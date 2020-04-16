 Skip to content
(Axios)   Creepy CEO accused of sexual assault had hired creepy journalist to ghostwrite his tweets
    Sick, Rape, 2016, Years in the future, 2015, Sexual intercourse, Assault, Dan Price, 2010s  
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard is it to not rape people?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Court filings revealed that Price didn't make "probably $50,000" in 2011, as he claimed in a 2015 interview, but close to $1 million, Geekwire reported. Price said on Twitter that he just misspoke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?


Pretty easy so far.

/34 years, 0 rapes
//only makes like $63k/yr
///maybe the rapes start at $70k?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before that whattabouts start flying, the official stance from everyone who supported him is that he said a lot of cool things about fair wages but now he deserves to rot in prison forever.
 
Braggi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Executives need to hire someone to follow them around and stop them from doing stupid things.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.


Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?

Pretty easy so far.

/34 years, 0 rapes
//only makes like $63k/yr
///maybe the rapes start at $70k?


I've run the gamut from 35k to 120k a year and no rapes here either. Maybe it starts at 150k.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Perpetual virtue signaler turns out to be a duplicitous predatory creep?

shockedface.gif
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?


These Four Simple Life Hacks Might Help You
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?


how hard is it to not use drugs or alcohol as an excuse for having sex? this is nothing new in history; it happens every day around the world. somehow we never read about a minimum wage janitor in this jam. it's almost always successful wealthy people. wonder why.
 
miscreant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welp, that sucks. I followed him on instagram and he was one of the few people willing to point out all the bullshiat that corporations do using actual facts and figures. Now even if he made good points, it matters not, this will taint anything he wrote or writes going forward
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?

how hard is it to not use drugs or alcohol as an excuse for having sex? this is nothing new in history; it happens every day around the world. somehow we never read about a minimum wage janitor in this jam. it's almost always successful wealthy people. wonder why.


Have you ever tried to buy good drugs on a janitor's salary?  That Natty Ice isn't always enough.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This dude grabbed my boob on a United flight about a year ago. It was weird because I was in the window and he was on the aisle. The lady between us was not happy. She had her boob out for like an hour and he didn't even care. Truth be told ... I didn't mind.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?


I think it must be extremely difficult.
I just saw a documentary about:

Eddie Fischer, who taught at Porter-Gaud from 1972 to 1982, and subsequently at College Preparatory School and James Island High School. He was discovered to have abused 20 boys at Porter-Gaud, and as many as 50 total

I just tired to find more information about that case... and I couldn't find it, quickly, because they are apparently lots and lots of cases like this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?

how hard is it to not use drugs or alcohol as an excuse for having sex? this is nothing new in history; it happens every day around the world. somehow we never read about a minimum wage janitor in this jam. it's almost always successful wealthy people. wonder why.


WTF?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

miscreant: Welp, that sucks. I followed him on instagram and he was one of the few people willing to point out all the bullshiat that corporations do using actual facts and figures. Now even if he made good points, it matters not, this will taint anything he wrote or writes going forward


Yeah, pretty much - the fun part is that, even if the allegations are false, the damage is done, and given his apparent track record it's not looking good in terms of allegation veracity.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It sucks, because his Tweets regarding pay and work-life balance and the general wage slavery of American workers were immensely refreshing. He called out the wage slavery for what it is and locked horns with the types who liked to sneer that people were "entitled" for demanding wages that don't evict them from their apartment.

It's that kind of thing where I honestly had the thought "a CEO saying great things like this is probably too good to be true... what skeletons are in his closet..."

And now we know. Dammit.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No good deeds go unpunished. Remember, nothings gonna happen to Matt Gaetz, but this guy? Oooh, he's gonna get Al Frankened into submission.
 
T.rex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him


What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: No good deeds go unpunished. Remember, nothings gonna happen to Matt Gaetz, but this guy? Oooh, he's gonna get Al Frankened into submission.


This guy isn't a politician, subject to the poisoned claws of an enraged Nancy Pelosi.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.


If you think about it, for shareholders and Job Creators, workers extorting high wages is literally exactly like r-  ***barfff***

Gahhh, couldn't do it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: miscreant: Welp, that sucks. I followed him on instagram and he was one of the few people willing to point out all the bullshiat that corporations do using actual facts and figures. Now even if he made good points, it matters not, this will taint anything he wrote or writes going forward

Yeah, pretty much - the fun part is that, even if the allegations are false, the damage is done, and given his apparent track record it's not looking good in terms of allegation veracity.


HR: "I see you liked on of Dan Prince's posts on LinkedIn, we are going to need you to come to the HR department for a meeting about upcoming training sessions"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Flushing It All Away: No good deeds go unpunished. Remember, nothings gonna happen to Matt Gaetz, but this guy? Oooh, he's gonna get Al Frankened into submission.

This guy isn't a politician, subject to the poisoned White Claws of an enraged Nancy Pelosi.


