(Kamloops This Week)   Time to panic
27
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft.  If COVID didn't teach people around here to stock up properly, combined with the week plus of warnings we've had of strike action, I have no sympathy.  But I do have a full liquor cabinet and fridge...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Canadians get belligerent if they're not sufficiently inebriated?  How will their curling teams cope?
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my state so much!
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: How will their curling teams cope?


They'll have to straighten.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks if you're stocking up for wedding, I guess, but a limit of three handles per visit isn't too severe.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: Summoner101: How will their curling teams cope?

They'll have to straighten.


Nothing crazy about these straws.  My straw is sane.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. WA transitioned to private liquor sales a while back, so those that drink here don't have to worry about a damn thing.

/doesn't really drink
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: BeerGraduate: Summoner101: How will their curling teams cope?

They'll have to straighten.

Nothing crazy about these straws.  My straw is sane.


I'll be farkin'... surprised.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: Summoner101: BeerGraduate: Summoner101: How will their curling teams cope?

They'll have to straighten.

Nothing crazy about these straws.  My straw is sane.

I'll be farkin'... surprised.


I used to be farkin' surprised.  I still am, but I used to too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Victoria Clipper is a little pricey but depends on what your needs are.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I needed six bottles of vodka I could buy 3 of Popov and 3 of something fancy, like Fleishmann's.

/gagged a little just typing that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all of the times I have visited Canada the only time a Canadian actually uttered "Eh?" in my presence was when I was picking up some beer store barley pop to take back to my hotel along with some Pizza! Pizza! to enjoy while waiting to see how ridiculous Don Cherry's suit would be for that evenings Hockey Night broadcast would be.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Meh. WA transitioned to private liquor sales a while back, so those that drink here don't have to worry about a damn thing.

/doesn't really drink


WA transitioned to private liquor sales

Oh, one of THOSE states.
ND isn't any better. You can go across the border to SD and buy beer and liquor in grocery stores... but not liquor on Sundays or federal holidays. Then only beer. 🤷‍♂🤬

But, if you need the F in the ATF, whatever whenever.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love mountain biking in BC, Squamish, Pemberton, Sechelt, Whistler... pretty much my happy places. What I don't love is the price of alcohol. It is a mystery to me how anyone in Canada can afford to be an alcoholic.
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iczer: Meh. WA transitioned to private liquor sales a while back, so those that drink here don't have to worry about a damn thing.

/doesn't really drink


Wow, you guys actually did it right, privatization without a stupid 3 tier system. The rest of us have to deal with state warehouses and unnecessary middle men who will spend their last nickel lobbying against reforming the system.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stay calm, Drew.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ABC stores in Virginia had tequila sale yesterday, so it's not bad everywhere.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I love mountain biking in BC, Squamish, Pemberton, Sechelt, Whistler... pretty much my happy places. What I don't love is the price of alcohol. It is a mystery to me how anyone in Canada can afford to be an alcoholic.


The "not paying for health care" really frees up a bunch of money to spend on reasons to need health care
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: ABC stores in Virginia had tequila sale yesterday, so it's not bad everywhere.


I'm shocked that a strike at British Columbia's liquor distribution centres didn't affect tequila supplies in Virginia. I thought this was supposed to be the 21st century with a globalized world village and all that.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Element65
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's not so bad. In the early 2000s the trucking company that drove deliveries for all the major beer brands in a chunk of BC went on strike. For weeks. The stores quickly cleared out of all the major brands and it was carnage. I remember white shirted frat bros just wandering lost in the liquor store looking for anything that they recognized. That's when I started drinking more local craft beers and never went back.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: So if I needed six bottles of vodka I could buy 3 of Popov and 3 of something fancy, like Fleishmann's.

/gagged a little just typing that


Are there really that many people buying 3 bottles of liquor a day that this is going to be an issue?   2 people in a house so 6 bottles of liquor not enough?  Daily?   Ya people got problems
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: whatsupchuck: So if I needed six bottles of vodka I could buy 3 of Popov and 3 of something fancy, like Fleishmann's.

/gagged a little just typing that

Are there really that many people buying 3 bottles of liquor a day that this is going to be an issue?   2 people in a house so 6 bottles of liquor not enough?  Daily?   Ya people got problems


Its about affecting the bosses bank accounts
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: whatsupchuck: So if I needed six bottles of vodka I could buy 3 of Popov and 3 of something fancy, like Fleishmann's.

/gagged a little just typing that

Are there really that many people buying 3 bottles of liquor a day that this is going to be an issue?   2 people in a house so 6 bottles of liquor not enough?  Daily?   Ya people got problems


It's not even a 3 bottle limit, it's 3 of the same thing. This is purely to stop hoarding, especially mass scale hoarding like we saw with toilet paper and hand sanitizer where folks bought up storage units of the stuff and price gouged on resale.

The only normal activity this will impact, is as stated upthread, is folks buying their own liquor for a wedding. And even there you can get several vodaks, several whiskeys, etc. and the worst that will happen is they might run out of your preferred brand before midnight.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: whatsupchuck: So if I needed six bottles of vodka I could buy 3 of Popov and 3 of something fancy, like Fleishmann's.

/gagged a little just typing that

Are there really that many people buying 3 bottles of liquor a day that this is going to be an issue?   2 people in a house so 6 bottles of liquor not enough?  Daily?   Ya people got problems


static.guim.co.ukView Full Size

"We're not Canadians, but just as an example, we're a household of four, and three of us will be lucky to survive the night if our fourth one doesn't get at LEAST twelve bottles daily. Good scotch, bad bourbon, floor wax, kerosene, the exact contents of the bottles don't have to be terribly specific so long as they're potent, but the quantity is quite critical for our continued good health."
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other news, distilling alcohol at home is legal as long as you don't sell it
 
