Verdes queebies, man."
 
vmcore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
less than 3/4 of an acre. Nice place, but unless the wine comes with it, there's not 17 million dollars worth of house there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vmcore: less than 3/4 of an acre. Nice place, but unless the wine comes with it, there's not 17 million dollars worth of house there.


Zillow was estimating $9M just before the owner set a ludicrous asking price, and it sold for $5M less than 10 years ago. $17M seems, uh, very hopeful. But a windfall only takes one dumbass buyer.

/at least it's a nice house, usuallly FarkZillow is insane and/or garbage
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Subby sounds like a beer drinker.

That's a wine cellar.  It's not there as a daily-drink selection, but as a collection being aged and lovingly cared for until it's ready.

I want one.


How can it have a wine cellar without an accompanying cheese cellar? What kind of cheap imitation of luxury and class is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a wine cellar, about 800 bottles total.  Most expensive bottle is a $175 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, but the bulk of them are in the $15-$30 range from the plethora of wineries.  Other than the Caymus, I doubt there's much overlap with subject cellar.  I've got some bottles are tucked away to age but most are available for everyday consumption.  Very handy!

The problem with super high end wines is that beyond the pretentiousness, there's a lot of fraud.  Watch the documentary "Sour Grapes" for a trip into that world.

Time for breakfast, I need to go find a nice sparkling wine.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: You know what's fun? The occasional article about how the majority of wine "snobs" can't reliably tell the difference in quality between a good modestly priced bottle and a bottle that costs several times more. Pretentiousness, thy name is oenophile. Especially if you've already had a few - you may as well switch away from the good stuff, you're mostly just enjoying the effects of the alcohol at that point.


went to a wine festival many years ago after a few samples was tasting another product when the pourer asks if I would like a spit bucket.  Spit Bucket?  I don't need no stinkin' spit bucket! just chugged what I had left and everyone broke out howling.  It all tasted the same by the end.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Earthquake country.
I would have better design.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there was some kind of sign that told people that I drink a lot of wine...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's not exactly a gigantic wine cellar, it's down right small compared to many we've seen in these Zillow threads.
 
danvon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nice digs. It looks familiar. Kind of like the house that was in the newest "Invisible Man" movie-the one with the actress from The Handmaid's Tale.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wine drinkers are immature and stingy.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That would be an infinity amount of wine for me. Yuck.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Azlefty: The Gallo family sends me Xmas cards


The Thunderbird people send me Xmas cards...
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.