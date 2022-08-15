 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Federal Judge to Starbucks: "You will reinstate these Union Leaders you fired, or you're going to find out if this Death Star is fully operational"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag having a coffee break?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do you want to be when this judge goes in for his mocha, they spell his name wrong on the cup?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: How much do you want to be when this judge goes in for his mocha, they spell his name wrong on the cup?


Phteven?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

[Fark user image 630x1200]


Pretty sure she is anti union.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Death Star fire an ionized or unionized beam?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Howard Schultz to claim Starbucks isn't profitable and sell the company to an investment firm in Oklahoma City.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

[Fark user image image 630x1200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: How much do you want to be when this judge goes in for his mocha, they spell his name wrong on the cup?


Maybe if they knew what his name was.

Oddly nowhere in tfa.

No, I'm not clicking on the Stepford Barbie link.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm watching Return of the Jedi while working in the shop and they literally just blew up the Death Star as this popped up. Now I'm confused. Is it operational or not? Does subby's headline make sense anymore? Does anything? I need coffee - heading to Starbucks.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article so full of information!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the very same page  and much less boring:


Los Angeles strippers petition NLRB to be represented by Actors' Equity union
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: Does the Death Star fire an ionized or unionized beam?


Mugato:

[Fark user image 630x1200]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to watch on my phone twice.  plays the ads then starts half a second of a blonde woman and says cannot play video error.  codec worked perfectly for 39s of unskippable ads (x2).
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should speak to the Trader Joe's employees in NY who's location got shuttered after they tried to unionize.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: steklo: How much do you want to be when this judge goes in for his mocha, they spell his name wrong on the cup?

Phteven?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: On the very same page  and much less boring:


Los Angeles strippers petition NLRB to be represented by Actors' Equity union


Fark user imageView Full Size


look after em, whatever they are
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Mugato: Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

[Fark user image 630x1200]

Pretty sure she is anti union.


I'd think she'd be a member of SAG-AFTRA. Is she not?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: Does the Death Star fire an ionized or unionized beam?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: TheCableGuy: steklo: How much do you want to be when this judge goes in for his mocha, they spell his name wrong on the cup?

Phteven?

[i.imgur.com image 503x671]


Welcome to Mark with an "F"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I just want a tin mug of chicory.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: Does the Death Star fire an ionized or unionized beam?


Word is they was independent contractors
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me post the entire farking article:

A federal judge is siding with the National Labor Relations Board, ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees who were fired earlier this year for trying to unionize in Memphis.

Yeah, that's all of it.  Smaller than a Tweet.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Let me post the entire farking article:

A federal judge is siding with the National Labor Relations Board, ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees who were fired earlier this year for trying to unionize in Memphis.

Yeah, that's all of it.  Smaller than a Tweet.


so?

we can still discuss the events and implications
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Moroning: Mugato: Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

[Fark user image 630x1200]

Pretty sure she is anti union.

I'd think she'd be a member of SAG-AFTRA. Is she not?


Starbuck!?! or the actress?  Starbuck is military.  Unions are NOT military compatible
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Article so full of information!


Finally, an article us Farkers will bother to read! Why can't all news articles be one paragraph long/tack on an extra sentence to the headline?
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: They should speak to the Trader Joe's employees in NY who's location got shuttered after they tried to unionize.


Same thing happened for one of the Seattle Trader Joe's a few years back. Public outcry got them rehired, but I suspect these Starbucks employees will ultimately suffer the same fate:

Slow, individual terminations over the course of the next three to twelve months for various ginned-up transgressions that have nothing to do with trying to unionize, we promise.
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just FYI, Starbucks is perfectly willing to deal with unions if they are forced to. Keep forcing them.

I'm Canadian, and when I was a student, Starbucks had a space back in the late 90s (don't want to call it a kiosk - it was a space in a bar on campus that served coffee before and during when the bar open, so you could sit in the bar on off hours and drink and study). ALL staff on campus is unionized. When I came back to teach at the same university nearly 20 years later, Starbucks has a full restaurant with a HUGE lounge: all staff are sill unionized.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: BitwiseShift: On the very same page  and much less boring:


Los Angeles strippers petition NLRB to be represented by Actors' Equity union

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

look after em, whatever they are


Naughty.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Article so full of information!


