vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Preps were a threesome, huh? Must have been an inside job. Set up a perimeter and work your way in from the rim. Go slow, and don't miss anything. That's right. Feel out every nook and cranny. Get in there deep and keep on pushing. Sooner or later, they'll all come together.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
* whistles nonchalantly *
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An encrusted vibrator doesn't sound very fun 😕
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PAIGE, YES!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Encrusted" and "sex toy" should never, ever be in the same article
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The only items left behind were books and LGBTQI+ merchandise."

We're looking for straight people who can't read.

Farkers (as usual) amongst the prime suspects.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A lot of buzz about this story...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just what I needed.  An article telling me I'm too poor to have sex.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume they have a GoFundMe that we can dildonate to?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nirbo: We're looking for straight people who can't read.


That's not going to narrow it down much in Texas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
