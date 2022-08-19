 Skip to content
(MSN) Big dairy orders the FDA to MOOOOve it arse and ban Almond Milk despite what the constitution says
140
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are lobbying/pressuring about this because they can. Differing sources for "milk" are becoming more popular & there are more & more sensitivities to dairy products cropping up. They are probably seeing sales drop.

My wife has this sensitivity + lactose intolerant. She started making her own Almond milk & Cashew milk. I did not like either but it helped her a great deal.

Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee! Not a flavored coffee fan but Hazelnut milk is amazing when I make my Flat Whites. I blend a little 3% into the Hazelnut to help it foam better but not required.

Not hard to make any of these milks & well worth the effort even if you do not have any issues with dairy. Get a Vitamix & have at it.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how articles from shiatty sites are laundered through MSN.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee!


Oat milk is also really great in coffee
 
parrellel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, a site-sanitized Washington Examiner article :-/
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nut juice.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.untappd.comView Full Size
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all nut juice to me!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they need to ban root beer. I drank a sixer and it didn't do shiat.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oat milk is far superior and less environmentally bad than either almond or dairy milk
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awful article from Washington Examiner is awful, as usual.

Nobody's banning nut milks anytime soon. The term almondmilk and the product itself are both extremely old and have withstood all the dairy industry's prior attempts to ban them from using the word "milk."
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ban Almond Milk

Good. The Earth would appreciate it.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a shiat what they end up calling it, I will keep buying it when I want.

I never buy cow milk unless I'm baking something. otherwise I use Soy, because I can't digest cows milk , and explosive gas is a lot less fun for adults as it might sound to children.

and the Chocolate Almond milk is just farking amazing in my book.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACLU would rather defend Nazis.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a picture of the author...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 milk clearly defined:

"noun
an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young."

So I agree with the skim milk issue. I am fine not calling nut soy and oat juice/liquids "milk" since milk is apparently a real thing
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: ban Almond Milk

Good. The Earth would appreciate it.


Yeah. I don't agree with the ban or big cow's strong arm lobbying, but almonds are the worst crop to grow in the middle of drought-stricken regions.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be featured at a banned film festival:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that almond milk uses an insane amount of water to produce.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: milk clearly defined:

"noun
an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young."

So I agree with the skim milk issue. I am fine not calling nut soy and oat juice/liquids "milk" since milk is apparently a real thing


How does that make any difference adding vitamins to the skim "milk" to call it milk?
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when they banned the coloring of margarine. Free market and all.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Nobody's banning nut milks anytime soon.


Exactly.  It's a moo point.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just define: Plant milks aren't some new hip thing - they can find recipes going back to the 1000's, which means it almost certainly was being produced long before. Native Americans, North Africans, and people of the Levant all have long histories with it, and of course Asian cultures have used coconut milk for centuries. In all of those, the product is called milk, even if it wasn't expressed by an animal.

This is not about something being new - this is just stupid marketing.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhh what jack rag drip is trying to frame this as a free speech issue?
In the market there are CONSUMER PROTECTIONS in place that override your 'free speech" to insist you must adhere to some explicit definitions of of what product is.
Go take this up with the Bourbon, Scotch, and Champaign makers of the world if you imagine this is "free speech" to arbitrarily call whatever yo want to sell whatever you arbitrarily feel like calling it.


I'm not throwing in with the milk money douches here, but i do know what the difference between "free speech" and PRODUCT LABELS are.
If we do decide that the open market product of "milk" has to come out of a mammal teet then it does or it ain't "milk."
Same as what allows scotch to be scotch while bourbon is bourbon. WE just make it up, we just do decide to have some rules, this term = exactly this product in exactly this way, and only under these conditions, can you then label your product that.

We may no have had the definition about "milk" in place by now already but then we didn't always have the definition about what scotch or bourbon was either.
If it is mammal teet juice then it is, if it is arbitrarily any whitish looking liquid then it is.
but clearly at this stage, as with plenty of other products over time, we are BEING REQUIRED to officially lay out a market detention of what "milk" may be used to label.

Private industry is sowing us right here exactly why they OBLIGATE US to REGULATE THEM.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: bifster: Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee!

Oat milk is also really great in coffee


And way less of an impact on the environment.  Hazelnuts are wind pollinated and oats are self-pollinating. Almonds require bees, the honey is bitter and unusable, and because of the pesticides used on almond trees, about 30% of the bees will die.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't milk, it's white nut juice.

Even if a 1a thing, FDA could do it under clarity in labeling.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't stand most non-milks like almond, cashew, soy, etc. That is, until I found oat milk. Now I buy it over regular milk.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile... It's Called 'Nut Juice'
Youtube h6V8xsdVdbs
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: They are lobbying/pressuring about this because they can. Differing sources for "milk" are becoming more popular & there are more & more sensitivities to dairy products cropping up. They are probably seeing sales drop.

