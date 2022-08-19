 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Florida Man with machete crawls into man's bed, tells him "I love you", and then slices deputy all before being shot dead   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
    Florida, Florida man  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For Florida, it was a Thursday."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems appropriate that at least one Florida Man comes from a place called "Fruitville".

\what a fruit loop
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I totally thought that the police were going to shoot the apartment-owner.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I woke up on a mattress and there's a guy lying next to me saying, 'I love you.' I'm weirded out. He's got my machete in his hand. Boy, thank God they got here quick," said the homeowner.

He loves you, and had clearly taken up the machete as a means of protecting you.  And this is his recompense? This is a tragedy, and all cops really are bastards.  I wish someone loved me enough to lie next to me with a machete while a slept.  Other than my ex-wife, who would do that, but would clearly be doing so with nefarious purposes in mind.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Seems appropriate that at least one Florida Man comes from a place called "Fruitville".

\what a fruit loop

\what a fruit loop


I had to look it up because I know there's a main drag in Sarasota called Fruitville Rd. And sure enough, Fruitville is a "census-designated place" (for whatever that means) just outside Sarasota city limits.

CSB: There's a popular drag queen in this town named Beneva Fruitville, which I think is genius. Her first name is another major street in Sarasota.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sliced the sheriff, but I did not slice the deputy!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Jason will come back for Friday the 13th Part XIII: Jason Lives Again.
 
dlinds54
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but who hasn't grabbed their machete and climbed into bed with a stranger?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the category of "righteous shoots," it's hard to take issue with dropping a machete wielding home invader who cuts a cop.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat"

Now, this might sound crazy, but just bear with me.

You're doing it wrong.

/kthxbai
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I wrong thinking there are more crazy people? Scary.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel like this story began before we came in
i say we let Paul Harvey rest in peace and tiptoe away, sweetly free of any further details
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Seems appropriate that at least one Florida Man comes from a place called "Fruitville".

\what a fruit loop

\what a fruit loop


The whole state is Fruitville.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida: The 13th
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who hovered over the link and was sure this would be a Dear Penthouse letter?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't pillows!!!!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: "was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat"

Now, this might sound crazy, but just bear with me.

You're doing it wrong.

/kthxbai


Still sliding a knife up a aluminum ball bat while staring is going to set off some alarm bells. Sit on the porch doing that to passersby and the local police will pay a visit.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it Danny Triejo?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sliced the deputy, but I did not shoot the sheriff.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Albert911emt: Seems appropriate that at least one Florida Man comes from a place called "Fruitville".

\what a fruit loop

I had to look it up because I know there's a main drag in Sarasota called Fruitville Rd. And sure enough, Fruitville is a "census-designated place" (for whatever that means) just outside Sarasota city limits.

CSB: There's a popular drag queen in this town named Beneva Fruitville, which I think is genius. Her first name is another major street in Sarasota.


I grew up not to far from the intersection of Fruitville and Beneva. The town has gotten significantly larger and crazier since I left 19 years ago.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the article does it say anyone was sliced?
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Florida man with a machete may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a perfect world Snoop Dogg would buy the town change it to Snoopville and then have his headquarters for snoop loopz based there
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dlinds54: Yeah but who hasn't grabbed their machete and climbed into bed with a stranger?

"I woke up on a mattress and there's a guy lying next to me saying, 'I love you.' I'm weirded out. He's got my machete in his hand. Boy, thank God they got here quick," said the homeowner."


So the machete belonged to the homeowner?  Why didn't he have it locked up in his machete safe?
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And here I am wakeing up with an empty pillow next to me.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Am I wrong thinking there are more crazy people? Scary.


more than what? I receive mental health assistance and take 3 large handfuls of meds a day. years ago I realized most people would deeply benefit from mental health assistance. a disturbingly large portion of mankind needs help, a metric buttload require adult supervision, and there are way too many that should be permanently removed from being in public for the sake of everyone.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nakmuay: "was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat"

Now, this might sound crazy, but just bear with me.

You're doing it wrong.

/kthxbai


None of your bats came with a machete sharpener? How do you sharpen your machetes?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What was the deputy doing in bed with this guy?
 
Vern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Available for comment:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

"Man, I didn't even farking know that dude."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I sliced chopped the deputy, but I did not shoot chop the sheriff.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel like this almost reaches the "aristocrats threshold" but falls slightly short. I'm torn given that the Florida handicap needs to be considered.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought everybody in Floriduh was supposed to have a fully loaded 9mm on their nightstand. Like a state law or something. DeSantis will probably deport this guy to somewhere he isn't from.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he saying "I love you" to the man or the machete?
 
