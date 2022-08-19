 Skip to content
(Times of Malta)   Malta priest accused of spending €150,000 of church money on porn. The rest he wasted   (timesofmalta.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a "special ministry," right? You were actively trying to save the souls of all the step-sons taking liberties with their step moms stuck in all those weird situations.

Just kidding. Priest=kiddie pron, certainly.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It was a "special ministry," right? You were actively trying to save the souls of all the step-sons taking liberties with their step moms stuck in all those weird situations.

Just kidding. Priest=kiddie pron, certainly.


Trying to "convert" the Onlyfans twinks.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's just the Maltese, farkin...
 
Rocky Rococo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To err is human...

And to forgive is divine...

And then there's rehab....
 
the_rhino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's so much free stuff available, I don't understand why you would ever need to pay for it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A holy man turned out to be a crook? My world has been completely upheaved

Wait, no....it's just gas
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
compared to what we have in 'murica he's an absolute beginner
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seguna is believed to have told investigators he was struggling with a "sexual crisis" triggered by a major health problem at the time.

Sexual Crisis is the name of my Jimi Hendrix cover band.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The real question is was the porn of young men or dead girls.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Repeat from 1307
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the_rhino: There's so much free stuff available, I don't understand why you would ever need to pay for it.


I don't know the full particulars but the "pay for porn" is all about being able to contact the "actress"
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the_rhino: There's so much free stuff available, I don't understand why you would ever need to pay for it.


Sounds like he spent it on camgirls. And besides, it wasn't his money, so he didn't really pay for it.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the_rhino: There's so much free stuff available, I don't understand why you would ever need to pay for it.


i know, fer shur, like rilly

unless... the thrill is in stealing the money
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If only he could've just viewed free porn, the 150,000 euros could've have gone toward sexual assault settlements.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder what the Italian version of Craggy Island is like.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anyone would do live sex shows on the internet. Are they like Zoom calls?
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My cousin is on the autism spectrum. Absolutely lovable young dude. I always thought he was on the lower end of the range. Then I found out through another relative that he had managed to charge many thousands of dollars to his dad's credit card on pron.

Sure, he gets a demerit for not recognizing that there's tons of free content online, but in now consider him to be on an equal plane with Einstein and the like.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I don't understand why anyone would do live sex shows on the internet. Are they like Zoom calls?


Think about it for a second.

Why work at a dead end job when you can get paid to show yourself naked and touch yourself.

It might not be for everyone, but there you have it.
 
