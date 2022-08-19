 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   With no farmer's markets nearby, elderly driver takes a ride on the second floor of the local Mall instead. Unknown how she planned to get on the escalator   (masslive.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Automobile, Shopping mall, driver police, Walking, Lincoln Memorial, Vehicle, report of a vehicle, Transport  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 11:15 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This mall has everything.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Lincolns are in early this year!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That car is back on the escalator again!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's déjà vu all over again!
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Automating cars is in a race with boomer aging ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She broke my watch!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe we should be testing drivers more after a certain age. Just a thought.

Is that ageist? Because we do it on the low end of the age range without blinking an eye. Older drivers are literally just as dangerous as younger ones, so why are we letting them drive unchecked?
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apparently, they let her back it out, too.  That was nice of them.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I 100% expected this to be the mall by my house.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good thing she didn't break the escalator. Then they would be temporary stairs.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Disco pants and haircuts.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*Teens skateboarding in an empty area*
Cops: Surprise, asshole! Your teeth now identify as concrete.

*Old lady taking a morning drive through a mall*
Cops: This poor granny is just confused.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Modern medicine keeping people alive far past their expiration dates (be those physical or political) is ultimately the most potent factor in why everything sucks.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No drivers licenses past 70. Full stop. You are too dangerous.

While we're at it, no votes past 65. It's not your future anymore.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Oldsmobiles are in early this year
Youtube yskWB3xDCZg
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought for sure I'd have seen this reference by now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the_rhino: New Lincolns are in early this year!


Oldsmobiles!

//Pants and burgers....
///yeah, lots of space in this mall
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.