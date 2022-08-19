 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Seal enters family's home through pet door. Crazy   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ask how it feels to be so wise? To see through eyes that only see what's real?
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Other HOTY entrants are never gonna survive this headline.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Repeat of another thread, different source
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With talk of a SEAL home invasion I was certain that this was about Eric Greitens...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel is always in the cat flap. 🤣
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If all were there when we first took the pill
Then maybe, then maybe, then maybe, then maybe
Miracles will happen as we speak
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rip, Seal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd like to throw a shout-out to Dall-E Mini for helping us with a visualization.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's probably too big to fit thru a pet door.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Deploy the crazy seals.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One time, Seal came walking into my house. I asked him to sing Kiss From a Rose, but he wouldn't. He took a few things from the fridge and then left.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like Ted Nugent started a cat door company:

Cat Flap Fever
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
photos.auctionanything.comView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just be glad it wasn't a sea lion
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess seals are thinking they're never gonna survive, unless they are a little kitty.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Did they ask how it feels to be so wise? To see through eyes that only see what's real?


i love you man. farking awesome.

/back when he was so good
 
