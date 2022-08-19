 Skip to content
(ABC News)   A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000. Go Granny Go   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, that nursing home must be lit!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well THAT will more than counteract the gallon of prune juice she drinks
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Odetta Holmes?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Well THAT will more than counteract the gallon of prune juice she drinks


she could take out the three gorges with that shiatstorm. Just walk onto it and give her narcan.
 
JeffMD
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm kinda hoping prosecuters will see she was used but apparently she sat in jail for several months already, so my hope for the human race continues to wane.
 
