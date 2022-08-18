 Skip to content
(NPR)   Is there such thing as a liberal evangelical? Oh that's right...Jesus   (kcur.org) divider line
    Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Evangelicalism, Politics, Religion, Rev. Alix Pridgen, Christian terms, Evangelical Catholic  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So we caught this guy outside of Trump's rally. This guy had long hair and was wearing a robe and sandals and told us he was from the middle east. He was outside saying we should take in refugees and rich people need to give away everything to help the poor and prayers should be a private thing -- and then he started handing out free health care and free food. Anyway, we beat him with crowbars and threw him in the dumpster."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus these people suck.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Jesus, these people suck. ** gestures toward the American "evangelical" / Christo-facist church **


Fixed it for you.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA title: "They are often labeled as conservative"

Pretty sure they adopted the label themselves

Try calling one of them a liberal and see what happens
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will we have the grudge match with Prosperity Jesus vs Socialist Jesus?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care.
Evangelicals pushed hard to outlaw abortion and fark up this country. I don't care about their motivations or excuses. I just want them gone.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.


They're all toxic waste these days.
Authoritarian christian churches are a plague, but we can't trust the 'less evil' christians either because they've benefited from results gained by the authoritarian christian assholes and didn't say anything about it.
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP Jesus
Youtube SZ2L-R8NgrA
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: From TFA title: "They are often labeled as conservative"

Pretty sure they adopted the label themselves

Try calling one of them a liberal and see what happens


Based on what is on the church they are talking about's website (https://www.lcrpv.org/ ), they would embrace that:

We believe that God values and embraces each person as a beloved child. Therefore, we welcome people of every age and size, color and culture, every sexual orientation and gender identity, socioeconomic status, marital status, ability and challenge. We welcome long-time Lutherans, Christians from every tradition, people new to faith. We welcome new visitors and old friends. We welcome all who have no church home, all who have doubts, and those who do not yet believe.
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservative Christians" is an oxymoron.
.
Or just morons on Oxy.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.


Fundies are a type of evangelical, and haven't met a liberal one in my entire life (that hadn't already left the church), not much to confuse there imho.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas City Pastor Call Congregation Broke Then Apologizes Full Video
Youtube V9uV7GNik8k
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if there is or not.
Feed them all to the lions, and let their God sort them out.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historical differences aside, right now in America Fundamentalists and Evangelicals are largely the same demographic, hence the common use of my preferred term, "fundagelical."

We could go into the history of the fundamentalist/modernist controversy, the holiness movements, and the start of the Evangelicalism around the turn of the 20th century to the religious right movement in the late 1970s and early 80s, but the punchline is that right now the difference between a "fundamentalist" and an "evangelical" is largely aesthetic:

Fundamentalist: "Repent and turn to Jesus or you will burn in Hell, you slut!"

Evangelical: "Jesus loves you so much that he's giving you a chance to avoid burning in Hell! He can save you from your slutty ways!"
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming an evangelical is right wing is typically an accurate assumption.  Left wing or even moderate evangelicals are anomalies, statistically speaking.

It's a high percentage flag.  Similar to if someone uses "woke" as a pejorative or uses "SJW" in their description of someone else's perspective.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Katzchen: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

Fundies are a type of evangelical, and haven't met a liberal one in my entire life (that hadn't already left the church), not much to confuse there imho.


* waves * Pleased to meet you.  You have now. .

Fundies are to evangelical Christians as PETA is to Vegetarians. (notice little "e".... the "Evangelicaltm" movement as practiced in the United States is a cancer.)
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall Jesus hiring 87,000 tax collectors. And those disciples. All male, no DEI training, not even a single yard sign proclaiming their moral superiority.
 
fatherfatpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.


Some still are. Low pod ministers, large community involvement, soup kitchens and food pantries, welcoming and affirming (basically LGBTQ+ are not only welcome but their identities are accepted and celebrated), and those that are even pro choice.

They are fewer now than they used to be, but they are still out there.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.


Meh.  So did Republicans.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Lutherans change from being "mainline Protestants" to "Evangelicals"?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the amount of sex-negativity, threats of violence, and general commands to ignore unjust authority structures that you have to cut out of the gospels to arrive at "liberal Jesus" is pretty significant.

