(Twitter)   Not only is there a Finnish word to describe Farkers, there are now two emojis as well
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you subby, I came here to submit the same farking headline! :P
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea I was part Finnish!!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not in my underwear.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.


Prefer drinking alone while nude? I approve of this message.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I had no idea I was part Finnish!!


To tell a family secret, my mother was Dutch.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False, Eskimos have twenty words for ice.

True, northern cultures have twenty words for drinking.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Combustion: I had no idea I was part Finnish!!

To tell a family secret, my mother was Dutch.


Oh, I thought she was from Holland.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underwear is over dressed.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lookie at them fancy socialists, wearing underwear while they drink at home. Bet it's some prissy foreign beer too, like Heineken.
 
tymothil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pantsdrunk With Greg Davies - The Russell Howard Hour
Youtube UeQXreI76q0
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what a typical Dr. office vist is like in a culture that has this word?

You know the same old quiz about how many drinks you have in a day/ week, if you drink alone, etc.
I mean if the whole place has one world to say all this:
1: drinking booze
2: locaiton at home
3: alone
4: in my underwear.

I'm kind a thinking they may not ask the same boozeahol related lifestyle questions there that we get here.
So can i tell my Dr. here that i live by Finnish drinking standards? If their doctors ain't telling them they are alcoholics for kalsarikänni, no need to tell me either. ;)
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [static.boredpanda.com image 520x490]


I must be part Finnish. I avoid mine as well. I don't have time for chit-chat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.


I'm in your underwear.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Ragin' Asian: Combustion: I had no idea I was part Finnish!!

To tell a family secret, my mother was Dutch.

Oh, I thought she was from Holland.


Well, she did teach me about the Dutch Rudder
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that I was a prototype
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.


Fark user image

That's the twist.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two can't be Farkers. They are smiling.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cheron: False, Eskimos have twenty words for ice.


Did you mean Inuit?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [static.boredpanda.com image 520x490]


Finnish nightmare? That's my nightmare. I'm an introvert.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.

I'm in your underwear.


You are a skid mark?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is nobody under the age of 127 who wears tighty whities.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dracos31: Lookie at them fancy socialists, wearing underwear while they drink at home. Bet it's some prissy foreign beer too, like Heineken.


Heinekin, fark that shiat! Pabst Blue Ribbon!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welp this is a sign. I'm destined for Finland.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, Finnish for hangover is krapula
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.


How YOU Doin'!

Carry on.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pants Drunk - Official Video
Youtube C7XC-zNWHxI
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Team Kalsarikänni! Wuűůūüúù!!!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the country where I want to be!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Combustion: I had no idea I was part Finnish!!

To tell a family secret, my mother was Dutch.


I needed that laugh today.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the contribution the Finnish have made to carpentry.
I use their little headless nails all the time.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fins
Youtube a-Zmuqtqs7o
/Fins
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: Cheron: False, Eskimos have twenty words for ice.

Did you mean Inuit?


or one of the other tribes that lives that far north
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: There is nobody under the age of 127 who wears tighty whities.


I'm 58. I do not like boxers. I have three pairs from different brands and dislike them all, I only wear them when I have no choice because I neglected doing the wash too long. I doubt there as few of us as you imply as briefs take the same amount of floor space as boxers in stores. (around here at least)

The only time I am only in my underwear is bed time. If I was into doing other activities, like drinking, in my underwear then I might use boxers for that as they do not feel like underwear.

My taste might change, I started wearing shorts this summer, I hadn't since I was a young teen and wore what my mother bought.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [static.boredpanda.com image 520x490]


Damn. I must be Finnish
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd rather 💨🏺📈🛋
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
KORPIKLAANI - A Man With A Plan (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube bc0sJvtKrRM
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But do they have a word or emoji for freeball drinking at home by yourself? Asking for a friend...

Underpants are for winter and the occasional formal event.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: New Rising Sun: [static.boredpanda.com image 520x490]

I must be part Finnish. I avoid mine as well. I don't have time for chit-chat.


pity, my neighbors start chit-chat like this;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Let's not forget the contribution the Finnish have made to carpentry.
I use their little headless nails all the time.


BOO! BOOOoOOO!

Just sit and stew there in your bad punness,
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What is this for edibles?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh sure, when I come home, get drunk in my underwear and pass out, it's not a cool, cultural thing, it's all, "You're a terrible husband and fathe nd alcoholic" thing
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm not in my underwear.


We know. At least cover up a bit. But turn on the light because the webcam is having a tough time seeing you.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Oh sure, when I come home, get drunk in my underwear and pass out, it's not a cool, cultural thing, it's all, "You're a terrible husband and fathe nd alcoholic" thing


Well screw them!

You're a drunk, alcoholics go to meetings. Come on now.
 
groverpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, what is this "underwear" everyone's talking about?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Weird that I literally just mentioned that in a thread like half an hour ago.
 
