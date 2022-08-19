 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The calm is a lie   (thehill.com)
    Ukraine, Crimea, Russia, Black Sea, city center, signs of war, Russian attacks, Ukrainian forces  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/before they went full in on disco
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagrees

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clam is a lie.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading something similar about how people react during crisis that I saw around the time the pandemic started.

Generally people worry about long term shiat that they can't immediately solve or are just forced to wait and dread over. Some people, once the shiat properly hits the fan, actually get less stressed once they get into a bad situation because they can make tangible steps to make things better and the immediate problems make the far off stuff small potatoes in comparison.

A guess a sense of calmness might also be a part of that.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farking Jecht
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring in the Vegnagun!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Disagrees

[Fark user image image 503x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/playing FFX-2 right now, so I'm getting a kick...
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: HighlanderRPI: Disagrees

[Fark user image image 503x365]

[Fark user image image 318x162]

/playing FFX-2 right now, so I'm getting a kick...


my condolences
 
huma474
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People are amazingly adaptive, even when a Sword of Damocles is hanging over their heads they will still try and find a way to have a normal life.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One batch of storms is past. This is trough between the waves.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The clam is a lie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There you go man, keep as cool as you can
Face piles and piles of trials with smiles
It riles them to believe that you perceive the web they weave
And keep on thinking free.
 
someonelse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's such a lie that the page doesn't exist.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we just please settle this once and for all?  Does Odes(s)a have one s or two?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Out of the blue: Can we just please settle this once and for all?  Does Odes(s)a have one s or two?


Yes
 