That article was certainly a sentence.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Starbuck!?! or the actress? Starbuck is military. Unions are NOT military compatible


Didn't get a word of that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the Memphis seven!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starbucks to Judge:  "Uh, can I fire you?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Mad_Radhu: Moroning: Mugato: Federal Judge: "I'll allow it"

[Fark user image 630x1200]

Pretty sure she is anti union.

I'd think she'd be a member of SAG-AFTRA. Is she not?

Starbuck!?! or the actress?  Starbuck is military.  Unions are NOT military compatible


Some of them are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Lady J: BitwiseShift: On the very same page  and much less boring:


Los Angeles strippers petition NLRB to be represented by Actors' Equity union

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

look after em, whatever they are

Naughty.


I have a... surprising number of stripper gifs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Izzard- Death Star Canteen
Youtube Sv5iEK-IEzw
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We're a chilled out vibing progressive business that loves the environment, the world, and all the people in it!' - Starbucks External Presenting

'GO fark YOURSELF!' - Starbucks to employees who want a decent wage
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Geotpf: Let me post the entire farking article:

A federal judge is siding with the National Labor Relations Board, ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees who were fired earlier this year for trying to unionize in Memphis.

Yeah, that's all of it.  Smaller than a Tweet.

so?

we can still discuss the events and implications



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Moroning: Starbuck!?! or the actress? Starbuck is military. Unions are NOT military compatible

Didn't get a word of that.


Starbuck is the character played by Katee Sackoff in one of the greatest shows ever made.  Does that help?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Or?


I find this to be a questionable statement
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how starbucks doesn't vote by mail.    https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/business/starbucks-union-nlrb/index.html
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogNamedBox: Funny how starbucks doesn't vote by mail.    https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/business/starbucks-union-nlrb/index.html


That's cause they hired the Pinkertons.  The Pinkertons KNOW how to bust up things...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Starbuck is the character played by Katee Sackoff in one of the greatest shows ever made.  Does that help?


I thought Starbuck was from Battlestar Galactica.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Moroning: Starbuck is the character played by Katee Sackoff in one of the greatest shows ever made.  Does that help?

I thought Starbuck was from Battlestar Galactica.


Duh!  Top five show EVER!
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 300x300]
I just want a tin mug of chicory.


Mitch McConnell's twin sister?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Mugato: Lady J: BitwiseShift: On the very same page  and much less boring:


Los Angeles strippers petition NLRB to be represented by Actors' Equity union

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

look after em, whatever they are

Naughty.

I have a... surprising number of stripper gifs

[Fark user image 240x133] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ok, that brings you down to a 9/10 in my cool book, sorry.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuvvuNikki: Just FYI, Starbucks is perfectly willing to deal with unions if they are forced to. Keep forcing them.

I'm Canadian, and when I was a student, Starbucks had a space back in the late 90s (don't want to call it a kiosk - it was a space in a bar on campus that served coffee before and during when the bar open, so you could sit in the bar on off hours and drink and study). ALL staff on campus is unionized. When I came back to teach at the same university nearly 20 years later, Starbucks has a full restaurant with a HUGE lounge: all staff are sill unionized.


I would need to see a citation about the 'all staff is union' thing before believing that claim.

An incredibly common tactic even in the public sector is to reduce costs by contracting secondary or support services so that extra burdens like pensions, health insurance, and collective bargaining are out of the picture.  I could entirely believe that the college has simply rented out space for business to set up in, and that there are few encumberances on how the enterprise operates.  Rules would make the business less profitable even with reduced competition due to limited retail space.  Rules would most likely revolve around requiring the business to work with student workers enrolled in school there and to work around their schedules.

If you can show otherwise I would be happy to entertain the possibility but I don't buy it as it stands.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [YouTube video: Eddie Izzard- Death Star Canteen]


you're Mr Stevens ?

brilliant
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
