(Mid Hudson News)   Drug Dealing 101: don't bring your product to court   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Impaired people are impaired
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unless you brought enough to share.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Those drugs they found earlier, your honor, weren't my drugs. These are my drugs...see, case closed."
 
danvon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is not an uncommon occurrence. At all. It's almost as common as a person who is appearing in court for driving under a suspended/no license being arrested when they try to drive away after their court hearing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like she was going to get arrested at that court appearance anyway, so the lesson is hustle while you still can.
 
p89tech
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are you stoned or just stupid?

Ummm, uh, both your Honor?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the Town of LaGrange Justice Court

A-how-how-how-how did they think they'd get out of that one?
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danvon: This is not an uncommon occurrence. At all. It's almost as common as a person who is appearing in court for driving under a suspended/no license being arrested when they try to drive away after their court hearing.


Driving a stolen vehicle to court...
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had to go to court a few years back for an issue, and the guy in front of me in the line at the courthouse tried to go through security with a farking revolver in his pocket. I shiat you not.

People are unbelievably, and interminably, stupid.
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: danvon: This is not an uncommon occurrence. At all. It's almost as common as a person who is appearing in court for driving under a suspended/no license being arrested when they try to drive away after their court hearing.

Driving a stolen vehicle to court...


Showing up to their DUI hearing plastered, having driven themselves.
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they charge people with possession of fentanyl (with the intent to distribute,) with attempted voluntary manslaughter? If not they should.
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Secret of Manajuana: Do they charge people with possession of fentanyl (with the intent to distribute,) with attempted voluntary manslaughter? If not they should.


Uh no, voluntary manslaughter doesn't work that way.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unless you're going to the High Court.
 
