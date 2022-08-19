 Skip to content
(The Root)   Back in January, eight colleges and universities received bomb threats on the same day, which naturally prompted state and federal to pull out all the stops to... wait ... (holds hand to ear) ... okay, no suspects, no arrests. Gee... wonder why?   (theroot.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Nuclear weapon, Historically black colleges and universities, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southern University Law Center, University, Law enforcement agency, Education, J. Edgar Hoover  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've secretly replaced the police department with the Ku Klux Klan.  Let's see if anyone notices!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've secretly replaced the police department with the Ku Klux Klan.  Let's see if anyone notices!


Try Proud Boys.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've secretly replaced the police department with the Ku Klux Klan.  Let's see if anyone notices!


"Secretly"?  And "replaced"?  Do we need to give you a dictionary for Christmas?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only we could solve crimes with smugness.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With the way most of the high profile "hate crimes" have gone in the last 15 years or so, this could just as easily be a hint from LE that you don't want to know who they've had a heart to heart talk with about the case.
 
mbsabc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since this was January 4th instead of 6th, there is clearly no.connextion with the traitorous riots 2 days later
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.


What are you talking about?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.


Wut
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.

What are you talking about?


What happened at The Root?


/yeah, it's Gawker
//irony
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the Unabomber couldn't make phone calls.
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Marcus Aurelius: We've secretly replaced the police department with the Ku Klux Klan.  Let's see if anyone notices!

Try Proud Boys.


They're the same.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: AntonChigger: Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.

What are you talking about?

What happened at The Root?


/yeah, it's Gawker
//irony


Ok... so the fark link submission is racist or something? I just don't understand what conspiracy you're trying to peddle here.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah this sucks but not every high profile crime gets solved.

We still have no idea who did the anthrax attack after 9-11
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need more free money and we're going to complain about having to apply for a grant is what I read.  Other colleges have put in security systems long ago. You can't expect people to believe this is the first time HBCUs have received threats. This is just the first time the HBCUs are going to act upon them. I wonder how many times they've been given funds earmarked for this purpose only to have the funds disappear into another part of the college because security infrastructure just hasn't been a priority. Or corruption. Happens at USC and UCLA all the time.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are having trouble finding David Dennison.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Marcus Aurelius: We've secretly replaced the police department with the Ku Klux Klan.  Let's see if anyone notices!

Try Proud Boys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Spartapuss: AntonChigger: Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.

What are you talking about?

What happened at The Root?


/yeah, it's Gawker
//irony

Ok... so the fark link submission is racist or something? I just don't understand what conspiracy you're trying to peddle here.


I just said it's weird is all. I just wanted an excuse to post the story, truthfully. Now go back to sleep.
 
Pjd1965 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to be a daily gawker media reader across all sites. Gave them all up last year and haven't looked back.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: If only we could solve crimes with smugness.


Or if we could prevent crimes with Trumpanzian ignorance and spittle-flecked vitriol, we wouldn't need to solve anything.
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Spartapuss: AntonChigger: Spartapuss: Weird how links to The Root stopped getting greenlit until all the former contributors came out against it then it found it's way back into the Fark rotation.

What are you talking about?

What happened at The Root?


/yeah, it's Gawker
//irony

Ok... so the fark link submission is racist or something? I just don't understand what conspiracy you're trying to peddle here.


I think it's trying to say that anything that makes white people feel bad is racist.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We've seen these racist incidents at colleges all over the country, haven't we?  Nooses, swastikas and sorts of hateful things graffitied on walls and doors.

Seems to me and as I recall, more often than not
the perpetrator ends up being a POC.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Yeah this sucks but not every high profile crime gets solved.

We still have no idea who did the anthrax attack after 9-11


I'm sure it has nothing to do with these colleges being historically black. Nope, not at all.
 
xalres
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look, cops aren't going to arrest other cops just because they have unconventional weekend hobbies.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*yawn* The Biden Administration *yawn* has opened an application *yawn* process...
 
