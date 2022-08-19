 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   As if it wasn't bad enough living in Phoenix   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Consumer price index, Inflation, Price index, United States housing bubble, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Renting, Cost, fastest price increases  
•       •       •

1361 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Tempe for a year. Liked the fact that I could mountain bike along the canals and get pretty much anywhere very quickly. Also liked the $1 cinema near my home. Oh, and everyone had fruit trees and the branches hang over the walls into the alleys. Oh, and great bars.

But Phoenix sucks.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utter nonsense. There is no inflation. Phoenix can survive without water. People don't need housing. This panic-oriented so-called "journalism" will destroy us all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An affront to God.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix is a monument to man's hubris.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss living in Flagstaff and visiting Sedona.  The weather was perfect for me up in the mountains.  Down in Phoenix?  Not so much.  Just a sprawling, congested hellhole.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move where the water is!

/Actually, don't.
//You've already brought your housing costs to us.
///Leave already.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: I lived in Tempe for a year. Liked the fact that I could mountain bike along the canals and get pretty much anywhere very quickly. Also liked the $1 cinema near my home. Oh, and everyone had fruit trees and the branches hang over the walls into the alleys. Oh, and great bars.

But Phoenix sucks.


Yeah, "fruit trees". Those are usually ornamental only and the "fruit" tastes like shiat.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: WayneKerr: I lived in Tempe for a year. Liked the fact that I could mountain bike along the canals and get pretty much anywhere very quickly. Also liked the $1 cinema near my home. Oh, and everyone had fruit trees and the branches hang over the walls into the alleys. Oh, and great bars.

But Phoenix sucks.

Yeah, "fruit trees". Those are usually ornamental only and the "fruit" tastes like shiat.


Those "oranges" were poisonous even back in the '80s
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad retired first to Scottsdale. I have no farking clue as to why, really. He had a friend that lived there, but it was a miserably hot ace to be. On the ride from the airport, someone passed us on the right because we weren't doing 90. Passed us on the shoulder. I think I could tolerate the weather, but not those people.

In any case, he fell in love with Montana when we saw it and moved immediately.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I miss living in Flagstaff and visiting Sedona.  The weather was perfect for me up in the mountains.  Down in Phoenix?  Not so much.  Just a sprawling, congested hellhole.


Congested is right. The last time I visited the area I had to fly into Phoenix, then drive through Tucson to make my way to Huachuca City. Welp, it just happened to be the exact time that Melania Trump was visiting Phoenix, then off to Tucson promoting Satan knows what. I had no idea why there was extreme traffic and then cops every-farking-where along interstate 10. Got pulled over three times because my rental car had CA plates. Had I known about that, I would have chosen the only other compact car available, which still had the orange crime scene stickers pasted across the door jambs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home sales should be decided by lottery.  With price caps.

Dead serious.

Gentlemen, you may funny my post.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Phoenix is a monument to man's hubris.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: WayneKerr: I lived in Tempe for a year. Liked the fact that I could mountain bike along the canals and get pretty much anywhere very quickly. Also liked the $1 cinema near my home. Oh, and everyone had fruit trees and the branches hang over the walls into the alleys. Oh, and great bars.

But Phoenix sucks.

Yeah, "fruit trees". Those are usually ornamental only and the "fruit" tastes like shiat.


I did experience some of that, but for the most part, people actually liked growing fruit, I suppose. Now I was brave and tried a grapefruit the city of Mesa was growing along their medians. Tasted like grapefruit, but with hydrocarbons.

/harvests pears on Dwight & Shattuck in Berkeley
//and cherries at the Kaiser hospital in Vacaville
///never pass up free fruit
////and keep slashies alive
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people move to a place that is already nearly uninhabitable? jobs...sure.. but that begs the question: why start a business in a place that is nearly uninhabitable?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  When they run out of water, they'll buy out some farmers. Farms still use 80% of the water, so it can more than double in size just by buying out the ridiculous desert farms. The summers are hot, but the rest of the year is great. If you hate the summer, then you go up the mountain 2 hours away, where it's 35 degrees cooler.  Overall, I can see the appeal. The downside is that it's an ugly, endless, sprawl of 10 lane side streets with strip malls.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: .

In any case, he fell in love with Montana when we saw it Hunt for Red October and moved immediately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: Why do people move to a place that is already nearly uninhabitable? jobs...sure.. but that begs the question: why start a business in a place that is nearly uninhabitable?


