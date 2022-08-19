 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Gee, I wonder why
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Joel - Only The Good Die Young (from Old Grey Whistle Test)
Youtube 46n1WSuaxOs
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when did The Guardian turn into The Sun?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, they sound like they'd be fun at parties.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the second "sober shaming" article in as many days.  Did Diageo start a think tank?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this outta end well...
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prophetic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alcohol industry must be spreading cash around to get people to push kids to drink, this is the second type of story this week.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called late stage capitalism. We made this happen, and we're just at the "finding out" part
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew's a little like that. Been getting him out to the range and showing him how to shoot. He usually plays a video game all day so it's nice to see him start to do something out here in the world of real. He ran his own gun our entire last session... making me a proud uncle.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking sucks anyway. Good on them.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bulldozer fathers and helicopter mothers.
Congrats, your kids are farked up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear man if the government starts bailing out anheiser busch....
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article barely touches on why they're supposedly like this.

Well, we have a pandemic that's killing people, and now monkeypox and f*cking polio are floating around, so maybe young people aren't so keen on spending time around strangers.

Also, Gen Z is explicitly queerer than any previous generation, and being queer is dangerous. People literally want you dead. You can be attacked or killed for simply existing in the world. The internet provides a safe haven for queer people who aren't out or otherwise feel that they have no physical community to turn to for support (and they often don't have one, because it's not like queer people live in the same concentrated areas like ethnic groups do, for instance, barring a few notable exceptions).

The parents of Gen Z were overprotective, especially compared to previous generations. We know this from the scads of observations over the past two decades, and the many instances of parents having CPS called on them for letting their 13-year-old walk to school or whatever. They're the ones instilling in their children an intense fear of the world around them and an extremely risk-averse approach to living.

Gen Z also saw what white-hot messes drunk people can be, and they went, "You know what? Maybe we don't want to be that." And that's not a bad thing. Drinking less means less rapes and assaults and less drunk-driving accidents. Hell, previous generations used to drink while driving. This is an improvement.

I'm not saying being sensitive and risk-averse and anxious are good things, but it makes little sense to point our fingers at the people socialized and conditioned to be like that, rather than pointing those fingers back at ourselves for shaping them to be that way to begin with.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If FOMO could write an article to try and entice a generation to abandon their ideals of a normal life for one of hedonism and rampant capitalism, here you are.

fark you, leave my kids alone. They don't need you.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.


Fellow monkey, I came of age in the 80's when nuclear war was always deemed to be imminent, and sex could kill you. Plus those awful clothes and haircuts. Plus a million other things that sucked, like most of the music. I'm not impressed.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.


austerity101: The article barely touches on why they're supposedly like this.

Well, we have a pandemic that's killing people, and now monkeypox and f*cking polio are floating around, so maybe young people aren't so keen on spending time around strangers.

Also, Gen Z is explicitly queerer than any previous generation, and being queer is dangerous. People literally want you dead. You can be attacked or killed for simply existing in the world. The internet provides a safe haven for queer people who aren't out or otherwise feel that they have no physical community to turn to for support (and they often don't have one, because it's not like queer people live in the same concentrated areas like ethnic groups do, for instance, barring a few notable exceptions).

The parents of Gen Z were overprotective, especially compared to previous generations. We know this from the scads of observations over the past two decades, and the many instances of parents having CPS called on them for letting their 13-year-old walk to school or whatever. They're the ones instilling in their children an intense fear of the world around them and an extremely risk-averse approach to living.

Gen Z also saw what white-hot messes drunk people can be, and they went, "You know what? Maybe we don't want to be that." And that's not a bad thing. Drinking less means less rapes and assaults and less drunk-driving accidents. Hell, previous generations used to drink while driving. This is an improvement.

I'm not saying being sensitive and risk-averse and anxious are good things, but it makes little sense to point our fingers at the people socialized and conditioned to be like that, rather than pointing those fingers back at ourselves for shaping them to be that way to begin with.


mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.


"Clearly there is a deep connection between the war machine and the U.S. government's failure to protect the country against COVID. Trump is responsible for the unnecessary deaths of at least tens of thousands of people, but the responsibility is shared by past presidential administrations and the entire war system. As others have pointed out, spending $6.4 trillion on the 'war on terror' and trillions more on the annual military budget since 2001 has not protected us from COVID and other pandemics. Spending such immense sums on war has stolen money - and the time and energies of millions of Americans - from pandemic preparedness, from a properly robust public health infrastructure, and from the creation of a universal health care system that could have properly cared for the sick.

