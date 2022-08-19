 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   "She said LGBTQ students are 'like for example children with autism, Down Syndrome' and should have 'specialized' classes"   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
53
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I am sure those classes would be FABULOUS!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And while we're at it, let's call it "separate, but equal."
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Other than education needing to be in the "least restrictive" environment and that the goal of most IEPs is to hopefully get the child to be able to "mainstream" as much as possible........sure.

Also, my son was 100% taken to his "mainstream" class in elementary school, with us there, and the kids were introduced to him and his disabilities and we did a whole Q&A about his needs.  The kids were awesome and when we see them out and about they almost all make an effort to come say hi.

It's a good thing for children to learn about differences and to understand and respect them.  Children are usually MUCH more receptive of that than bigoted adults.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be simpler to segregate religious nutjobs into to their own classes with their own limited access library cards and leave the general population alone?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.


If they have "freedom" in the name, they support fascism.

If they have "family" in the name, they support hate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like something Brendon Schaub would say.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.

If they have "freedom" in the name, they support fascism.

If they have "family" in the name, they support hate.


If they have "liberty" in the name, they want to take yours away.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.


She seems very concerned about stuff that's none of her business.

Show me a kid who's NOT confused, and I'll show you either a future Nobel Prize winner or a future serial killer.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DNRTFA:

Texas, Missouri, or Florida?

Checks article:

Florida! Huzzah!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.


Only if you believe in that book.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.


How much do you want to bet that there's a "14" or "88" tattoo somewhere?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So not only pissing off the parents of LGBTQ+ students, but also parents of special needs kids as well.
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.

If they have "freedom" in the name, they support fascism.

If they have "family" in the name, they support hate.


vhx.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.


They never see the irony in that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That would...quite literally...be segregation. Which is illegal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess it's some progress that she doesn't think being LGBTQ is a choice. Who am I kidding expecting any kind of logical consistency?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm 99% certain those women fark each other after two bottles of wine.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: gunga galunga: Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.

If they have "freedom" in the name, they support fascism.

If they have "family" in the name, they support hate.

If they have "liberty" in the name, they want to take yours away.


Noooo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's a pretty wide swath of the public who consider any type of LGBT-ness a type of birth defect.  And that group is among the 'nicer' of the bunch regarding LGBT+.

This clown sounds like a bog standard religious kook, though.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: gunga galunga: Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.

If they have "freedom" in the name, they support fascism.

If they have "family" in the name, they support hate.

If they have "liberty" in the name, they want to take yours away.


These shouldn't be the truisms that they are.

But they are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Other than education needing to be in the "least restrictive" environment and that the goal of most IEPs is to hopefully get the child to be able to "mainstream" as much as possible........sure.

Also, my son was 100% taken to his "mainstream" class in elementary school, with us there, and the kids were introduced to him and his disabilities and we did a whole Q&A about his needs.  The kids were awesome and when we see them out and about they almost all make an effort to come say hi.

It's a good thing for children to learn about differences and to understand and respect them.  Children are usually MUCH more receptive of that than bigoted adults.


Good thing the other parents weren't there:
Is your child gonna distract my child from learning?
What if he becomes violent as I've heard some of 'those' children become
Do I have to call my lawyer?
My child's safety is very important to me.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That would...quite literally...be segregation. Which is illegal.


Have you looked at the Supreme Court recently?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/moms-liberty-group-demands-school-censor-book-drawing-seahorse-sexy/

Hmm did someone here make a book about seahorses heheh
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.


Like everything right-wing.  Oppression is liberty.  Restrictions are options.  Arbeit macht frei.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about people with poor impulse control, and bad decision making?
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am sure those classes would be FABULOUS!


I know, right? Seriously my first thought was "oh man, if I was in a class with every queer kid at my school that'd be awesome!"

Of course then I remembered how many of them (like me) waited until after HS to come out because it was a toxic environment to come out in, which made it not sound so fun.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess they'll need a couple of litter boxes for those classrooms...


/tease
// When they say "liberty" they mean THEIR liberty to repress people using THEIR religious belief..
/// father,son, holy slashie
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Christianists are angry that school kids today are vastly more tolerant and accepting of LGBTQ classmates than ever before. They know that today's generation of kids reject their hatreds.

