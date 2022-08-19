 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   After a vehicle vs light pole collision, driver pulls female victim through vehicle's sunroof, tries to remove licnese plate then runs off on foot. If you guessed Florida, try again. This time it's Pennsylvania   (6abc.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Roosevelt Blvd"

I am not in the least bit surprised
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have we tried running actually usable public transportation yet?  How about making the streets more walkable and bikeable?  Did we at least start regularly retesting drivers?

The vehicular assaults and manslaughter will continue.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess someone has never heard of a VIN.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: Guess someone has never heard of a VIN.


Those only apply to diesel vehicles.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Leave the girl, take the cannoli.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wanna know if the blood on the license plate was from the wreck or if he slashed up his hands not realizing license plates are farking sharp.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police say they found identification for the male and female inside the vehicle. They are hoping the speed cameras on the Boulevard will help in their investigation.

This ID goes to the deceased.  But this ID.  We need to find out if he's involved in anyway.

I would claim the deceased was driving.   She's deceased.  She won't mind taking one for Team Me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Guess someone has never heard of a VIN.


This. Did he honestly think the license plate was the only identi...

Oh why am I trying to reason with meth?
 