Both conservative and liberal Christians have to slice up the New Testament to remake Jesus in their own image, and I get very tired of liberal religious people more or less demanding that everyone acknowledge that Jesus agrees with them and that Christianity is unambiguously good before they'll allow any criticism of conservative Christianity.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationalist Christians (or Nat Cs, for short)
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Jesus these people suck.


He probably knows.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatherfatpants: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

Some still are. Low pod ministers, large community involvement, soup kitchens and food pantries, welcoming and affirming (basically LGBTQ+ are not only welcome but their identities are accepted and celebrated), and those that are even pro choice.

They are fewer now than they used to be, but they are still out there.


** internet fist bump ** It is so stupid that a church that actually is doing God's work according to Jesus of Nazareth's teachings and "doing as he did" is so rare.

Too many "Christiantms" have chosen the wrong master and don't even realize it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mattix: asciibaron: Jesus, these people suck. ** gestures toward the American "evangelical" / Christo-facist church **

Fixed it for you.


you are part of the problem, fixing shiat that doesn't need fixing.
 
Mattix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Also, the amount of sex-negativity, threats of violence, and general commands to ignore unjust authority structures that you have to cut out of the gospels to arrive at "liberal Jesus" is pretty significant.

Both conservative and liberal Christians have to slice up the New Testament to remake Jesus in their own image, and I get very tired of liberal religious people more or less demanding that everyone acknowledge that Jesus agrees with them and that Christianity is unambiguously good before they'll allow any criticism of conservative Christianity.


I don't disagree with that statement, however, I think much of the stuff you are referring to are the result of the various "committees" that decided what actually gets written down. If you compare the overall attitude of "Love God, Love your Neighbor as yourself" a lot of those "teachings" don't really gel 100%. I'm quite certain there were SIGNIFICANT conflicts between those that followed Cephus/Peter's version vs. the Paulines. Bother were pricks, but for different reasons. Since "religion" is a human concept, it makes complete sense that that imperfect concept as executed by imperfect beings and iterated over for a couple thousand years would get it wrong.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't care.
Evangelicals pushed hard to outlaw abortion and fark up this country. I don't care about their motivations or excuses. I just want them gone.


gone like rounded up and taken to camps or executed?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: I don't recall Jesus hiring 87,000 tax collectors. And those disciples. All male, no DEI training, not even a single yard sign proclaiming their moral superiority.


I thought JC actually did have a tax collector on board.  He got him to leave the racket or something.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gonegirl: When did Lutherans change from being "mainline Protestants" to "Evangelicals"?


When they noticed that their collection plates weren't full enough.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course there are liberals.  Here's one upset his congregation didn't buy him a watch.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/missouri-pastor-says-congregation-poor-broke-busted-not-buying-luxury-rcna43557
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Evangelical is a word with a very broad dictionary meaning, but in common parlance it has been taken over by a specific group in recent decades.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The purpose of Christianity isnt to get people to do the right thing... it is to wash away the guilty feelings when they fail to do the right thing... so that they can continue not doing the right thing.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Evangelicals can go to hell. Keep your superstitions to yourself.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Also, the amount of sex-negativity, threats of violence, and general commands to ignore unjust authority structures that you have to cut out of the gospels to arrive at "liberal Jesus" is pretty significant.

Both conservative and liberal Christians have to slice up the New Testament to remake Jesus in their own image, and I get very tired of liberal religious people more or less demanding that everyone acknowledge that Jesus agrees with them and that Christianity is unambiguously good before they'll allow any criticism of conservative Christianity.


You're conflating Jesus with the New Testament as a whole.  Jesus was incredibly progressive.  About as left wing of a religious figure as you'd find within hundreds of miles and many centuries of when/where he lived.  The various churches, later disciples, and structures of the New Testament formed after his death to "interpret" and "carry out the new word" have varying degrees of uber-authoritarian gatekeeping nonsense.  And it's the later figures who were part of those later structures that determined what was included in the New Testament.

