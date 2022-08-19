 Skip to content
(Times of Malta)   Man shot from behind in Dingli, potentially harming his Danglies   (timesofmalta.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Malta, Times of Malta, Noel Ciantar, Knowledge, police spokesman Brandon Pisani, 49-year-old man, private landowners, government entities  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smart man, shot in the Dingli, very sad.
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's totally unrelated to the property disputes...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I first read Subby's headline, I thought it said, "Man shot from behind in Dinghy"
 
