(East Idaho News)   Let the other shoe drop   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy was that informative.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, who throws a shoe....with a foot in it.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Boy was that informative.


Whe all they have to go on is a single foot, I am surprised they have a date.

Abyss pool was my favorite as a kid, a very deep shade of blue. I wonder how I will feel when I visit it again, knowing it was used to make stew for a bear.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least admission doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foot loose?
/oblig
//saved you all from having to fight over it!
\\\ !emoclew er'ouY
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Honestly, who throws a shoe....with a foot in it.


ia802704.us.archive.orgView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one contacted the park saying "Yea, i think i might have left my foot there, you find it?"
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I broke my foot off in that dude's ass, I never envisioned he would sh*t it out at Yellowstone.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A park employee made the gruesome discovery Tuesday as the shoe was floating in Abyss Pool.

Well there's your problem right there. When you give places dangerous names, like Abyss Pool or Death Valley, people tend to die or lose parts of their feet there. Rename it Angels Bird Bath and no one will ever lose foot parts there ever again. Problem solved.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: edmo: Boy was that informative.

Whe all they have to go on is a single foot, I am surprised they have a date.

Abyss pool was my favorite as a kid, a very deep shade of blue. I wonder how I will feel when I visit it again, knowing it was used to make stew for a bear.


Hopefully not hungry

/side eye
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, TGIF ... Toe Goes In First.
 