FTFY
 
Mattix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Contrabulous Flabtraption: How hard is it to not rape people?

how hard is it to not use drugs or alcohol as an excuse for having sex? this is nothing new in history; it happens every day around the world. somehow we never read about a minimum wage janitor in this jam. it's almost always successful wealthy people. wonder why.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Before that whattabouts start flying, the official stance from everyone who supported him is that he said a lot of cool things about fair wages but now he deserves to rot in prison forever.


Look, if you ever liked what he said, faved or retweet anything he posted, you are by proxy guilty of whatever evils he committed and should be treated the same and your children and your children's children for seven generations.

I don't make the rules. I just do what the screaming people say I should do.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

T.rex: Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him

What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.


I'll give you Weinstein and Cosby, but Epstein was best buddies with Trump for decades. Also, these are not the only names, or even the biggest names in the sexual misconduct corral. Try Moore and Kavanagh. The difference between the parties is that the Left drops them like a hot potato when the news comes out. The Right elects them.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: It sucks, because his Tweets regarding pay and work-life balance and the general wage slavery of American workers were immensely refreshing. He called out the wage slavery for what it is and locked horns with the types who liked to sneer that people were "entitled" for demanding wages that don't evict them from their apartment.

It's that kind of thing where I honestly had the thought "a CEO saying great things like this is probably too good to be true... what skeletons are in his closet..."

And now we know. Dammit.


You're better than I, then.

I was stuck in the loop of, "wow, someone made it to the top without actually being a jack off."

Turns out he is...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: T.rex: Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him

What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.

I'll give you Weinstein and Cosby, but Epstein was best buddies with Trump for decades. Also, these are not the only names, or even the biggest names in the sexual misconduct corral. Try Moore and Kavanagh. The difference between the parties is that the Left drops them like a hot potato when the news comes out. The Right elects them.


Cosby is a GOP fark head
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: T.rex: Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him

What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.

I'll give you Weinstein and Cosby, but Epstein was best buddies with Trump for decades. Also, these are not the only names, or even the biggest names in the sexual misconduct corral. Try Moore and Kavanagh. The difference between the parties is that the Left drops them like a hot potato when the news comes out. The Right elects them.


Are you willfully ignoring the 20-some odd times Bill Clinton was at his place?  Not to mention that Epstein had a life-size painting of Clinton in a blue dress on his wall.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

newsvertisement: UltimaCS: Before that whattabouts start flying, the official stance from everyone who supported him is that he said a lot of cool things about fair wages but now he deserves to rot in prison forever.

Look, if you ever liked what he said, faved or retweet anything he posted, you are by proxy guilty of whatever evils he committed and should be treated the same and your children and your children's children for seven generations.

I don't make the rules. I just do what the screaming people say I should do.


In well before the "You know who else had some good ideas?" folks.
 
Mattix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: bluejeansonfire: It sucks, because his Tweets regarding pay and work-life balance and the general wage slavery of American workers were immensely refreshing. He called out the wage slavery for what it is and locked horns with the types who liked to sneer that people were "entitled" for demanding wages that don't evict them from their apartment.

It's that kind of thing where I honestly had the thought "a CEO saying great things like this is probably too good to be true... what skeletons are in his closet..."

And now we know. Dammit.

You're better than I, then.

I was stuck in the loop of, "wow, someone made it to the top without actually being a jack off."

Turns out he is...


It's business. No-one makes it to the top without being a jack off. The entire concept of "the top" implies whole hordes of people being steppingstones or ladder rungs. The closest I can think of are Richard Branson and Bill Gates... and they are both "problematic" ...
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: T.rex: Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him

What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.

I'll give you Weinstein and Cosby, but Epstein was best buddies with Trump for decades. Also, these are not the only names, or even the biggest names in the sexual misconduct corral. Try Moore and Kavanagh. The difference between the parties is that the Left drops them like a hot potato when the news comes out. The Right elects them.


William Jefferson Clinton ring a bell?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

T.rex: Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: The $70k guy? Great, now the conservatives will have fun with that.

Thanks a lot Rapey McAsshole.

Conservatives love rape so they will probably unite behind him

What did you think you achieved with that comment?   Weinstein, Cosby, Epstein.... Literally the biggest names in the news.... what party do they belong to?

Just assigning all the bad things in the world as being common proclivities of your enemy just makes you look foolish.  Raping has no political affiliation, nor does being racist, belief in God, belief in science, trusting government, being vegan, gay,...anything.      There is no moral high ground being a Democrat.  You're just a person.


Are ya sure?

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/04/16/americans-in-both-parties-want-an-ethical-president-but-democrats-more-likely-to-say-thats-very-important/

https://news.gallup.com/poll/22915/republicans-democrats-differ-what-morally-acceptable.aspx

https://www.psypost.org/2022/01/new-study-indicates-republicans-revised-their-moral-beliefs-to-be-more-in-alignment-with-donald-trump-62439

https://jspp.psychopen.eu/index.php/jspp/article/view/5209/5209.html
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.