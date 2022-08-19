 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video Checkmate, atheists   (twitter.com)
51
    More: Video, shot  
51 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. Now ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to explain:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is with great shame that I confess to being a non believer prior to seeing this video. Now that my soul has absorbed the Heavenly light and I have renounced my heathen ways, where do I send my money?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explain how pulleys work?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sad day when we're this far into a thread and nobody has yet to post a take on a ceiling cat meme.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Easy to explain:


[Fark user image 850x738]


You, (insert pronoun of your choice), are going to Hell.   Magnificent Bastard Section, seat for one.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this the new Missionary Impossible?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Um.....it appears that he's got some sort of harness under his shoulders and he's getting hauled up via rope.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hoisted Jesii, how do they work?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, if you want to get pentecostal types riled up about a miracle, all you need to do is find someone who has a mobility impairment such that they use a wheelchair to get around but are able to stand for short periods of time. Have the church pray over them, then have them stand up halfway through.

Shoot, you can make a very successful TV show with just a few incidents of that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can see the same thing a few times a month in Alabama.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Look, if you want to get pentecostal types riled up about a miracle, all you need to do is find someone who has a mobility impairment such that they use a wheelchair to get around but are able to stand for short periods of time. Have the church pray over them, then have them stand up halfway through.

Shoot, you can make a very successful TV show with just a few incidents of that.


But...you have to cast out Lupus and call on JEEEESUS to heal that person....

/ Surely...nobody would take advantage of that to drive donations.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Agreed, subby. He was clearly being hoisted by a noodly appendage. This is clear evidence of the one true god. May pirates be plentiful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like the aliens are taking him back.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ceiling cat with a fishing rod?
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WyDave: [Fark user image image 425x222]


Rev. D Wayne Love
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's been done. And without the clearly visible rope.

David Copperfield - Flying (Levitation)
Youtube YcjGggF79xA
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And all those so-called 'Christians' are looking up that poor man's dress. Outrageous!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Badmoodman: Easy to explain:


[Fark user image 850x738]

You, (insert pronoun of your choice), are going to Hell.   Magnificent Bastard Section, seat for one.


Second!

This may not be a PS thread, but that deserves a mention in the newsletter and a free beer from the nearest local Farker.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have pulled them up by his neck.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You can see the same thing a few times a month in Alabama.


You, sir, are also going to hell...

:)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I certainly can't explain that. As a (now former) atheist, I am visibly shaken, and dropped my copy of Origin of the Species and just stormed out of the room crying liberal crocodile tears.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Inspired by

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd like Alex to explain his crotchless panties under that dress...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
please tell me Pastor Alex is a Twitter account created for satire. I just don't feel like twittin and twattin to find out. I'm farkin, dammmit
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Should have pulled them up by his neck.


That be racist, yo.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Oh great. Now ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate.


Ceiling Jesus must have A LOT of time on his hands.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's witchcraft. Burn them all.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Oh great. Now ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate.


IgG4: Ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate


Well shiat.  Probably shoulda read the comments first.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've played "light as a feather, stiff as a board" too. It has nothing to do with Jesus.
 
Rindred
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WyDave: [Fark user image image 425x222]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Alex.....Love?
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Deus ex machina

or

Alien in the ceiling is pulling him up to his death.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Internet has taught me that this video would end with him falling.

I am deeply disappointed.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you watch the video god must be hungover, because it takes him more than one try to get the pastor through the trapdoor.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He got raptured!   The rest of us get 7 years of Heck on Earth!

I am so gonna steal a Ford F350 and run people over with it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am curious as to what was really happening there.  Was it a play or something?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
he is risen ... I mean hoisted.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

PastorAlexLove: Atheists, if JESUS is not real, then explain this? https://t.co/9gRy0xqdD5


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I am curious as to what was really happening there.  Was it a play or something?


Demonstration of powerfarting.
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Oh great. Now ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate.


I'm gonna cum so much harder with this spiritual knowledge.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please tell me that tweet was supposed to be sarcastic.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Oh Jesus" takes on a whole new meaning if you consider the fabric this dude was hoisted up by was the waistband of his briefs...
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OdradekRex: Oh great. Now ceiling Jesus is watching you masturbate.



the good Lord Jesus is all over your business, sniffing out every nook and cranny of your vile, sinful little body.  Praise His holy name!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Slayer Goes To Church
Youtube BF-10c261Vw
 
