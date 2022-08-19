 Skip to content
(NPR)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that most of those post-Roe workarounds for getting abortions aren't realistic for most people. You mean Elon Musk isn't going to pick me up in a rocket and fly me to an offshore Abortionplex?   (npr.org) divider line
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no shiat, Sherlock, if this is what you're picking to criticize: "Mandatory vasectomies, building clinics that offer abortion services on Native American reservations and placing children for adoption or foster care are among the most popular choices for post-Roeabortion workarounds, but experts say that these suggestions aren't realistic."

There's a reason abortion funds exist and people are organizing to help folks with transportation, hotels, and other necessities.

Because that's the shiat that actually works.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's not really a "workaround" for "basic human rights have been stripped from ~50% of the population."
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think it's pretty clear at this point that Musk thinks women should be bred like animals.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Amazon doesn't deliver coat hangers?
Can't take all your birth control pills at one?
Bestie can't deliver an uppercut to the baby factory?

Hang on.  There's Texas Republican at my door.  Craps.  I owe him ten grand.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, I should have added something more useful. I canceled a streaming service and used that "saved" money to set up a recurring donation to:

https://abortionfunds.org/

It's a band-aid, but it'll at least help some people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Musk is a hard-right oligarch.  Why would he care about the rights of women?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
you all voted for this. thanks jesus people.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Musk would take someone away on a rocket and impregnate them
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It seems like the easiest thing to do would establish a Native American tribal area that provided the medical care.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Musk would take someone away on a rocket and impregnate them


All men do.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It seems like the easiest thing to do would establish a Native American tribal area that provided the medical care.


Read the article.
And stop trying to occupy their land whenever you need it.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Laws put the most hurt on people who don't have the money or connections for work-arounds? Quelle surprise.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure that sitting around and complaining about it is going fix it.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Musk is a hard-right oligarch.  Why would he care about the rights of women?


He's a narcissist who needs to be loved. He's just trying to court favor. He switches gears whenever it suits him. When declaring Tesla as a pro choice company that will arrange for abortion travel no longer gets him the brownie points he needs he'll rescind it and take a hardline anti-choice stance, just as Trump did.

Hey progressive white women, how are those principles working out for ya?
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, as long as women are put in their place, it doesn't matter what the workaround is. Cue Prom Night Dumpster Baby.

"Baby skulls for the baby skull throne!"
"Ew. It's all soft and squishy."

Huh. Would a baby skull throne be more comfortable than a normal skull throne? After it's dried out of course.
 
