(News.com.au)   Royal granddaughter had a secret $11 an hour job at a garden store - and no one noticed   (news.com.au) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they all standing on lopsided ground?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal."

People are people, she's not special because of her blood.   This is about as stupid as going to church
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the plot of a Hallmark Channel movie.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why she's content to work for $11/hr? Because she doesn't need that money to live. She will never need money to survive. Because as soon as people found out who she is, they fall all over themselves lavishing praise about how "humble" and "polite" she is. If I didn't have to work for a living, I'd be having a 24/7 orgasm. Nothing you could say or do would remove the smile from my face.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with that? It is often good for kids to have a job.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. Queen Elizabeth II worked on military vehicles during World War II and was good at it. After the war she worked on cars as a hobby, even after she was crowned.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done writer, FTFA:

The thieves - who took nearly everything in the store, including the cash register, according to St. James - have not yet been nailed.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to hear about a teenager born into privilege doing normal teenager things. It's almost certainly sone kind of a media ploy to humanize the Royal Family but it's definitely effective.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16th in line to the throne? She's got a lot of killing to do if she wants the top job.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody noticed or nobody actually cared?  Or both?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Sounds like the plot of a Hallmark Channel movie.


No doubt.
There are likely a bunch of teen movies where a prince or princess is working at the store.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humility (willing to work a $12/hour job), brains (marks good enough to get into St. Andrews), and good sense (not wanting to be a 'working' royal). I think she'll do well in life =)
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: You know why she's content to work for $11/hr? Because she doesn't need that money to live. She will never need money to survive. Because as soon as people found out who she is, they fall all over themselves lavishing praise about how "humble" and "polite" she is. If I didn't have to work for a living, I'd be having a 24/7 orgasm. Nothing you could say or do would remove the smile from my face.


You sound bitter.  Most teens do jobs not out of necessity, but for pocket cash.  Though she doesn't need that money even for pocket cash, the girl was willing to get the "customer service job" experience.  The article did have some weird fascination with the minimum wage... but I saw no argument that the royal kid's willingness to work for that little means that it is appropriate.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: You know why she's content to work for $11/hr? Because she doesn't need that money to live. She will never need money to survive. Because as soon as people found out who she is, they fall all over themselves lavishing praise about how "humble" and "polite" she is. If I didn't have to work for a living, I'd be having a 24/7 orgasm. Nothing you could say or do would remove the smile from my face.


This.  And if it were any other time in the labor market I'd scold her parents for letting her take a wage she doesn't require from someone more deserving.  Just farking pay her a rich kid allowance like any other rich kid, she isn't learning humility in 20 hours a week for a few months.  Better still: Pay her a rich kid allowance and then send her to a soup kitchen for a summer job.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's anything redeeming about the British monarchy it's that they try at times to act like human beings. Having your rich heiress daughter work at a real service job during college instead of parking her in some no-show office gig or letting her blow a trust fund up her nose. Liz worked on military vehicles during WW2. Harry was part of a military unit along ordinary men and women.

How many children of career congresspeople or Presidents have worked retail or actually served? Not terribly many.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: "It's not every day you buy your begonias off a royal."

People are people, she's not special because of her blood.   This is about as stupid as going to church


I'd buy her begonias.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Sounds like the plot of a Hallmark Channel movie.


Been done:

imgc.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The press is nice now, but wait until she marries a non Royal, actor, non white guy.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Porn pays better.  Just saying...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't a Vegas lounge singer
 
catmandu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Humility (willing to work a $12/hour job), brains (marks good enough to get into St. Andrews), and good sense (not wanting to be a 'working' royal). I think she'll do well in life =)


It sounds like her parents are among the more down to earth royals. A couple of blips when they were young but they have matured into decent people who remain scandal free. Even the early bad press was mild compared to Andrew and Fergie.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't the no one noticed part the very definition of 'secret'?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good for Louise.  I think it is a stretch to speculate that she's got a republican bent.

Edward would probably be a more than decent King...we'll see how that all shakes out should the monarchy endure.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Porn pays better.  Just saying...


My career in porn would beg to differ. Apparently mid-40's fat guys don't rake in the cash.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'd have to be a real Royal Family fanatic to even recognize her. I'd be, "Cute girl. Posh accent for a cashier."
 
