 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   There really is something in the water in Texas and Arizona   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Drinking water, Water supply, Water quality, Water, growing movement, sewage water, El Paso, third of the drinking water  
•       •       •

1200 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually surprised Arizona and Nevada haven't been doing this already.  This should have been done years ago.  It certainly makes a lot more sense than the whole "Now that we've drained the Colorado River, let's start draining the Mississippi, too!" garbage.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the article mentions, quite a few cities have been using treated wastewater for aquifer recharge for a long time. This is just shortening up the loop a bit.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cleaned sewage" will beat "no water".
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JessieL: Like the article mentions, quite a few cities have been using treated wastewater for aquifer recharge for a long time. This is just shortening up the loop a bit.


The only concern I have, is that shortening the loop makes it easier for malfunctions to have direct impacts on human health.
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
About 20 years ago, some scientists ran a test of the water in Washington DC. Know what they found?

A copious amount of trace cocaine in the waste water.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm actually surprised Arizona and Nevada haven't been doing this already.  This should have been done years ago.  It certainly makes a lot more sense than the whole "Now that we've drained the Colorado River, let's start draining the Mississippi, too!" garbage.


Username checks out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I want recycled sewer water I'll just buy a bottle of Dasani, TYVM.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is nothing wrong with recycled water. What do you think the people on the space station drink?

But you have to do it right. Unfortunately... government....
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: About 20 years ago, some scientists ran a test of the water in Washington DC. Know what they found?

A copious amount of trace cocaine in the waste water.


Hardly surprising.. imagine how much anti-depressants are in there, along with bits of drano...
Though I have a hard time imagining a copious amount of trace anything..
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: JessieL: Like the article mentions, quite a few cities have been using treated wastewater for aquifer recharge for a long time. This is just shortening up the loop a bit.

The only concern I have, is that shortening the loop makes it easier for malfunctions to have direct impacts on human health.


Not any worse than places that source their drinking water from surface sources though.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The San Fransisco Bay area has a completely separate distribution system for treated waste water, even uses special purple PVC piping. They use it in parks, roadways, etc. Since it still has some nutrients in it, those do not go into the Bay and less fertilizer is needed for landscaping.

Portland, OR has a company that has been developing waste water treatment systems that produce water cleaner than the rivers.  In past years, they did stunts like teaming with homebrewers to make beer using their water.
 
ChimpMitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No worse than all the bird and fish poop in water now
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, hasn't most water technically been sewage at some point? I enjoy the fact that the contents of my water bottle may have once been through Abe Lincoln or a dinosaur.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In any given glass of water is a water molecule that passed through Trump.
 
huma474
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm actually surprised Arizona and Nevada haven't been doing this already.  This should have been done years ago.  It certainly makes a lot more sense than the whole "Now that we've drained the Colorado River, let's start draining the Mississippi, too!" garbage.


AZ already does. In the Phoenix metro area there's ponds of reclaimed waste water that have been turned into wetland reserves and there are events that have been run in the past to help show that the water is safe to drink via a fark-friendly beverage - Beer : https://environment.arizona.edu/highlights/wastewater-craft-beer
 
groverpm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: About 20 years ago, some scientists ran a test of the water in Washington DC. Know what they found?

A copious amount of trace cocaine in the waste water.


Nothing to worry about. I'm sure they filter it out just like all the other drugs, both legal and illegal. We can trust them like we trust the power grid in Texas

People in these states should probably have their tap water tested on a regular basis because they might be missing out on free drugs.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, we've been telling those states to "Eat Sh*t" for years now.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice having those big freshwater lakes on our border. Hope everyone is staying hydrated!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.