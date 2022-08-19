 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   I'm sure it's nothing to worry about but researchers found cacti growing in the Huron Mountains of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh great, now a bunch of Yoopers are going to blow themselves up trying to operate an ether still.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lord Huron - Wait by the River
Youtube QPYk6jEopvw
 
IDGAF
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The eastern prickly pear cactus (Opuntia humifusa) is native to the lower 48 states of the United States

So, yeah, it is nothing to worry about.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I grew up where it regularly reached -40f in the winter. We had cacti.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Terrible to step on in the scrub forest here in south Florida.

People in Michigan didn't notice them during the last couple hundred years? Says a lot about something.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Terrible to step on in the scrub forest here in south Florida.

People in Michigan didn't notice them during the last couple hundred years? Says a lot about something.


It says it probably escaped someone's garden
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Terrible to step on in the scrub forest here in south Florida.

People in Michigan didn't notice them during the last couple hundred years? Says a lot about something.


No-body writes down the mosquitoes they encounter every day. Or what goes next to the salt and pepper. Or where Punt is. It's common knowledge! Everyone knows about it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a prickly pear next to my mailbox in Atlanta that I propagated from a 40 year old prickly pear in Pittsburgh.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought 4 pads in May.  A rabbit ate one and the other 3 have propagated into 35 pads.  At this rate the entire United States will be covered in only a few short years.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have a prickly pear next to my mailbox in Atlanta that I propagated from a 40 year old prickly pear in Pittsburgh.


bet you can't say that quickly
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meat0918: DrEMHmrk2: Terrible to step on in the scrub forest here in south Florida.

People in Michigan didn't notice them during the last couple hundred years? Says a lot about something.

It says it probably escaped someone's garden


Maybe, or a migratory bird ate some in the lower peninsula dunes and crapped in an area of the UP hospitable to it. Either way it's not a big deal unless you step on it.

/Have embedded spines from cacti in my Sambas in about a dozen states
//Including Michigan
///Natural rubber is soft so all you need to do is brush em to get em stuck enough to break off
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Michigan has two native cacti species.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't they sell those at Lowe's?

Mosquitoes are lasting longer in Alaska. It's a fact.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're edible. And delicious.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The fruit tastes a bit like watermelon and can be eaten raw or made into jam. I made a simple syrup for margaritas and almost can't remember how great they were.
 
