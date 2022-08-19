 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Cambridge University to digitise books of mediaeval cures that are sure to be a hit with the antivax crowd   (theguardian.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, I'm sure they are getting sick of the taste of modern horse de-wormer.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers are going to see real inflation now. Wait for the jump in eye of newt prices.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: The anti-vaxxers are going to see real inflation now. Wait for the jump in eye of newt prices.


"See? Even Cambridge is abandoning so-called 'medicine that actually works.' Now where's my pangolin extract?"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will of middle ages medicine but everyone died.

A toad up the rectum for curing ED didn't have as many warnings and side effects as one little blue pill.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 275x183]


While I applaud this being the boobies, you could have just gone all the way and posted the skit...

Medieval Barber Theodoric of York - SNL
Youtube edIi6hYpUoQ
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those nips though...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recommend a course of leeches.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that the current popularity of homeopathy is due to it's relative effectiveness back when medical techniques were barbaric. Turns out that just doing nothing is more effective than bleeding or arsenic poisoning or whatever other terrible things one could have done to them in the name of medicine.

Unfortunately people are now trying to do nothing for diseases that we have real treatments for.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mediaeval??  Is that like Dr. Oz?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, digitize them.  That way they can be FW:FW:FW:FW:FW throughout the nutosphere.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Don't move, Yoric. Hidegard had this treatment last year and now she can carry that book with her everywhere. She still can't read, but, after all, she's only a woman."


allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Salted owl? Roast puppies? This had better be cross-posted to the Food tab
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If this beautiful woman historian told me to apply leeches to my buttocks
I would be applying leeches to my buttocks!
Men - idiots when aroused.
 
camaroash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 393x525]
If this beautiful woman historian told me to apply leeches to my buttocks
I would be applying leeches to my buttocks!
Men - idiots when aroused.


Ah. Dr. Suzannah Lipscomb... Living proof striking intelligence and hawtness can coexist in the same person.
 
camaroash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Less ivermectin. More skull drilling and blood letting.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I recommend a course of leeches.


Actually...for people with hereditary hemochromatosis (which occurs among people from Ireland/Scotland/England), even today bloodletting is one of the immediate treatments to get ferritin levels down before it causes more liver damage, and requires follow-up bloodletting if/when levels start building up again.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Robinfro: OgreMagi: I recommend a course of leeches.

Actually...for people with hereditary hemochromatosis (which occurs among people from Ireland/Scotland/England), even today bloodletting is one of the immediate treatments to get ferritin levels down before it causes more liver damage, and requires follow-up bloodletting if/when levels start building up again.


Leeches are used in modern surgery because of the anticoagulants.  I believe it's used to prevent blood clotting in heart surgery.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trepanation of the brain-pan is good for the humours. It may be medically effective too.
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Robinfro: OgreMagi: I recommend a course of leeches.

Actually...for people with hereditary hemochromatosis (which occurs among people from Ireland/Scotland/England), even today bloodletting is one of the immediate treatments to get ferritin levels down before it causes more liver damage, and requires follow-up bloodletting if/when levels start building up again.


Hemochromatosis affects certain captive  bird species like mynahs. Blood letting is used to control it assuming it's caught in time. Many birds die because it is not. Much easier to watch the bird's iron intake.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Salted owl and roasted puppy was my Gregorian chant Hall and Oates tribute band.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like a work that would be humorous.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I recommend a course of leeches.


Blackadder Bells Leeches Manservant Doctor
Youtube T3D6Ecs7VhQ
 
