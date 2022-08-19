 Skip to content
(MSN)   ...because some people's blood is tastier?   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were especially bad where I camped this year.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"Well duh. You don't think I was attracted to 'Who farted?' face because of her personality, do you?"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember growing up I was told that eating bananas attracted mosquitos. Or repelled them. I'm not sure. It's a moot point for me anyways as I hate bananas and banana related foods.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I must be farking delicious. Thanks, I hate it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I remember growing up I was told that eating bananas attracted mosquitos. Or repelled them. I'm not sure. It's a moot point for me anyways as I hate bananas and banana related foods.


😲 that's b.a.n.a.n.a.s. 🍌 🍌🍌🍌
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was playing disc golf one night and stopped to take a pee. One of those farkers managed to bite me on my taint.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not discussed in the article, but another possibility I have seen mentioned elsewhere is that you are getting bit, but you just happen to be someone who does not have the immune reaction to mosquito backwash, so you do not end up with an itchy welt.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I rarely get mosquito bites. I guess they don't like 80 proof.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a Mosquito Magnet.  It works great.  Produces heat, CO2, and a scent lure.  Put in the right spot, and mosquitos will find it and not you.

But, and this is a big but, not only does the trap need to be upwind from the source of mosquitos, but it needs to be at approximately the same height or just a bit higher.  Ours worked great until I redid my back yard when we put in a new septic system.  The location where I set the trap got 2.5 feet higher, and presto, it stopped finding anything.

However, not only did the trap no longer find mosquitos, they also couldn't find us anymore either.
 
patowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eat vitamin B-12.  Probably won't make a difference with the mosquitos but it's good for you
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've walked thru a cloud of mosquitoes, and they went around me to go after my girlfriend instead of me.
Bugs just don't like how I taste. Not only that, but I usually don't get a histamine reaction from the few bites that I do get...so very little swelling or itching and it's gone in about 30 min.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm O+. Mosquitoes have always tended to leave me alone. I'll get one or two bites and that's it. Those few itch quite a lot, but at least they're not numerous.

*shrug* I also avoid wearing fragrance because most cause some sort of unpleasant reaction. Maybe that has something to do with it.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm O+. Mosquitoes have always tended to leave me alone. I'll get one or two bites and that's it. Those few itch quite a lot, but at least they're not numerous.

*shrug* I also avoid wearing fragrance because most cause some sort of unpleasant reaction. Maybe that has something to do with it.


Not sure if user name checks out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They can bite me on the ankles and wrists, but in other places my skin is too thick and they can't get any blood. They have trouble just getting through. This is probably due to a Northern European ancestry. I remember one biting me on the arm and I tightened my arm muscles and the poor insect tried to fly away but its proboscis or what-you-call-it was held in place and it fluttered helplessly.

Horseflies are another matter entirely. And back when I studied zoology, I was "bitten" by a ambush bug and it was like being stuck with a red-hot needle.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Not discussed in the article, but another possibility I have seen mentioned elsewhere is that you are getting bit, but you just happen to be someone who does not have the immune reaction to mosquito backwash, so you do not end up with an itchy welt.


🤮 things I didn't want to know
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was in high school they had a career day and one of the people there was from the DNR. They had a mesh cage with a mesh glove (so the entire thing was sealed, but if you put your hand in the mesh glove and stuck it in the cage, the mosquitos could get to you). The entire display was about blood type and how tasty you are to mosquitos.

I'm A+ and they were not impressed with me, but were on my O-type friend like mad. My husband is also O-type and I've watched the little bastards fly right by me to get to him.
 
