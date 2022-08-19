 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   🎶 Tombstone city 🎶 Tombstone city 🎶 Your reckoning day is near   (kold.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn't present any danger to the street..."

I should say not.  Y'all want a story?  Head on over to Namby Pamby Place.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to push that rock in.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fencing or warning signs? Just let the huckleberries fall right in, then put up a Tombstone?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Toughnut Street, ha!  My town had Squashed Testicle Boulevard
 
whr21
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street

Musta been a biatch of a nut for them to name a street after that fkr,
Prolly the last one like it usually is.
That Sonofab...
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whr21: 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street

Musta been a biatch of a nut for them to name a street after that fkr,
Prolly the last one like it usually is.
That Sonofab...


Easy, Pardner
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The street's going on a vendetta sink
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I came here to chew bubblegum and get wasted in an opium den, and I'm all out of bubble gum"
 
Richelieu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where does that hole go? I don't know.
How will they fill it? I ain't certain.
All that I know's insurance will not pay.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My ex's Grandmother lived on E. Allen St.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is undoubtedly the single most notorious event to ever take place in Tombstone. History has been made.
 
