(Daily Star)   'Murdered' silicone sex doll washes up on sandy beach, so lifelike the local citizens call police to report a corpse. In related news: Subby has lost his silicone girlfriend while swimming at a beach in the Bang Saen district of Chonburi, Thailand (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist:  It was a real person who had too much work done on a Thailand plastic surgery trip.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a waste; those things aren't cheap.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, now I'm thinking how much different this movie could have been!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, when you have sex on the beach you should clean up after yourselves.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Test it for seamen.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If the owner wants to reclaim their doll they can collect her from the rescue team's station."

That really is the best part of the article.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Murdered Silicone Sex Dolls is the name of my Dresden Dolls/Spice Girls mash-up cover band.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guy murdered her because she was cheating on him with his brother.
Who chipped in for half her price.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "If the owner wants to reclaim their doll they can collect her from the rescue team's station."

That really is the best part of the article.


And how long had the rescue team had it now for night shift?  No thanks, you can just keep it.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that a tube of lube next to the "corpse"?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot has a sex doll in Thailand?

"What do I get for $5?"

"Everytin' yoo wan"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot has a sex doll in Thailand?

"What do I get for $5?"

"Everytin' yoo wan"


they love you long time
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot has a sex doll in Thailand?

"What do I get for $5?"

"Everytin' yoo wan"


Kwame...
 
maudibjr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So...uh ..how much that go for.
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does anyone know where a person can get one of these realistic sex dolls?
Not for me, of course.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My condolences, Kwame
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: mrmopar5287: "If the owner wants to reclaim their doll they can collect her from the rescue team's station."

That really is the best part of the article.

And how long had the rescue team had it now for night shift?  No thanks, you can just keep it.


pppffft, just toss it back in the ocean, the sea life will clean that right up.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like really, Kwame?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably some rich guy on a yacht

" !%&*! I ordered a blond! Not a redhead!

(Throws off boat )
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Charles Sobraj wanted for questioning
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah, the Natalie Wood model sex doll
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Little Rubber Girl
Youtube GBC7BMuzM4k
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Snargi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Man, now I'm thinking how much different this movie could have been!

[Fark user image 500x318]


God, that was a weird and great movie.

i don't think it would work with a real doll vs. the mermaid statue, though.
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot has a sex doll in Thailand?

"What do I get for $5?"

"Everytin' yoo wan"

Kwame...


Yes?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Test it for seamen.


Women and Seamen don't mix.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rodney Dangerfield Finds True Love (1985)
Youtube W2weU2gPvrg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not mine. I left her at Wendy's.

images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Washed Up Sex Toys is what they call Republican Senators first wives.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: nicholas m schumacher: Man, now I'm thinking how much different this movie could have been!

[Fark user image 500x318]

God, that was a weird and great movie.

i don't think it would work with a real doll vs. the mermaid statue, though.


I disagree, the ending would be both of them leaving the island with sore hands after all the high-fives they gave each other.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anything else stubby would like to confess to?
 
phedex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: phedex: nicholas m schumacher: Man, now I'm thinking how much different this movie could have been!

[Fark user image 500x318]

God, that was a weird and great movie.

i don't think it would work with a real doll vs. the mermaid statue, though.

I disagree, the ending would be both of them leaving the island with sore hands after all the high-fives they gave each other.


fair enough.  but lets be honest, the advent of a flesh light or real doll would have actually taken the weirdness DOWN a notch, not up.

How about this.

we have two versions of the movie.  One, with the weird mermaid sculpture, the strange peeping through the roof slats, and of course the "hark triton" speech and excessive drinking.

The other, would involve less boozing and more "who gets the real doll tonight and who swabs the deck" kind of action.  it would mainly revolve around bargaining chores & real doll action.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now that's hot.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phedex: nicholas m schumacher: phedex: nicholas m schumacher: Man, now I'm thinking how much different this movie could have been!

[Fark user image 500x318]

God, that was a weird and great movie.

i don't think it would work with a real doll vs. the mermaid statue, though.

I disagree, the ending would be both of them leaving the island with sore hands after all the high-fives they gave each other.

fair enough.  but lets be honest, the advent of a flesh light or real doll would have actually taken the weirdness DOWN a notch, not up.

How about this.

we have two versions of the movie.  One, with the weird mermaid sculpture, the strange peeping through the roof slats, and of course the "hark triton" speech and excessive drinking.

The other, would involve less boozing and more "who gets the real doll tonight and who swabs the deck" kind of action.  it would mainly revolve around bargaining chores & real doll action.


"less boozing"?

Fark user imageView Full Size


dude, don't make me laugh.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: My condolences, Kwame


The guy in the morgue banging the dead bodies is the one who finally figured it out.  Not enough smell.
 
