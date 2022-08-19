 Skip to content
(Slate)   When it comes to last summer, do you have ragrets like Slate? Or was yours the Summer of No Ragrets?   (slate.com) divider line
20
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know what you regret last summer..."

/you regret making two sequels and a TV series
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still summer
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Regerts here
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Rugrats either.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: "I know what you regret last summer..."

/you regret making two sequels and a TV series


It's an okay book, though.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone quoted deserves to fall into a wood chipper.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like one of these contributors I went to a concert, came down with Covid three days later, and still haven't completely recovered (the dry hack won't go away, even though I've tested negative). My friend who went with me never got it -- I was the unlucky one.

It almost made the shroom trip not worth it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't do anything.
Don't have Covid.
No regrets.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i regret not banging article author and subbys mom more often

/summer isnt over
//so i got that going for me
///which is nice
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Suddenly Last Summer - The Motels 1983
Youtube rG6SN2U6Buc
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Regrets, I've had a few
But then again, too few to mention
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who the hell has time to think about stupid shiat like this?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You mean this summer? That isn't over yet? Maybe wait until, eh, mid-September, Slate.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a bit before summer at the start of June, I peed blood. I totally regret having a kidney tumor, I do not recommend it. My remaining kidney is under strict instructions not to emulate it's evicted brother.

/convalescing now
//thankfully I live in Quebec so the excellent care I received did not put me in debts.
///I still had a better summer than most Ukrainians.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some people have more ragrets than others.  I got a promotion.

robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Yeah, like one of these contributors I went to a concert, came down with Covid three days later, and still haven't completely recovered (the dry hack won't go away, even though I've tested negative). My friend who went with me never got it -- I was the unlucky one.

It almost made the shroom trip not worth it.


I was one of about a half dozen people out of 75k at Inkarceration fest wearing a mask whenever I was in a crowd, also wore an N95 to all indoor concerts and a mask in line for all the other shows I went to. I've averaged 2 shows a month this year and no Covid yet, guess masks work =)
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Had surgery in May, so a lot of the things I would've wished I'd done got put on hold anyway. I do not regret the surgery - my hip is now right as rain. Started making headway on the treadmill and bike until the kid brought COVID home from summer camp last weekend. I'm exiting the other side of that now, and then it's time to get back after it as best I am able.

/I mean I regret putting my kid in that particular camp
//She's right as rain
///Mine very much feels like the cold I get every winter
/we got lucky
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When did summer become the season where you HAVE to do tons of shiat, or it's "wasted"? Is this one of those "post-COVID" things?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm regretting the turkey facon someone gave me.  I ruined a perfectly delightful bowl of pasta, rather than using some cappicola and prosciutto.  My summer is ruined.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IdentInvalid: Everyone quoted deserves to fall into a wood chipper.
 
