(Law and Crime)   Professor, students sue over "Don't say race" act   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?


Stranger things have happened in this case.
 
Number 216
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I fear that this law will cause my professors to avoid discussing race and gender altogether, which will result in my perspective and lived experience as a Black, female student being effectively minimized and erased in the classroom," Dauphin said in a statement.

Well, yeah, honey, that's the whole point.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?


Judge sounds like a nerd.
 
palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They capitalized the "Our".
Stop the Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act

Shouldn't that be the Stop WAOKE Act?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

palelizard: They capitalized the "Our".
Stop the Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act

Shouldn't that be the Stop WAOKE Act?


It just emphasizes the fact that they think kids are the property of parents.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?

Stranger things have happened in this case.


"We must rescue DeSantis from the clutches of the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer to save Hawkins!!"

"Meh, fark it, give them a freebie."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The woke act?

Goddamn these mf'ers are stupid.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: HedlessChickn: Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?

Stranger things have happened in this case.

"We must rescue DeSantis from the clutches of the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer to save Hawkins!!"

"Meh, fark it, give them a freebie."


This person gets it.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do you do, fellow jurists. Have you heard about the new popular televised media entertainment program called 'Stranger Things'? It's quite contemporary and cosmopolitan. It has a conceptualized fictional location called 'Upside Down', which in a particularly piquant drollery is referring to not to one's orientation in space but to the customs and behaviors of its inhabitants and its very laws of nature! I find this to be quite apropos to the case at law we argue today, and thus my reference to widely known cultural phenomena is both timely and cogent!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"the first four plaintiffs named above are Black professors who argued that the law will affect their ability to teach freely about about privilege, racism, and Critical Race Theory"

Well yea that's the whole point.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From a layman's perspective, I don't think I've seen a bigger violation of the First Amendment in my entire lifetime. It didn't just cross the line, it hurdled over it screaming "We just don't farking caaaaaarrrreeeeee!" the whole time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's gonna shut down the Daytona paper's Sports section.
Don't say "race".  As if.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The woke act?

Goddamn these mf'ers are stupid.


Originally the 'It's Okay to be White' Act. But that was a klan slogan so they had to change it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
5. A person, by virtue of his or her race, color, national origin, or sex bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, national origin, or sex.

Sooo... I'm not responsible for any actions committed by Americans before me? Like, say, honoring treaties? Florida says screw you, native Americans!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is one of those cases where they came up with the name long before they had words to fill the acronym. Makes me wonder who is in charge of that. Or is there a a few meetings to bang out ideas to come up with something makes sense in their heads. Either way, excellent use of taxpayers money.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its amazing how these people like to cite the 2nd amendment so much and have no clue about the first.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Judge just ruled the law unconstitutional, but I suspect DeathSantis will fight it up to the Supremes.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Have to admit I am biased against NASCAR
/ Always Turing in the same direction
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: From a layman's perspective, I don't think I've seen a bigger violation of the First Amendment in my entire lifetime. It didn't just cross the line, it hurdled over it screaming "We just don't farking caaaaaarrrreeeeee!" the whole time.


From its inception I kept reading about it trying to figure out how they cleverly worded things so as not to get struck down on a 1st Amendment challenge. Joke was on me, it was just a propaganda effort that would make the Chinese Communist party blush. They want it struck down just in time for the authors to campaign against those darned activist judges.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait they actually called it "Stop the WOKE Act"? Just when ya think the Right can't get any more cringe and facepalm, they get more cringe and facepalm.
 
palelizard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Judge just ruled the law unconstitutional, but I suspect DeathSantis will fight it up to the Supremes.


Which, given the nature of the court at the moment, is troublesome in its possible repercussions.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Its amazing how these people like to cite the 2nd amendment so much and have no clue about the first.


No kidding. You don't see California and New York enacting legislation to ban guns and ammo magazines from grocery stores, mandating vegan only food options, or whatever it is that stereotypical liberals do in those states.
 
palelizard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: palelizard: They capitalized the "Our".
Stop the Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act

Shouldn't that be the Stop WAOKE Act?

It just emphasizes the fact that they think kids are the property of parents.


And employers, don't forget them. They own our asses too.
 
Nimitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"white discomfort law"
 
hereinNC
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DeathSantis and his KKK cronies will fight all the way to the Supreme Court for their right to violate the US constitution.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Judge just ruled the law unconstitutional, but I suspect DeathSantis will fight it up to the Supremes.


And hopefully they tell Ron, "Stop in the name of derp before you break our brains."
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?


I feel like that's hardly the weirdest thing a judge has alluded to, even this year.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: From a layman's perspective, I don't think I've seen a bigger violation of the First Amendment in my entire lifetime. It didn't just cross the line, it hurdled over it screaming "We just don't farking caaaaaarrrreeeeee!" the whole time.


You're not wrong, but wait till you hear about Ag-gag laws. The milk thread wouldn't be as divisive if people were even allowed to know what happens to farm animals.
 
patcarew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: palelizard: They capitalized the "Our".
Stop the Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act

Shouldn't that be the Stop WAOKE Act?

It just emphasizes the fact that they think kids are the property of parents.


More like the kids are the property of the ruling party.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hereinNC: DeathSantis and his KKK cronies will fight all the way to the Supreme Court for their right to violate the US constitution.


Well see, "woke" isn't in the Constitution.  AR-15s, are though.  In invisible ink.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just stopped by to remark on how absolutely overjoyed those kids look

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [images.dailykos.com image 829x464]


My mom still likes to argue with me that welfare is slavery and marriage is sacred between men and women.

Also she's becoming increasingly senile, probably due to advanced age combined with years of urban lead exposure.

The people you really have to worry about are the gas station sunglasses dickbags in their early 50s. The ones who can still walk upright. The ones who have worked as construction contractors for thirty years and somehow still manage to f*ck up every single project they are on, to the point that it's a running joke in my neighborhood that no one can find a contractor to recommend for most jobs. The ones who love to share their 'expert opinions' on every single subject they have any kind of mild understanding of.

We have to worry about them because they are seemingly farking everywhere outside of your urban/suburban bubble and despite the fact that they are consistently 3 hours late to every job, they vote in every election.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Judges citing "Stranger Things" in this case?

Really?


OMG this is just like in Harry Potter!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Just stopped by to remark on how absolutely overjoyed those kids look

[Fark user image image 850x444]


Children always love being used as political props.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: hereinNC: DeathSantis and his KKK cronies will fight all the way to the Supreme Court for their right to violate the US constitution.

Well see, "woke" isn't in the Constitution.  AR-15s, are though.  In invisible ink.


"Arms" alongside "speech" and "press" are inclusive terms automatically applicable to current times without needing to be updated. Weakening any of the Constitutional protections weakens them all. Do it right or do without.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans are against "woke", which means awareness, just like they are against justice and freedom.
Trash people.
 
