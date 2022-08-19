 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Here I am. Waiting for the hurricanes   (ktla.com)
    Florida, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic hurricane season, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans, wind shear, coming weeks, slow start, slower activity, Wind  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even hurricanes want to visit Florida right now.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're sure as Hell not here
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They're sure as Hell not here


The Eastern Pacific has been very active so far, and we have gotten some really rare summer thunderstorms from the blowback.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is irrefutable proof that global warming is a hoax.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Scorpions.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature is saving the energy for a SuperDuperMegaStorm (TM).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will ruin the Florida economy
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dust from the Sahara inhibits tropical development.  In addition, water temps in key areas had been cooler than average.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just building up to being a real Virgin Killer.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the hurry? There's still, like, 3 months left in "hurricane season."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: They're sure as Hell not here

The Eastern Pacific has been very active so far, and we have gotten some really rare summer thunderstorms from the blowback.


I was driving in the rain just the other day

/Of course, that was in Virginia City and just the usual yearly monsoon
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming killed the hurricanes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They always claim it will be worse later

Its like economists on the news....Think its bad now, just wait!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli of WFLA in Tampa says this area is experiencing multiple heat waves and is in the midst of its worst drought in centuries - conditions which create very dry air that travels over the ocean and inhibits tropical formation.

Screw you, haters of climate change!  We beat hurricanes!!  Fark yeah!

/Oh shiat, is that a cyclone?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biden has Obama's hurricane machine.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure, there are fewer Hurricanes this year, but the team has time to recover.
stamped human bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, the media hype and panic has been (pleasantly) missing so let's create some. Won't anyone think of the meteorologists?
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Find a better bartender if you have to wait too long.

make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: make me some tea: MaudlinMutantMollusk: They're sure as Hell not here

The Eastern Pacific has been very active so far, and we have gotten some really rare summer thunderstorms from the blowback.

I was driving in the rain just the other day

/Of course, that was in Virginia City and just the usual yearly monsoon


Oh yeah over on that side of the hill, sure. But some of it has come up from the Baja, one event brought in a muggy air mass and thunderstorms. Really weird stuff to have in Cali in the summer. One amusing datapoint was Stockton Airport setting record rainfall on a particular day, "Trace amount", previous record was 0.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli of WFLA in Tampa says this area is experiencing multiple heat waves and is in the midst of its worst drought in centuries - conditions which create very dry air that travels over the ocean and inhibits tropical formation.

Screw you, haters of climate change!  We beat hurricanes!!  Fark yeah!

/Oh shiat, is that a cyclone?


Maybe, but we likely have beaten Ice Ages. That's what I tell the kids.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They need to name the G hurricane Gay.  Just to mess with Ron DeathSentence.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Turn on fox news there are plenty of hurrrrrricanes
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so if the earth getting warmer means less hurricanes....what now ???
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dark Brandon doesn't take malarkey from mother nature?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ben Shapiro is visiting Florida, so it's prettty dry
 
