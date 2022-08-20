 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Smoke all you want, Mike. It won't bring Becky back   (unilad.com) divider line
9
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about cop math, at least it's not as bad as either Tyson math or Unilad math. Even at LA prices, $40k should buy at least 100 ounces. Rounding down to 3 oz/day gets a consumption rate of a quarter-ounce per hour, 12 hours per day (not sure he'd have time to do anything else), and multiplying that by 12 to get an answer of 100 tonnes seems off by a factor of about 3000.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$40,000 of cannabis a month at his ranch in Southern California.

For a fraction of that and a spot on the couch, combined with the ranch you already own, you could rent a stoner to grow whatever you want.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mike Tyson smokes about $40,000 of weed a month Mike Tyson's weed dealer is taking advantage of him.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
we all do dumb things when we're farked up
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He might BUY $40k worth of weed a month
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that a lot or average for someone his size?

/s
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Note to self: Ask the internet tv box guy to upload Mike Tyson Mysteries.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Say what you will about cop math, at least it's not as bad as either Tyson math or Unilad math. Even at LA prices, $40k should buy at least 100 ounces. Rounding down to 3 oz/day gets a consumption rate of a quarter-ounce per hour, 12 hours per day (not sure he'd have time to do anything else), and multiplying that by 12 to get an answer of 100 tonnes seems off by a factor of about 3000.


Tyson. "I spend 1 million a year dining out".

OMG he ate 100 Big Macs every say!
 
