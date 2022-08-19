 Skip to content
(CNN)   Member of the Beatles gets eight life sentences. Yeah, yeah, yeah   (cnn.com) divider line
    Elsheikh's two-week trial, ISIS members, Kayla Mueller's family, consecutive life sentences, former hostages  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not The Beatles.
The Shiatty Beatles.
Those guys SUCK.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Paul finally get busted for stealing all of Clarence's ideas and then convincing John to kick him out of the band?

Payback's a biatch.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Not The Beatles.
The Shiatty Beatles.
Those guys SUCK.


It's like the White Album but every song is Wild Honey Pie.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should let Mark Chapman shoot him.
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: It's like the White Album but every song is Wild Honey Pie.

Don't Pass Me By
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, we all hate Wonderful Christmastime but 8 life sentences seems a bit harsh.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Happiness is a warm cell.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So they were called the ISIS Beatles just because they were four guys with British accents... that's almost defamatory to the real Beatles. Ringo Starr never beheaded anyone! (to my limited knowledge)
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The sugar and processed food lobby is killing more people than Isis ever will.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shows what good PR can get you
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: So they were called the ISIS Beatles just because they were four guys with British accents... that's almost defamatory to the real Beatles. Ringo Starr never beheaded anyone! (to my limited knowledge)


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shoulda called them the Elisis Doolittles.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Revolution # _______
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Chemlight Battery: It's like the White Album but every song is Wild Honey Pie. Don't Pass Me By


Good Night
 
Gonz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Is El Shafee Elsheikh the best terrorist in the world?"

"El Shafee Elsheikh isn't the best terrorist in The Beatles."
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
k8g7u9q7.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: steklo: Chemlight Battery: It's like the White Album but every song is Wild Honey Pie. Don't Pass Me By

Good Night


The only song WORSE than Don't Pass Me By is Octopus's Garden.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Cortez the Killer: steklo: Chemlight Battery: It's like the White Album but every song is Wild Honey Pie. Don't Pass Me By

Good Night

The only song WORSE than Don't Pass Me By is Octopus's Garden.


cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isley Brothers - Twist and Shout
Youtube cTaqn8_gMR0
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: So they were called the ISIS Beatles just because they were four guys with British accents... that's almost defamatory to the real Beatles. Ringo Starr never beheaded anyone! (to my limited knowledge)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: [k8g7u9q7.stackpathcdn.com image 850x844]


Eight Arms to Force You To Radical Islam.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer the ISIS Rolling Stones, personally.
 
Gonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: I prefer the ISIS Rolling Stones, personally.


She Likes the Beatles
Youtube jNdm5tmS4Bk
 
