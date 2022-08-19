 Skip to content
"Pick a side...NOW"
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Team Jacob!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Starks over Lannisters!

For the North Winter is coming!
 
Frederf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
#teamtoaster
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I demand that they speak ENGLISH, LIKE THEY DO IN THE BIBLE!
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool Ranch > Nacho Cheese

Also, Pokémon blue was superior.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It may be the devil or it may be The Lord, but you're gonna have to serve somebody
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
Whichever side this badass Valkyrie maiden is on.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
toilet paper over, not under

Fight me
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

It appears my "Time until Russian is only spoken in Hell" clock gets bumped up daily.
 
huma474
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat


So you're pro Russian genocide in Ukraine then?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me


Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Latvia will get the nod.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Latvia to Russian speakers choosing Russia:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Left Twix
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]
It appears my "Time until Russian is only spoken in Hell" clock gets bumped up daily.


Latvia might actually beat Poland there if SHTF, since they have basically a direct highway to Moscow.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

huma474: InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat

So you're pro Russian genocide in Ukraine then?


No.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: huma474: InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat

So you're pro Russian genocide in Ukraine then?

No.


Pro-genocide Ukranian Russia then?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We had a Latvian general teaching us high school German.  The soviets exiled him out for developing a Latvian Scouts organization to counter the Soviet Young Pioneer brand.   The bad kids would hum Russian songs in class during his Russian classes.

Here's a snap of the president of Latvia, doing Scouting.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Back in the day, everyone was in the Communist Young Pioneers, wearing the red rag around the neck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.


Or has a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Starks over Lannisters!

For the North Winter is coming!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.

Or has a cat.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Soooo a psychopath?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.

Or has a cat.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


This doesn't negate the psychopathic assumption.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me


Unless you have pets that might get to it.  Then you want under so they can't unroll the whole thing on the floor.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.

Or has a cat.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Some cats just want to see the toilet paper shredded.  They don't care at all.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

huma474: InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat

So you're pro Russian genocide in Ukraine then?


Genocide of Russians in Ukraine?  Yes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fried okra, coleslaw, or charro beans.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
he comes for you in the night, the dark stranger.

this is exactly how bad things happened in Germany in the early 1930's.  but it's not a problem when WE do it, right?  right?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me


Toilet paper over, unless you own a cat.  Then it must go under.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Japanese Americans got to have same fun during WW2. Many of them couldn't even speak Japanese.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.

Or has a cat.

[Fark user image 850x478]


This. I always figured it didn't matter either way, other than irrationally vehement personal preferences. And then we got a cat that sat on the toilet lid and amused himself by spinning the roll with its front paws and unrolling the whole thing onto the floor. Even if you were inclined to try and save it by rolling it back up, the claw-rips in paper make that a Sisyphean effort.

Putting the roll on the other way prevent that. Fluffy dumbass spins the roll over and over, but can't unroll it if it's mounted that way.

There. Now we, here on FARK, have settled this topic once and for all and there is no reason whatsoever for anyone to argue about online ever again.

I will recline in my seat, hand folded behind my head, with a satisfied look on my face, confident that we are now all of one mind on this issue due to such flawless reasoning.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Toilet paper over, unless you own a cat.  Then it must go under.


Not if you whip the tar out of the cat when they pull that shiat.  They can be trained, it just requires firm and patient application of overwhelming violence.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: beezeltown: stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me

Of course it's over. Anyone putting it under, intentionally, is a F*CKING PSYCHOPATH.

Or has a cat.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Let's not be redundant
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: Japanese Americans got to have same fun during WW2. Many of them couldn't even speak Japanese.


they weren't given a choice to pick sides though, they all got lumped as threats
 
Decorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want to be on Team Stark, but they always seem to pick the moral choice over the practical and die for it. Let's be honest if Ed had just chopped Cersei's head off when he found out that Joffrey was an incest baby and taken the throne for himself none of what followed would have happened and Westeros would be in great shape.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Either you are FOR the US Constitution, ALL OF IT, or you are against it.  You can't cherry pick it like you do The Bible:  calling yourselves Christians while ignoring Christ's teachings and seeking refuge in the fire and brimstone, wrathful God of the Old Testament.  Jesus would have whipped the ever-living shiat out of Joel Osteen and Jim Bakker if he walked in on them.  The Fellowship Foundation and the politicians that sponsor them are an abomination:  prosperity gospel adherents willing to rape the poor to line their pockets and usher in a Christofascist government.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Either you are FOR the US Constitution, ALL OF IT, or you are against it.  You can't cherry pick it like you do The Bible:  calling yourselves Christians while ignoring Christ's teachings and seeking refuge in the fire and brimstone, wrathful God of the Old Testament.  Jesus would have whipped the ever-living shiat out of Joel Osteen and Jim Bakker if he walked in on them.  The Fellowship Foundation and the politicians that sponsor them are an abomination:  prosperity gospel adherents willing to rape the poor to line their pockets and usher in a Christofascist government.


You can't cherry pick the Bible either.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Decorus: Halfabee64: Either you are FOR the US Constitution, ALL OF IT, or you are against it.  You can't cherry pick it like you do The Bible:  calling yourselves Christians while ignoring Christ's teachings and seeking refuge in the fire and brimstone, wrathful God of the Old Testament.  Jesus would have whipped the ever-living shiat out of Joel Osteen and Jim Bakker if he walked in on them.  The Fellowship Foundation and the politicians that sponsor them are an abomination:  prosperity gospel adherents willing to rape the poor to line their pockets and usher in a Christofascist government.

You can't cherry pick the Bible either.


I'm sorry, but the world is full of evidence to the contrary.

It's not like God actually shows up to punish you for it, after all.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In all honesty, it's well past for everyone to pick a side. For a lot of sh*t.

Pete Seeger "Which Side Are You On?"
Youtube 9XEnTxlBuGo
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: toilet paper over, not under

Fight me


Clearly you don't have a cat:
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just spent a couple weeks on the road with three Latvian business colleagues. If Russia farks that lovely country and its equally lovely people up too, I am gonna be pissed and incapable of doing anything about it.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm -- America did something similar with the Japanese during WWII

Wasn't a great move for America then. Isn't a great move for Latvia now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

huma474: InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat

So you're pro Russian genocide in Ukraine then?


But he doesn't want to be, he HAS to be
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Greetings, Sir or Madam. I am reaching out to today to let you know about a fantastic opportunity for you to purchase an extended warranty for each of your potato memes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: As a rule, when given an ultimatum I always choose the side against the individual issuing the ultimatum. fark that shiat


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