I'm guessing everything is "habitable" if you have air conditioning.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hegelsghost: Why do people move to a place that is already nearly uninhabitable? jobs...sure.. but that begs the question: why start a business in a place that is nearly uninhabitable?


Because the wretched scum and villainy like to blow their paychecks there?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Home sales should be decided by lottery.  With price caps.

Dead serious.

Gentlemen, you may funny my post.


Home prices should be applied with one of those supermarket pricing guns, but bigger in size.

Gentlemen, you may funny whidbey's post.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I miss living in Flagstaff and visiting Sedona.  The weather was perfect for me up in the mountains.  Down in Phoenix?  Not so much.  Just a sprawling, congested hellhole.


Meh, you're a northwestern hippie from some tiny town in Oregon. Sedona was a secluded little hobo village around 30 years ago, noted for its arts and dangerous little twisty roads... all of which has changed, as Sedona is now a considerably rich little city with four-lane highways.

If you consider Phoenix "congested", you've never been to a city. Phoenix is more like some suburb where you can still just walk anywhere or take the... err... light-rail lines... you've never lived in Phoenix, have you?

Do they still have that burger place in Flagstaff, right off the highway? "Bun Huggers". They were ok, I guess, although they'd just serve you reasonably-good hamburgers, which is disappointing. I mean, the name was a little more suggestive, although I like a hamburger as much as anybody.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Phoenix for 3 years and the thing that I could never get used to was the unrelenting heat in the summer. Not during the day so much, but as someone who worked overnight shifts, it shouldn't be 94 degrees at 4 am.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: whidbey: Home sales should be decided by lottery.  With price caps.

Dead serious.

Gentlemen, you may funny my post.

Home prices should be applied with one of those supermarket pricing guns, but bigger in size.

Gentlemen, you may funny whidbey's post.


Monty Python style, with a hand reaching down from the clouds.

Funnied.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: My dad retired first to Scottsdale. I have no farking clue as to why, really. He had a friend that lived there, but it was a miserably hot ace to be. On the ride from the airport, someone passed us on the right because we weren't doing 90. Passed us on the shoulder. I think I could tolerate the weather, but not those people.

In any case, he fell in love with Montana when we saw it and moved immediately.


There are a fair number of snowbirds between here and AZ.  It just seems kind of like a western version of CT/FL snowbirds.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: born_yesterday: My dad retired first to Scottsdale. I have no farking clue as to why, really. He had a friend that lived there, but it was a miserably hot ace to be. On the ride from the airport, someone passed us on the right because we weren't doing 90. Passed us on the shoulder. I think I could tolerate the weather, but not those people.

In any case, he fell in love with Montana when we saw it and moved immediately.

There are a fair number of snowbirds between here and AZ.  It just seems kind of like a western version of CT/FL snowbirds.


There's a local (rural ND) old bat that's a loud, obnoxious, opinionated gossip.
She winters in Mesa, and spends all of her other months up here, talking about what she does in Mesa.
She has a cackle that could strip paint. Yet I don't think I've ever seen her smile.

I imagine she is typical of everyone that flocks to such a wasteful abomination.
 
alex10294
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I miss living in Flagstaff and visiting Sedona.  The weather was perfect for me up in the mountains.  Down in Phoenix?  Not so much.  Just a sprawling, congested hellhole.

Meh, you're a northwestern hippie from some tiny town in Oregon. Sedona was a secluded little hobo village around 30 years ago, noted for its arts and dangerous little twisty roads... all of which has changed, as Sedona is now a considerably rich little city with four-lane highways.

If you consider Phoenix "congested", you've never been to a city. Phoenix is more like some suburb where you can still just walk anywhere or take the... err... light-rail lines... you've never lived in Phoenix, have you?

Do they still have that burger place in Flagstaff, right off the highway? "Bun Huggers". They were ok, I guess, although they'd just serve you reasonably-good hamburgers, which is disappointing. I mean, the name was a little more suggestive, although I like a hamburger as much as anybody.


Yup, Bun Huggers is still here, on the ugly strip by the highway. Never been there myself, despite driving by it 40 times per year.
Flag is still nice, but it's a LOT more expensive. Like $2500 apartments expensive.
Phoenix is still not congested by city standards. It's got traffic, but nothing like LA, NYC, or Chicagoland, by a mile.
Sedona is even more a playground than it was. All Air BNB and rich people vacation homes mixed with touristy crap.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.