Jesus was a strongly progressive religious figure, based on all of the material that has been collected about him. Conservative Christianity is a authoritarian cancer created that clearly and obviously manipulates the message he pushed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mattix: Martian_Astronomer: Also, the amount of sex-negativity, threats of violence, and general commands to ignore unjust authority structures that you have to cut out of the gospels to arrive at "liberal Jesus" is pretty significant.

Both conservative and liberal Christians have to slice up the New Testament to remake Jesus in their own image, and I get very tired of liberal religious people more or less demanding that everyone acknowledge that Jesus agrees with them and that Christianity is unambiguously good before they'll allow any criticism of conservative Christianity.

I don't disagree with that statement, however, I think much of the stuff you are referring to are the result of the various "committees" that decided what actually gets written down. If you compare the overall attitude of "Love God, Love your Neighbor as yourself" a lot of those "teachings" don't really gel 100%. I'm quite certain there were SIGNIFICANT conflicts between those that followed Cephus/Peter's version vs. the Paulines. Bother were pricks, but for different reasons. Since "religion" is a human concept, it makes complete sense that that imperfect concept as executed by imperfect beings and iterated over for a couple thousand years would get it wrong.


I don't disagree either that what wound up in the gospels was influenced by internal politics, but I also don't know that this statement has much bearing on the practicality of the argument: The gospels are what they are at this point. People have done textual analysis to try to extract the "core" of "probably real" teachings of Jesus, but that sort of thing tends to cut out a lot of the favorite "liberal" passages along with the conservative ones. Getting people to agree on which passages were "real" and which are fake is probably harder sell than trying to convince other religious groups that your exegesis is the correct one.

Could some of the dickish things in the gospels have been later insertions? Sure. But some of them could have come from Jesus, who was an imperfect dude. A huge fraction of people (even a lot of non-Christians) approach this discussion with this emotional need for Jesus to be unambiguously awesome and to make excuses for anything in the text that shows that he was less than perfect, and Christianity is going to have outsized power until we move past that.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was raised in the Bible as a weapon evangelical tradition, so I've spent the last 30 years being a born-again atheist.

That said, my best friend is a super liberal evangelical. She loves her church and faith, but she's also very left wing.  She makes it all work, and that gives me some hope.

If we could get people thinking that Christianity meant following the model of Jesus Christ, we'd all be better off. That dude had some pretty radical ideas for his day, and, sadly, for ours.
 
Mattix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mattix: Martian_Astronomer: Also, the amount of sex-negativity, threats of violence, and general commands to ignore unjust authority structures that you have to cut out of the gospels to arrive at "liberal Jesus" is pretty significant.

Both conservative and liberal Christians have to slice up the New Testament to remake Jesus in their own image, and I get very tired of liberal religious people more or less demanding that everyone acknowledge that Jesus agrees with them and that Christianity is unambiguously good before they'll allow any criticism of conservative Christianity.

I don't disagree with that statement, however, I think much of the stuff you are referring to are the result of the various "committees" that decided what actually gets written down. If you compare the overall attitude of "Love God, Love your Neighbor as yourself" a lot of those "teachings" don't really gel 100%. I'm quite certain there were SIGNIFICANT conflicts between those that followed Cephus/Peter's version vs. the Paulines. Bother were pricks, but for different reasons. Since "religion" is a human concept, it makes complete sense that that imperfect concept as executed by imperfect beings and iterated over for a couple thousand years would get it wrong.

I don't disagree either that what wound up in the gospels was influenced by internal politics, but I also don't know that this statement has much bearing on the practicality of the argument: The gospels are what they are at this point. People have done textual analysis to try to extract the "core" of "probably real" teachings of Jesus, but that sort of thing tends to cut out a lot of the favorite "liberal" passages along with the conservative ones. Getting people to agree on which passages were "real" and which are fake is probably harder sell than trying to convince other religious groups that your exegesis is the correct one.

Could some of the dickish things in the gospels have been later insertions? Sure. But some of them could hav ...


Absolutely. Even in what was written down, Jesus kind of was a bit of a sarcastic prick (but if you had the vision of God and were surrounded by all these..... people... yeah.. I'd probably be sick of them too)  "Like... how did Mary not beat his ass when her 10 year old did the whole "why didn't you look for me at my father's house" after being missing for days... "
 
Mattix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mchaboud: I was raised in the Bible as a weapon evangelical tradition, so I've spent the last 30 years being a born-again atheist.

