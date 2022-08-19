 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That's one heck of a storm
27
27 Comments
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1560378161749102592&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12520008%2FThats-one-heck-of-a-storm&sessionId=6d8e783f148527f1cfdce05dfadcdd560d595bf2&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=31f0cdc1eaa0f%3A1660602114609&width=550px]


"so far"
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those marks supposed to be lightening strikes?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size
 
mojojoeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those crosses flowing across like that remind me of something apocalyptical.

doesn't matter because it all returns to nothing, I just keep letting me down letting me down letting me down.......
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Singapore sling with mesoscale on the side.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: [sd.keepcalms.com image 600x700]


LOL reminds me of this chick I was doing, who flat out told me she had been with a guy who had a bigger dick. I was like "well, ok, then"

/finished
//didnt care
///wasnt great.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that on NES or Super Nintendo?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: ElecricalPast: [sd.keepcalms.com image 600x700]

LOL reminds me of this chick I was doing, who flat out told me she had been with a guy who had a bigger dick. I was like "well, ok, then"

/finished
//didnt care
///wasnt great.


I know her.  I gave her a tape measure when we broke up.  I notched it at 14 inches so she'd remember me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain in Spain went as far as a plane.

/closest I could come up with
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.


~1,000 miles, so a bit farther than that, but you're correct that it would not be at all unusual to have a storm complex go that far in the US.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you accepted Jesus?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andy Andy: Are those marks supposed to be lightening strikes?


Yes.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: zez: So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.

~1,000 miles, so a bit farther than that, but you're correct that it would not be at all unusual to have a storm complex go that far in the US.


"The US thinks 100 years is a long time.  Europe thinks 100 miles is a long distance."
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its like that episode of Star Trek with the sparkling monster that destroyed your blood.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Johnson, I've told you to stop playing Scorched Earth on the weather terminal."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Out of the blue: Have you accepted Jesus?


We don't have to -- Trump has cameras at Mar'a'lago, so we have video footage of Jesus planting those boxes in Trump's safe!

You don't have to accept anything, you can see it with your own eyes!

Release the tapes!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: robodog: zez: So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.

~1,000 miles, so a bit farther than that, but you're correct that it would not be at all unusual to have a storm complex go that far in the US.

"The US thinks 100 years is a long time.  Europe thinks 100 miles is a long distance."

"The US thinks 100 years is a long time.  Europe thinks 100 miles 160.93km is a long distance."

 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: robodog: zez: So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.

~1,000 miles, so a bit farther than that, but you're correct that it would not be at all unusual to have a storm complex go that far in the US.

"The US thinks 100 years is a long time.  Europe thinks 100 miles is a long distance."

"The US thinks 100 years is a long time.  Europe thinks 100 miles 160.93km is a long distance."


Stupid mobile formatting...
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

robodog: zez: So is that from like Kansas to Illinois? We get those all the time.

~1,000 miles, so a bit farther than that, but you're correct that it would not be at all unusual to have a storm complex go that far in the US.


The difference is that the US is a single land mass that is largely flat in the middle, Europe is not like that.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Couldn't the Greeks task someone to stop it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do they not sell Sharpies in Europe?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sid244: Was that on NES or Super Nintendo?


looks like warcraft to me. +5 magic missiles
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Winter Strom Clods Coming to Cicago!
Youtube 82LSFob0b3U
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Geoff Peterson: ElecricalPast: [sd.keepcalms.com image 600x700]

LOL reminds me of this chick I was doing, who flat out told me she had been with a guy who had a bigger dick. I was like "well, ok, then"

/finished
//didnt care
///wasnt great.

I know her.  I gave her a tape measure when we broke up.  I notched it at 14 inches so she'd remember me.



Yeah. She showed me that tape. It was metric. That was 14 centimeters.

bro, we need to talk
 