My wife has this sensitivity + lactose intolerant. She started making her own Almond milk & Cashew milk. I did not like either but it helped her a great deal.

Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee! Not a flavored coffee fan but Hazelnut milk is amazing when I make my Flat Whites. I blend a little 3% into the Hazelnut to help it foam better but not required.

Not hard to make any of these milks & well worth the effort even if you do not have any issues with dairy. Get a Vitamix & have at it.


Hook a farker up with how she makes that hazlenut milk, sounds like something I want to give a shot.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should call it NUT JUICE.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erek the Red: [assets.untappd.com image 360x450]


images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least ban almond milk made from almonds grown in locales that don't have the necessary resources (e.g. water) to grow them?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I read that almond milk uses an insane amount of water to produce.


Almond production in general requires a huge amount of water. Enough to be a contributor to the water issues affecting Cali and other western states.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opinion piece from the Washington Examiner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: whidbey: ban Almond Milk

Good. The Earth would appreciate it.

Yeah. I don't agree with the ban or big cow's strong arm lobbying, but almonds are the worst crop to grow in the middle of drought-stricken regions.


so don't grow almonds in drought stricken regions...problem solved.

/always bemused when people glom on to one tiny factoid and then jump up to shout it out when the topic it relates to comes up, but never bother to think it all the way through.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the term "almond milk" goes back to medieval Europe and possibly even further back in the Middle East.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you milk an almond, Greg?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this is from a right-wing rag alone raised my hackles, but this article was written by a guy who works for the Institute for Justice, a libertarian think-tank. This article might as well have been posted at Reason. He might not be wrong that banning calling nut milks "milk" is anti-competitive and unconstitutional, but he's arguing so with entirely bad motivations.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I read that almond milk uses an insane amount of water to produce.


Growing almonds does. Making almond milk out of them doesn't.

We shouldn't be growing those or avocados in CA.
 
arthur_toafk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: milk clearly defined:

"noun
an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young."

So I agree with the skim milk issue. I am fine not calling nut soy and oat juice/liquids "milk" since milk is apparently a real thing


I did the same thing, I checked the definition.  Seems like the issue is that one side doesn't want to read the full definition:

noun: milk
an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young.
"a healthy mother will produce enough milk for her baby"
• the milk from cows (or goats or sheep) as consumed by humans.
"a glass of milk"
• the white juice of certain plants.
"coconut milk"
• a creamy-textured liquid with a particular ingredient or use.
"cleansing milk"
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still use actual milk and dairy for baking.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Erek the Red: [assets.untappd.com image 360x450]

[images.uncyclomedia.co image 358x294]


Michelle Milkin?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: I couldn't stand most non-milks like almond, cashew, soy, etc. That is, until I found oat milk. Now I buy it over regular milk.


Funny, of all of those I like oat milk the least. And it's in everything right now, it seems. *cries*
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: bifster: Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee!

Oat milk is also really great in coffee


I read that as cat 😸 milk
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't never seen no titties on an almond or a coconut. I bust nuts, not drink them.

Checkmate, nutjobs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxonomy is important.
No one is banning these foods.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis black how america is not #1 and milk
Youtube s_CFpr4gsag


/language NSFW
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing goes better with a tall glass of cold milk, than somebody rambling on in an accusatory fashion about how much better oat/almond milk is for me and how I should be ashamed.

/don't touch my cheese either
//the CrossFit and vegan table is over there
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: They are lobbying/pressuring about this because they can. Differing sources for "milk" are becoming more popular & there are more & more sensitivities to dairy products cropping up. They are probably seeing sales drop.

My wife has this sensitivity + lactose intolerant. She started making her own Almond milk & Cashew milk. I did not like either but it helped her a great deal.

Then she made Hazelnut milk & OMG is it fantastic in coffee! Not a flavored coffee fan but Hazelnut milk is amazing when I make my Flat Whites. I blend a little 3% into the Hazelnut to help it foam better but not required.

Not hard to make any of these milks & well worth the effort even if you do not have any issues with dairy. Get a Vitamix & have at it.


I agree that it isn't milk though, and shouldn't be called milk. Non meat meatvalso shouldn't be  called meat. I don't know why this has become confusing for people in the last 10 years.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: WillofJ2: milk clearly defined:

"noun
an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young."

So I agree with the skim milk issue. I am fine not calling nut soy and oat juice/liquids "milk" since milk is apparently a real thing

How does that make any difference adding vitamins to the skim "milk" to call it milk?


Skim milk shouldn't be called milk, either; it's just white sugar water at that point.

Label it a dairy product, like the ice cream like products that don't have enough to legally be called "ice cream".
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.