That said, my best friend is a super liberal evangelical. She loves her church and faith, but she's also very left wing.  She makes it all work, and that gives me some hope.

If we could get people thinking that Christianity meant following the model of Jesus Christ, we'd all be better off. That dude had some pretty radical ideas for his day, and, sadly, for ours.


THIS.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Khellendros: You're conflating Jesus with the New Testament as a whole.  Jesus was incredibly progressive.


Would you like chapter and verse in the gospels of some of the places Jesus threatened violence, demanded that people forgive abusers, was down on sex in general, bashed Jews, and declared that anyone who didn't convert only did so because they like being evil? Because every single one of those things is very present in the gospels, in pretty obvious fashion.

This whole "all Jesus ever did was say 'be nice' but Paul ruined it" story is something of a popular/internet myth projected back on the text.

/ If you ever go talk to a liberal Christian in real life, they will generally tell you that Paul was actually a freedom-loving champion of religious liberty and support this by abstracting a few passages from Galatians
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gonegirl: When did Lutherans change from being "mainline Protestants" to "Evangelicals"?


Look it up.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.


In what fantasy?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus was a Capricorn. He ate organic foods. He believed in love and peace and never wore no shoes. Long hair beard and sandals and funky bunch friends.

Reckon if we'd just nail him up if he came down again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr_Katzchen: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

Fundies are a type of evangelical, and haven't met a liberal one in my entire life (that hadn't already left the church), not much to confuse there imho.


I'm speaking more historically. Evangelicals were very active in both Women's sufferage and civil rights movements
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

In what fantasy?


Jimmy Carter and the demise of progressive evangelicalism | The Christian Century
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"You are right when you say you have no husband. The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband. What you have just said is quite true."

And the woman at the well replied "Don't Kink-Shame Me, Jesus! #Polyamory #LoveisLove #ππππ"

Repeat it with me: Everyone wants their own Candace Owens. A person who looks and acts slightly different but in no way challenges their own perceptions or thinking on major issues. NPR trotting out Christians with NPR-friendly viewpoints on sexuality is exactly this.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm speaking more historically. Evangelicals were very active in both Women's sufferage and civil rights movements


The very liberal, very evangelical Rev. Tommy Douglas was the father of Canadian universal health care.  That's historical context, not much different than saying most Black people (who could) voted for Republicans and most segregationists voted for Democrats before 1960.  True, and also basically irrelevant in discussing anything today.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mr_Katzchen: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

Fundies are a type of evangelical, and haven't met a liberal one in my entire life (that hadn't already left the church), not much to confuse there imho.

I'm speaking more historically. Evangelicals were very active in both Women's sufferage and civil rights movements


The KKK and its de facto auxiliary, the Women's Christian Temperance Organization, were instrumental in getting Prohibition as the law of the land -- stiggin' it to all those subhumans who speak broken, immigrant English, and also drink, like Italians, Jews, Germans, Czechs, Poles, Irish, Frisians, Greeks, Turks, and Catholics.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mr_Katzchen: GardenWeasel: Don't confuse fundamentalists and evangelicals. Evangelicals used to be liberal.

Fundies are a type of evangelical, and haven't met a liberal one in my entire life (that hadn't already left the church), not much to confuse there imho.

I'm speaking more historically. Evangelicals were very active in both Women's sufferage and civil rights movements


Republicans freed the slaves, too.  Things change.

Church I used to attend was part of the Evangelical Covenant denomination.  They actually were one of the more liberal protestant branches in the US, grew out of the Swedish Covenant tradition.  Mostly they had an "agree to disagree" clause baked into their statement of faith that covered a wide variety of theology.

So this particular church had always been socially activist in the community, has a homeless shelter in the basement, does a lot of non-churchy social justice stuff.  But then a few years ago they decided that maybe gay people weren't icky after all and even performed a few marriages.  So the national leadership kicked them out. Literally excommunicated. So there you go. No room for liberal evangelicals in a denomination that used to welcome and celebrate it.
 
fyancey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More anti Christian hate. Do you propose firing squads? Internment camps? How do you intend to eliminate your percieved threat, nazi people?
 
