(Bucyrus Telegraph)   Ousted bratwurst queen strikes back: black-clad supporters rally for her realm, attorneys are retained, onions and mustard are being prepared as we speak   (bucyrustelegraphforum.com)
38
•       •       •

Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from there. The first fistfight I was ever in was with another girl in my class who was the current reigning Bratwurst Queen herself.
Since I won the fight (she started it), does that mean I could assume the title by right of conquest?

/not subby
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this thing actually real because i honestly thought the first article was a joke.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this thing actually real because i honestly thought the first article was a joke.


It's real: https://www.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com/events/royalty-pageants/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: NewportBarGuy: Is this thing actually real because i honestly thought the first article was a joke.

It's real: https://www.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com/events/royalty-pageants/


And it's magnificent! These are the stories we need more of.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want the end to this story to be that she was removed because she was arrested for shoplifting or something like that - relatively benign but embarrassing - and the Bratwurst people were trying to keep it quiet for her sake, but she was too dumb not to scream about it.
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TFG is doing everything possible to distract the press- young girls ceremonially biting bratwurst included
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if she got caught handling a judge's bratwurst.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ousted Bratwurst Queen is the name of my Mumblebjork tribute band
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is not the kind of news story we deserve, but it is a story we need.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So a Mary Queen if Scots situation developing?
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't worry, bratwurst queen, the sausage king of Chicago has your back!
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Between this story and Screamy Broccoli Man losing his appeal yesterday, it's been an amusing 24 hours in legal land.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Neither side has commented on the record regarding the reason for Brocwell's removal.

I am guessing it has something to do with sausage and not the bratwurst kind.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I'm from there. The first fistfight I was ever in was with another girl in my class who was the current reigning Bratwurst Queen herself.
Since I won the fight (she started it), does that mean I could assume the title by right of conquest?

/not subby


I have so many questions.   Is this actually a big deal in the community? Like, do normal people really care, or is this a bunch of tube steak cultists brainwashing teenage girls?

This has Lifetime movie written all over it.  All that's missing is the sex angle.  Was knocking up the bratwurst queen a thing guys tried to do for the status?
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Half assed read the article, does it state why she was stripped of her title? Just wondering Googled another story which did not state why, too lazy to look more.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Frankfurter Queen
Youtube cbsb7s_g2yA
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the wurst timeline
 
germ78
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I really want the end to this story to be that she was removed because she was arrested for shoplifting or something like that - relatively benign but embarrassing - and the Bratwurst people were trying to keep it quiet for her sake, but she was too dumb not to scream about it.


Maybe there's video of the Bratwurst Queen taking a Polish Kielbasa?
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hotdog! I am relishing this!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If Abigail Brocwell isn't the bratwurst queen, then she can still have the title of worst brat.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: [YouTube video: The Frankfurter Queen]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wurst. Abba. Cover Song. Evar
 
zamboni
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why... but I have the weirdest boner.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She a vegan or something?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It was the fest of times, it was the wurst of times."

/No complaining or I'll have to update and Finnish the quotation.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 384x288]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
millerthyme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...FWIW - when I was stationed in Akron, my USAF Recruiting Flight was always tasked to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame activities every year.  It was always a LOT of fun, got to meet some amazing people - but the one activity that everybody hands-down HATED was the Miss Hall Of Fame Pageant.

I do not exaggerate in the slightest when I say that the fifteen or twenty young ladies who literally fought for that title every year would, had they been given even improvised weapons, have left a trail of butchered corpses a mile long down I-77.

With that in mind, I don't doubt that the Bratwurst Wars would probably border on the Battle of Kursk for sheer violence.
 
johndalek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i wonder if a lot of readers (farkers) are questioning this because it is ohio and not wisconsin, where they take bratwurst seriously---more like a religion than anything else.  especially the preparation of the brat and how to cook it.

i hope that she wins, and walks away with a full mustard jar.  wonder if there are any pictures of someone with a mustard jar (haha)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 341x512]


ist1-1.filesor.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I wonder if she got caught handling a judge's bratwurst.


germ78: aimtastic: I really want the end to this story to be that she was removed because she was arrested for shoplifting or something like that - relatively benign but embarrassing - and the Bratwurst people were trying to keep it quiet for her sake, but she was too dumb not to scream about it.

Maybe there's video of the Bratwurst Queen taking a Polish Kielbasa?


ThirstyCraig: Half assed read the article, does it state why she was stripped of her title? Just wondering Googled another story which did not state why, too lazy to look more.


I heard it was completely asinine BS:  Basically, she attended a rival festival, just as a private person rather than in an official capacity, in order to support a friend.  The organizers of this festival supposedly threw a fit about that, and the rest is history.  This all comes from another Farker in the prior thread, though, so I'm not sure where they got their information.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This story makes it sound like internecine warfare among the "seven unidentified board members":

https://crawfordcountynow.com/local/ousted-queen-issues-statement/
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 341x512]


Paige, n...

Umm...

Sure, give it a try!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Omnivorous: This story makes it sound like internecine warfare among the "seven unidentified board members":

https://crawfordcountynow.com/local/ousted-queen-issues-statement/


Damn, who knew the bratwurst council was such a secretive den of iniquity?
 