So they're doing all they can to reinstate those hatreds. Separate kids. Don't expose them to those that are different. Demonize others. That's all the Christianists have left.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Other than education needing to be in the "least restrictive" environment and that the goal of most IEPs is to hopefully get the child to be able to "mainstream" as much as possible........sure.

Also, my son was 100% taken to his "mainstream" class in elementary school, with us there, and the kids were introduced to him and his disabilities and we did a whole Q&A about his needs.  The kids were awesome and when we see them out and about they almost all make an effort to come say hi.

It's a good thing for children to learn about differences and to understand and respect them.  Children are usually MUCH more receptive of that than bigoted adults.


You've hit it on the head - they KNOW kids are going to be less bigoted against LGBT+ kids if they interact with them so they want to make sure they don't get that chance and they can make as many bigots as possible.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Circusdog320: Moms for liberty... seems kinda like a misnomer.

Just a side note. Those tattoos you have, according to some book that's a sure ticket to hell.

Only if you believe in that book.


Are you saying that people pick and choose which parts of their religion they want to follow?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: And while we're at it, let's call it "separate, but equal."


iheartscotch: That would...quite literally...be segregation. Which is illegal.



Already being done, so I guess it depends on who's doing it.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/09/moms-liberty-group-demands-school-censor-book-drawing-seahorse-sexy/

Hmm did someone here make a book about seahorses heheh


Gotta be related to the males carrying the eggs. Are they scared of telling kids that or jealous?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She is wearing a sleeveless shirt, and is full of tattoos.  I will disregard her opinion.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"She later added, 'And perhaps they can be required to wear something that clearly identifies them.  Perhaps yellow stars.'"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like all conservatives, these are vile, evil people.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Children with autism and down syndrome have learning disabilities (intellectual or social) that are addressed through IEPs.  I would like her to articulate the learning disabilities associated with being gay.
 
freetomato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ignorant white trash shouldn't be allowed to breed.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
uhhh what does Liberty mean?
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Wouldn't it be simpler to segregate religious nutjobs into to their own classes with their own limited access library cards and leave the general population alone?


I'm sorry Billy but you have an A1 christian library card. The author of that book also wrote another book that talked about... Ah... Ladies time. A1 christian don't want to read about that.

We have a whole section, points to delapitated shelf. There are VHS copies of veggie tales, Davey and Goliath. And we still have Jack Chick.. comics
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Wouldn't it be simpler to segregate religious nutjobs into to their own classes with their own limited access library cards and leave the general population alone?


We tried that with home schooling and vouchers. The end result was Liberty University, George Mason, Arizona State, and every other conservative lunatic diploma mill that gave us our worst politicians over the last 20 years.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 790x530]

What about people with poor impulse control, and bad decision making?


Look, she eventually got a cover-up for the swastikas.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's separate mom into different classes: entrails, organs, bones ...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: "She later added, 'And perhaps they can be required to wear something that clearly identifies them.  Perhaps yellow stars.'"


You meant pink triangles, right?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From TFA:
"The kids that do have their, you know, they're confused, or they are gay or whatnot," said Moms for Liberty Miami-Dade member Crystal Alonso, "that the way they're trying to go about it is to make it an open conversation and an open thing in classrooms."

The only one who seems confused and in need of special education seems to be the woman quoted in the article...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: uhhh what does Liberty mean?


I can do whatever I want because I have money and you can't tax me and also you need to do whatever I want.
 
Rindred
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Brown v. Board of Education: *Forrest Whitaker eye*

/Nat-Cs fark off
 
Braggi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably wants a straights only table in the lunchroom.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: uhhh what does Liberty mean?


Whatever you want it to.
That's why so many intellectually dishonest people like to throw the word around.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ariseatex: Sorelian's Ghost: I am sure those classes would be FABULOUS!

I know, right? Seriously my first thought was "oh man, if I was in a class with every queer kid at my school that'd be awesome!"

Of course then I remembered how many of them (like me) waited until after HS to come out because it was a toxic environment to come out in, which made it not sound so fun.


I was gonna say, I remember getting the shiat beat out of me for being gay in high school in the nineties..
 