Beyond the post-2001 period alone, for decades U.S. leaders have built what is effectively a warfare state. While other wealthy nations have built social welfare states, U.S. politicians and elites have invested in a state dedicated above all to waging war and to preparations for waging war.

President Eisenhower was exactly right when he called this kind of diversion of funds a 'theft.' He said, 'Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.' Today, every gun that is made signifies a theft from those with COVID, from those who might contract COVID, from all of us."

https://truthout.org/articles/the-us-chose-endless-war-over-pandemic-preparedness-now-we-see-the-effects/
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No therapist jokes?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.


Millennials and GEN Z | Christopher Titus | Zero Side Effects
Youtube 9qh9lH3NOkA
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mostly because they're watching their Millennial parents flounder in a perpetual state of despair as they struggle to pay for themselves, their boomer parents, AND their kids with the highest housing and tuition in history, all well getting bashed because they splurged on a phone. The days of hiding the problems from the kids are LONG over, because that's impossible now.

The kids aren't stupid, I wish we'd stop insisting they are.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.

Fellow monkey, I came of age in the 80's when nuclear war was always deemed to be imminent, and sex could kill you. Plus those awful clothes and haircuts. Plus a million other things that sucked, like most of the music. I'm not impressed.


Hey!  You stay away from 80s music.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: This is the second "sober shaming" article in as many days.  Did Diageo start a think tank?


I find it INCREDIBLY ironic that a country like the UK with a TERRIBLE problem with people
drinking too much is "sober shaming"... It's almost as if they would rather their offspring be drunks
than to admit that the UK's drinking culture is bad for them. A contact I had in the UK for work
just COULD NOT wrap his head around the idea that I don't go out after work and hang out at
a pub, nor go on vacations to 3rd world countries just to drink cheaply...It pretty much blew his mind
that I didn't even care for alcohol/getting drunk/losing control or being around people that are..He tried to pin it on religion and US puritanical culture..But I had to shut him down there too...I'm not religious..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And these children that you spit on
As they try to change their worlds
Are immune to your consultations
They're quite aware of what they're going through
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: monkeyboycjc: foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.

Fellow monkey, I came of age in the 80's when nuclear war was always deemed to be imminent, and sex could kill you. Plus those awful clothes and haircuts. Plus a million other things that sucked, like most of the music. I'm not impressed.

Hey!  You stay away from 80s music.


Lord knows I'm staying away from sex.
 
thamike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WHY AREN'T YOU DRINKING MORE, YOU LITTLE CHOADS?
 
reveal101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.


Not sure about the funny upvotes you're getting.

Are we so out of touch? No, it's the children who are wrong.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: tricycleracer: This is the second "sober shaming" article in as many days.  Did Diageo start a think tank?

I find it INCREDIBLY ironic that a country like the UK with a TERRIBLE problem with people
drinking too much is "sober shaming"... It's almost as if they would rather their offspring be drunks
than to admit that the UK's drinking culture is bad for them. A contact I had in the UK for work
just COULD NOT wrap his head around the idea that I don't go out after work and hang out at
a pub, nor go on vacations to 3rd world countries just to drink cheaply...It pretty much blew his mind
that I didn't even care for alcohol/getting drunk/losing control or being around people that are..He tried to pin it on religion and US puritanical culture..But I had to shut him down there too...I'm not religious..


Drunks definitely get like this. Show up to a place where people are already soused and tell them you don't drink - they'll take it as a personal affront, along the lines of "You think you're better than me?"
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: monkeyboycjc: foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.

Fellow monkey, I came of age in the 80's when nuclear war was always deemed to be imminent, and sex could kill you. Plus those awful clothes and haircuts. Plus a million other things that sucked, like most of the music. I'm not impressed.

Hey!  You stay away from 80s music.


There was some stuff I like, but for the most part, yeah, I do.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: JJRRutgers: monkeyboycjc: foo monkey: Anxiety?  In a generation which has known their entire lives the planet is burning and the adults aren't doing shiat about it?  That's crazy talk.

Fellow monkey, I came of age in the 80's when nuclear war was always deemed to be imminent, and sex could kill you. Plus those awful clothes and haircuts. Plus a million other things that sucked, like most of the music. I'm not impressed.

Hey!  You stay away from 80s music.

Lord knows I'm staying away from sex.


