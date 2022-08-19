 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   See it? Now squish it   (thehill.com) divider line
18
    More: PSA, New York City, New York, New Jersey, United States, spotted lanternfly, Hudson River, invasive insect, Northeastern United States  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 12:54 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only good bug is a dead bug. Would you like to know more?
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Hill is no fun since they got rid of their comments section.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like kind of inefficient for a strategy.

th.bing.comView Full Size


Mmyeahhhh  Where's your DDT now?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenboof: The only good bug is a dead bug. Would you like to know more?


Best movie ever.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We had a few last year. We are now killing 20 plus a day and these are just the ones landing on my screened in porch.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See it now, see it now.... squish it!

billboard.comView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First guy quoted says "I'll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment."  Where do you even find these people?  Who passes up perfectly good (and eco-friendly!) food when grocery prices are so high?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I don't like killing things. Not many people do. I'll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment," Nixon said. "

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun fact, both the stinkbug and spotted lanternfly were first identified in Allentown, PA. I think we need to nuke the whole city before the next invasive bug comes.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An invasive, destructive species?
Sounds a lot like humans

Perhaps the same policy should apply...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would've thought birds, bats, and cats would step up in an urban environment. I don't purport to be an expert, though.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are less this year around here... so far. I only killed 4. I refer to them as 'China Bugs'.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: First guy quoted says "I'll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment."  Where do you even find these people?  Who passes up perfectly good (and eco-friendly!) food when grocery prices are so high?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stevenboof: The only good bug is a dead bug. Would you like to know more?


Starship Troopers - Do Your Part - Kids Squashing Bugs
Youtube 5QmvEbphF8c
 
Joe Donut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geralt: Fun fact, both the stinkbug and spotted lanternfly were first identified in Allentown, PA. I think we need to nuke the whole city before the next invasive bug comes.


Both hitched a ride from China.  The LV is only mentioned because that's where the bugs disembarked.   Maybe we could save Lentz's and nuke the rest of Allentown though?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: There are less this year around here... so far. I only killed 4. I refer to them as 'China Bugs'.


Racist.
 
Dadoody
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.