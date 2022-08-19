 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 19 is charisma, as in: A funny old TV show was called My Mother the Car, or as Yoda would say, Charisma   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Charisma, Holy Spirit, Christianity, David Ortiz, boundless charisma, Grammatical number, huge numbers, verb charizesthai  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charisma Carpenter not available for comment. But look up some pictures. Yum.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uggghhhhhhh that was a helluva stretch, but I smiled.

/goddamnit, I'm not helping
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trying too hard again you are.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is hilarious!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Charisma is when your mother dies and requests cremation. Char..is..ma
/ok, that was really dark
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark:  Where charisma is a dump stat
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Charisma: Why you don't get dates. Also, dump Stat. If you got that, you also get no dates."

I have 6 written for the prime reqs in AD&D. I MISSED THIS ONE! A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A LIFETIMES' WORTH OF LIFETIMES OF PLANNING, RUINED!

/That was what I would've submitted.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Welcome to Fark:  Where charisma is a dump stat


Who are you kidding? This is Fark, every stat is a dump stat.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, if your headline is your attempt at comedy, then keep your day job.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



What?
 