It's more that sex stays away from me.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They have been deemed "generation sensible" for their focus on social issues, healthy living and drinking less alcohol

I love it when forced memes are treated like absolute truth.
 
assjuice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.


fark off, there was no generational referendum to vote on whether to "kill the planet". Most people of all generations are as powerless as you are.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

assjuice: mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.

fark off, there was no generational referendum to vote on whether to "kill the planet". Most people of all generations are as powerless as you are.


People voted with their dollars.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just feed feed em' more drugs.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: And these children that you spit on
As they try to change their worlds
Are immune to your consultations
They're quite aware of what they're going through


Written by a boomer, BTW
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

assjuice: mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.

fark off, there was no generational referendum to vote on whether to "kill the planet". Most people of all generations are as powerless as you are.


Shhh.  They're going to fix everything, as a monolithic generation, because that's how stuff works.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My 17-year-old doesn't drink, do drugs, smoke or vape. He eats healthy, works out, plays hockey year 'round, and gets good grades. He has a healthy dating relationship with a sweet girl his own age and they are taking it slow.

I would trade all this for some more adventure and skullduggery on his part, if it simultaneously made the kid more ambitious and a harder worker. This lawn needs mowing without a major labor negotiation with Mr. Perfect Jr. every goddamn time.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

assjuice: mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.

fark off, there was no generational referendum to vote on whether to "kill the planet". Most people of all generations are as powerless as you are.


Many of those "powerless" people are still sh*tting on the younger generations for allegedly being whiny and entitled, so you can sit the f*ck right on down.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not my fault. I voted Republican because they cut my taxes. I didn't have any say in all their other policies that directly led to everything being farked up. I only cared about trying to make everything free for myself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

assjuice: mercator_psi: If I were that age at the moment, the overarching thought driving my ambition would be fury at how quickly my elder supposed betters have cynically and greedily killed the planet and ruined any hopes for a life as good as they had it.

Boomers done farked up, and we're all reaping the whirlwind. You don't have to be 11-25 to be pissed off.

fark off, there was no generational referendum to vote on whether to "kill the planet". Most people of all generations are as powerless as you are.


???? And yet, except for JFK and Obama, it's been nothing but old white dudes.

So. Yes. They are to blame. Jfc.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm a millennial (just turned 40 this year), so I'm at least one, if not two, generations removed from the kids the article is talking about, but I don't want to go out much either. Shiat is too expensive anymore. I don't drink, so going out to bars or clubs is a waste of time. I could have a couple of Diet Cokes while my boyfriend had a couple of beers, maybe we could split some wings or something...but that adds up. Gas prices have been coming down, but prices at the grocery store haven't. Back when we first started dating, way back in ye olden times of the early 00s, yeah...we went out all the time. Now? Eh, I'd rather stay home. Less chance of running into a MAGAt or a plague rat (but I repeat myself).
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewd: [preview.redd.it image 750x930]


Been watching a few YouTube channels that discuss the car heavy urban planning of the US and Canada. They discuss the design and the greater societal implications of it so I have been finding it fascinating. Most of it is stuff you know deep down but never really heard discussed in depth.

But yeah, kids who do play outside are mostly in, or dangerously near, a roadway. The pools near where I live are all private clubs and the parks are poorly taken care of. So yeah, where does a kid who wants to play and socialize with other kids (without spending a ton of money) go?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So I was ahead of the curve all this time.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: chewd: [preview.redd.it image 750x930]

Been watching a few YouTube channels that discuss the car heavy urban planning of the US and Canada. They discuss the design and the greater societal implications of it so I have been finding it fascinating. Most of it is stuff you know deep down but never really heard discussed in depth.

But yeah, kids who do play outside are mostly in, or dangerously near, a roadway. The pools near where I live are all private clubs and the parks are poorly taken care of. So yeah, where does a kid who wants to play and socialize with other kids (without spending a ton of money) go?


That's one of the reasons why I moved to Raleigh. The schools and parks here are good.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: If FOMO could write an article to try and entice a generation to abandon their ideals of a normal life for one of hedonism and rampant capitalism, here you are.

fark you, leave my kids alone. They don't need you.


Hedonism in moderate amounts isn't a bad thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bingethinker: SpectroBoy: And these children that you spit on
As they try to change their worlds
Are immune to your consultations
They're quite aware of what they're going through

Written by a boomer, BTW


It's almost like labeling people by their "generation" is mostly stupid and pointless.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: This is the second "sober shaming" article in as many days.  Did Diageo start a think tank?


You mean drink tank?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
