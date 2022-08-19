 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Before posting an article, at least proofread the headline   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Marriage, Want, Family, Father, low-stakes practice-run, lot of couples, lot of the long-standing traditions of wedding culture, Engagement  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, people can read?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before posting an article, at least proofread the headline


Subby, let me help you with your sorely lacking headline. To wit:

Before posting an article, at least proofread the headlineBefore posting an article, at least proofread the headline
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Before posting an article, at least proofread the headline


Subby, let me help you with your sorely lacking headline. To wit:

Before posting an article, at least proofread the headlineBefore posting an article, at least proofread the headline


Yahoo mods must be drunk on bath salts as usual.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Proofreading? LOL, what's that.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he asked them twice?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Before posting an article, at least proofread the headline


Subby, let me help you with your sorely lacking headline. To wit:

Before posting an article, at least proofread the headlineBefore posting an article, at least proofread the headline


& Reddit has some thoughts!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
(._.) Fark has thoughts too...
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait, people can read?


only half of them. The other half can write.

Someone needs to explain to this guy the concept of "happy wife, happy life"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment! For Comment!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's wrong with marrying Herman?
 
coldcuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he felt bad about feeling bad, and the headline encapsulates this in some sort of meta way?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels WeirdA Man Feels Weird

/weird
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A man feels weird asking his girlfriends parents for permission to marry, altogether
 
KB202
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: NewportBarGuy: Wait, people can read?

only half of them. The other half can write.

Someone needs to explain to this guy the concept of "happy wife, happy life"


Please. In five years he'll be back on reddit asking how to get his wife to open up the marriage now that they have two kids.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think Yahoo News has anyone proofreading its articles. I try to avoid it as a news source.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level! Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level! Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level! Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level! Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level! Shut down all the garbage mashers on the detention level!

Listen to them, they're dying R2! Curse my metal body, I wasn't fast enough, it's all my fault! My poor Master.
 
IDisME
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, it should read "A Man Feels Wierd..." and not multiple time's either.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nail her sister. That'll fix it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Nail her sister. That'll fix it.


That's what I do.

And her mom.
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I found a pic of the author

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe it's a rebound marriage.
 
