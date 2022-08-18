 Skip to content
(NPR)   Declining honeybee populations could sting crop productions. Beelieve it   (kcur.org) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're stung
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guppy said he was gonna retire, raise honeybees in southern Missouri at his 'compound'.  He'll make a fortune when the other bees die off.

I picture him down in southern Missouri, covered in bees.  The full Winkler.   What a time to discover you're allergic to bee stings and the nearest EpiPen is in Sikeston (home of the throwed rolls!)
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In China people use little dusters to manually pollinate.  Crop yields increase. I'm sure there is no shortage of workers willing to spend days in fields at farm wages.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is filled with apiaries.  Every farmer has one of their own.  So the Russian Army doesn't actually buy it's soldiers the equipment they need to function, so the soldiers have taken to raiding apiaries and trying to sell the honey.  They've been able to do it, but several soldiers have died in the process.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to bee leave
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Sting retires will he change his name to Stung?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: In China people use little dusters to manually pollinate.  Crop yields increase. I'm sure there is no shortage of workers willing to spend days in fields at farm wages.


Better than bailing hale or pulling chickens out of cages.  I know that for certain.  Do I get little honybee wings and get to go 'buzzzz buzzzzz?'

Probably better than detasselling corn and castrating pigs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another reason why I say suburbs are like, among the worst things to have happened to American cities. We destroyed miles upon mile of ecodiversity for grass lawns, and then do the pikachu shocked face when we learn that it literally kills everything that's not human and wastes all of our water.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love bees. I watch them every day. We have some mammoth sunflowers this year. It's always a bee party.

Then a big chonk bumble comes along and I'm all giddy

🐝
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds


They pretty much leave me alone as I hunt for cucumbers and tomatoes. I got stung last year but it was from a wasp.

fark wasps
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: In China people use little dusters to manually pollinate.  Crop yields increase. I'm sure there is no shortage of workers willing to spend days in fields at farm wages.


I've got a hunch that the Chinese dusters cause hypercancer, don't work well, and requires a whole lot of slave labor.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds

They pretty much leave me alone as I hunt for cucumbers and tomatoes. I got stung last year but it was from a wasp.

fark wasps


I had a nest under my porch this spring, didn't notice it until I accidentally sprayed it with the hose.
Bastards swarmed me and went right. for. the. HEAD. I looked like a farking Klingon when they were done with me.

Fark wasps indeed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dracos31: pacified: dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds

They pretty much leave me alone as I hunt for cucumbers and tomatoes. I got stung last year but it was from a wasp.

fark wasps

I had a nest under my porch this spring, didn't notice it until I accidentally sprayed it with the hose.
Bastards swarmed me and went right. for. the. HEAD. I looked like a farking Klingon when they were done with me.

Fark wasps indeed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No big deal  The Chinese know how to hand pollinate the correct way.   Sure it takes a little patience.  There are a lot of flowers to get to.  Why trust such easy work to a pack of bees.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heymonkees
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds


I have a colony that just set up shop in an inaccessible area under my deck.  Five people stung around their heads this past week for having the nerve to walk near it. They look like the nice fuzzy bumblebees I always thought were harmless but these ones make the wasps seem congenial
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dracos31: pacified: dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds

They pretty much leave me alone as I hunt for cucumbers and tomatoes. I got stung last year but it was from a wasp.

fark wasps

I had a nest under my porch this spring, didn't notice it until I accidentally sprayed it with the hose.
Bastards swarmed me and went right. for. the. HEAD. I looked like a farking Klingon when they were done with me.

Fark wasps indeed.


I don't use any herbicide / pesticide, etc in my yard but wasps are where I draw the line. Wasp nest? They're getting sprayed. fark wasps.
 
Cormee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: This is another reason why I say suburbs are like, among the worst things to have happened to American cities. We destroyed miles upon mile of ecodiversity for grass lawns, and then do the pikachu shocked face when we learn that it literally kills everything that's not human and wastes all of our water.


There's a fairly big "rewilding" movement here in Ireland, for bees, people are letting their lawns overgrow with wild native plants, the government are getting into it as well, a lot of state buildings' lawns are being rewilded. It's pretty cool, in fairness.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: dracos31: pacified: dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds

They pretty much leave me alone as I hunt for cucumbers and tomatoes. I got stung last year but it was from a wasp.

fark wasps

I had a nest under my porch this spring, didn't notice it until I accidentally sprayed it with the hose.
Bastards swarmed me and went right. for. the. HEAD. I looked like a farking Klingon when they were done with me.

Fark wasps indeed.

I don't use any herbicide / pesticide, etc in my yard but wasps are where I draw the line. Wasp nest? They're getting sprayed. fark wasps.


I don't use pesticides, I use plain old gasoline to kill ground wasps/yellow jackets. Of course I have my beekeeper suit on while I work on them.

One year I went to feed the honeybees and watched how the yellow jackets would double team and kill a bee. I think the honeybees left or died out that year because of the pressure from the yellow jackets. Now I take out a yellow jacket hive whenever I see them.

Yellow Jackets Attacking the Honeybees
Youtube 8DGjfKreJPI
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pacified: I love bees. I watch them every day. We have some mammoth sunflowers this year. It's always a bee party.

Then a big chonk bumble comes along and I'm all giddy

🐝


We've had three years of sunflower seeds failing to sprout. Most of the other flowers we've tried have thrived, but the lavender is the all-species favorite for bees.  We see black and yellow bumblebees, blue mason bees, small green bees I haven't identified and several kinds of bees the size of large ants.  Not many butterflies and only one species of hummingbird. We are making progress though.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It should be fine. If only because all the places that grow crops are either underwater or bone dry.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that Cheeto lifted the ban on bee killing pesticides. Hoping Biden reversed this but no confidence since Dejoy is still in the post office.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/aug/04/trump-administration-lifts-ban-on-pesticides-linked-to-declining-bee-numbers
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The bees are tired of being trucked around the country and working non stop without a break. Maybe let them stay in one place.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been gardening for many years, however, I have a mood disorder and a husband, 88 who's not able to do much.  As a result the garden has been neglected and to my great surprise there are more birds in the garden than ever before. A lot of butterflies as well. More than 15 years ago my son thought to help by spraying weed killer on the lawn. Well, the grass looked great, but I noticed plants that grew among the grass died. Since than I've learned weed killer kills more than weeds. Plants, insects, bacteria, microorganisms. I realized with neglected garden there is more life in it than ever before. Every day I put out fresh water and watch birds drinking and bathing. I'm happy!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

heymonkees: dracos31: They sure as fark aren't declining round here. I have to play dodgem every time I go out to water the marigolds.

/In their defense, I have a shiatload of marigolds

I have a colony that just set up shop in an inaccessible area under my deck.  Five people stung around their heads this past week for having the nerve to walk near it. They look like the nice fuzzy bumblebees I always thought were harmless but these ones make the wasps seem congenial


If they are honey bees, they typically don't like to sting but some colonies are more aggressive than others. Weird fact, they take on the personality of their queen so it's really all set by her pheromones. Find a local bee keeping group and have them remove it. They'll take it and make use of the bees.
 
