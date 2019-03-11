 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Cop turned OnlyFans model and they clicked   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
12
    More: CSB, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Domestic violence, Violence, Police, Miami Police Department, former cop Andrea Kristian Zendejas, Miami-Dade Police Department, Child abuse  
•       •       •

1406 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 7:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's white, he's black, I have a feeling she will get away with it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it then.  I guess they can dispense with the whole trial by jury thing.

Though, maybe they can find a judge who quit to be an exotic dancer to really bring this thing home.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is an interesting transition.  Only Fans prbably helped her transition after being a cop, and now that she is getting older she is transitioning into podcasting, which is probably a smart forward thinking move on her part.  Especially as that is an interesting resume.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a police officer, not a lawyer. I doubt she knows the rules of evidence as well as someone who went to law school.

Sheer clickbait. I should know, I clicked it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Well that settles it then.  I guess they can dispense with the whole trial by jury thing.

Though, maybe they can find a judge who quit to be an exotic dancer to really bring this thing home.


If you're talking shiat on the Honorable Judge Sapphire we're gonna have words. You better hope the bouncer-- bailiffs sort it out first pal.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mental note, if I ever start a legal blog, I should try to boost traffic by hiring ex cop strippers to provide commentary.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, if you can't trust the discerning legal analysis of a former cop turned OnlyFans model, who can you trust?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OnlyFanBlades.com
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody should be listening to this asshole give her opinion about matters of law and crime.

https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/14/live-pd-dwi-crash-andrea-zendejas-thomas-sneed-el-paso-police-details/3152228002/
https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/11/el-paso-police-officer-arrested-dwi-after-crashing-into-parked-car/3134747002/

/El Pasoan
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this a reboot of Murder She Wrote?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I heard the woman who played Newt in Aliens is launching her own version of OnlyFans. It's called MostlyFans.

/DNRTFA
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This looks reputable.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.